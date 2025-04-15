Princess Kate made a video of her visit with a Scouts troop last month

The Princess of Wales has not been seen in public at a work event since St. Patrick’s Day. We did learn that she was on yet another ski holiday with her family in early April – we only know that because Paris Match dared to publish the photos last week. But as it turns out, Kate did another “work” event at some point in March and we’re only hearing about it now. For more than a decade, Kate has been patron of the Scouts, and since 2020, she’s been co-president of the Scouts. The Scouts are lucky if they see her once every three years, so this is a pretty special occasion. Kate joined a Scouts troop in the woods, and she brought along a camera crew so that she could ramble on and on about how important it is to be out in nature. Don’t get me wrong, I also think it’s important for people to go outside and reconnect with the natural environment. I just find Kate’s whole “return to nature” thing to be very odd in the past year. Here’s the video:
People Magazine says that this was filmed in March in the Lake District. She joined a group of Scouts aged 10-15 as they attempted to earn their Naturalist Badge. There are some “beauty shots” of Kate, but I appreciate that this wasn’t another sugary video like her “cancer-free” announcement last September. In this video, you hear Kate’s mumbles alongside Chief Scout Swayne Fields. Kate says, in part: “I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments. Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world.”
For the past year, Kate has left me with the impression that she spends a great deal of her time these days just wandering around various forests and wooded areas. Which… fair enough. I love to walk in parks and forests too. I don’t slap on a doll wig and a “baker boy” cap for my walks though.
So she joined some school kids on a nature walk?
Remember last time she JOINED some school kids on a field trip to the museum?
All she does is walk around doing kid’s activities for 25M a year. Nothing sensible or innovative to contribute.
A glorified babysitter, nothing more nothing less.
The results of an empty brain, I guess.
Agreed. 100%. This actually reminds me of Prince Charles, when he was deep in his melancholia about Diana eclipsing him in every way, waffling on about nature — as if willing the world to pass him by, lamenting how “busy” it is, poor dear — whilst his estranged spouse just ran rings around him. It’s a very weird kind of escapism. Also, talking about your “spiritual” connection to the land is a bit woo-woo. I mean, we all love nature. But it does have the odd effect of suggesting that you don’t know how to deal with people, society, real life, that you’re seeking a refuge from your life. Or what you’ve made of your life. Like Marie Antoinette and her sheep at the Petit Trianon.
Eh, there’s been a lot of talk lately about ‘forest bathing’. It’s good for the soul. Hiking in the woods is something LOTS of people do & for good reason. It’s fun! This, though, I dunno. I’d believe her commitment to the Scouts a bit more if her kids were members. And if she did stuff like this more than once every three years.
And as someone who’s worked for the Forest Service for decades–no conifers in Ol’ Blighty? No piney woods? Shame. Hiking amongst the Ponderosa Pines is truly a sensory delight.
Parkrunmum: oh yes, Charles was in the Kalahari once with one of his Paedo friends – van der Post I think.
“All she does is walk around doing kid’s activities for 25M a year.” Totally agree. Remember her 40th birthday pictures? Airy Fairy Girly Twirly Whirly, Tee Hee Hee! Or sliding down the slide at a formal visit in Denmark. Or the hundreds of other times where she acts (and sometimes dresses) like a ten year old. The quote is pure word salad. Sigh…
She’s the female Peter Pan, never wants to grow up and as she had the NERVE to say about QEII “She takes good care of me.” Being taken care of seems to be all she has ever wanted… so she can forever remain a child.
And that hat needs to be burned, she looks ridiculous
I think the hat is copied from Princess Anne! KM has worn it before I know but, to me, suggests KM trying to ingratiate herself with Anne.
Hey! there’s absolutely no need to go around insulting babysitters like that. Especially when you consider babysitters almost always watch children by themselves, without staff present and for periods much longer than Catherine’s little field trips!
Not EVEN a babysitter. She’s not in charge. She didn’t organize or run anything. If anything, she’s just another person to babysit. It feels like the courtiers or Will sends her out every once and while so they can have ME time.
Yes indeed an empty brain. Those poor scouts had the added pressure of earning their badges with a full on camera crew there to make sure Can’t was seen in the best possible light. These overly produced videos are her new normal.
The map scene got me. Can she really read a map? I mean, an actual topographic map? I think they’re called ordnance maps in the UK. That actually surprised me.
Ordnance survey.
Exactly, just photo ops, nothing more. And it’s because Meghan is getting her picture taken all over the place with friends and groups she actually works with and knows. It’s so very superficial, actually.
The hair and wigs overwhelm her. Time for a hair trim. She is so fake
After seeing her natural and thin hair in the France ski holiday photos none of that is her hair past the bottom of her neck so she should get a shorter wig with better quality hair.
Most people who go on walks expect to sweat a bit and would tie up their hair, especially if it was a mop like that. She certainly puts it up for skiing.
I think we should have grace on the wiglets. Losing hair is traumatic. I am not in the public eye, and my meds have caused a lot of shedding and breakage, and I’m ready to sacrifice a cute animal to the Gods for my hair back. And I never cared about my hair. LOL. She has so little going for her, and her hair was one of those pluses. She must be stressed the eff out.
She has been wearing wiglets long before her allegedly having chemotherapy, so any use of wigs and wiglets isn’t necessarily because of hair loss but because she’s trying to project a certain physical image that she wants the public to see.
Nikki so sorry to hear of your traumas, but surely Kate could wear shorter wigs/wiglets that actually make other cancer sufferers feel more understood. I think of other celebrity cancer survivors who have been seen wearing scarves etc which normalises hair loss. I accept, I am the lucky one, just having had a couple of skin cancer issues, so I may not have the right to judge. I think she would look so much more beautiful if she had less hair.. or less fake hair… and she would be supporting so many others who are struggling for various and many reasons with hair loss.
Her most recent pictures on vacation in France give no indication of hair loss. She has and has always had thin hair that she probably is ashamed of and thus the bad cheap wigs. Such a fake vain woman with nothing of substance to her person.
If this is Keen’s latest rebrand, then fair enough. Going the holistic and naturist route makes sense for her. It’s a harmless thing and I can genuinely imagine her spending time just walking the forests. I just wish she would spare us from her garbled word salad. Nothing she said in that video made any sense. It’s as if she was trying to meet a word count. I also wish she would spare us of the usage of words like “busy”, as her life is nothing of the sort. She’s been on one permanent vacation since birth.
Also, Kate, if you’re reading, please no more commercials! They’re nauseating. Just go on your forest walks and leave the public be.
But Kate’s focus before she pivoted to Early childhood was the importance of nature so is it really a rebrand or a reversion? Didn’t the press just criticise Meghan for going back to pre-royal life?
There is a difference in comparing what Kate is trying to do and what Meghan has always done. Meghan was never rebranding herself. This is who she has always been, the media just wrote another story of who she was to pretend as if Meghan wasn’t a fully formed woman before Harry. Kate on the other hand has never had a fully formed version of herself to rebrand from. She has spent her life copying others and trying to project who they are as her own identity. Since Kate has done nothing in her royal role her being able to focus on both early years and nature shouldn’t have been a difficult thing to do in tandem, if that was really who she is. Her going back and forth between them when she has nothing else to do, instead of doing them at the same time implies that neither is really who she is.
@Nerd you nailed it
You would think that in something like that someone would give her a script to read from. I am curious if they did and someone wrote that nonsense or if she ad-libbed or she wrote and read it.
“I am curious if they did and someone wrote that nonsense or if she ad-libbed or she wrote and read it.”
My vote was for her staff wrote it and she couldn’t memorize it completely, so she ad-libbed. This just showed she did not put enough efforts into practicing & rehearsing, so without a teleprompter or written note cards…… (Oh, one time during a foreign country visiting, she couldn’t even read the notes fluently.)
P.S. Please spae me about some people are not good at conversations & public speech. She is not one of them. Stop cuddling this woman. She CAN, she just DOESN’T want to put in efforts on things not interested or important to her.
P.P.S. So after using black people as props, not KP set their eyes on Asians?
Square2 I agree with you, especially regarding people trying to coddle her for not being a good speaker. Diana initially had the same issue, yet she worked hard to improve her speaking abilities and it was evident in listening to her before and after actual hard work. Diana actually cared enough about her causes that she put in the work to be a better speaker. Kate has been in the royal family for far too long to not put in the work to be a better speaker. Kate holds the title that Diana held as a 19 year old and will hold the title that Diana unfortunately never lived to see. There is no excuse.
My take on her “nature loving” scheme now is that those “California hikes” that have been written about and shown since the H&M docuseries really bothered her, she wanted to be the nature girl. This woman covets what other women have, that has been her personality for decades so I don’t buy the “communing with nature Waity” she is desperately trying to sell the public.
Honestly, I know she’s always been about the importance of nature and the outdoors – while not really seeming to acknowledge that most people can’t just spend their days wandering their thousand acre estate. I love being outside but I can’t wander around outside for hours on end aimlessly. i have to do the actual school run. (well not really bc my kids take the bus but you get my point lol.)
but anyway, something about this push to nature over the last year makes it sound like she wasn’t getting outside for an extended period of time. It makes me wonder if she was hospitalized for whatever reason for a lot longer than KP let on and so that’s why she’s been emphasizing sunshine and being outside so much – because she didn’t have access to those things for an extended period.
You know the part that gets me? The part where the actual scout leader is talking about how important it is to have Kate as royal patron & president. I might understand his saying this were he interviewed & asked this question, but this is a video produced by Kate’s team, which means they ASKED HIM to say it. Put it a bit about why she’s so wonderful, a blessing, and you’re so grateful for her presence. That is so cringey.
I’m so tired of this basic bitch.
Absolutely nothing of substance about her. A complete waste of space.
You and me both….
Yup.
Agree. Basic at best.
Kate heard Meghan say she was peaceful under a tree and said bet. There’s something sketchy to me about them filming this and then holding onto it until they’re on vacation. Papped skiing on their third vacay of the year and so they just drop this “work” video right after, possibly hoping people won’t think about the fact that it was taken a month ago.
It is so weird to hold this. No one else does stuff like this.
“Holding” the video makes it more or less likely that the PM photos were staged?
I foresee them doing more of this. Filming something and releasing it at a later opportune time or on a week when they’re really on vacation. It just feels calculated. Releasing this video now would suggest they know the skiing pics weren’t a good look. I still can’t decide whether I think they were staged or not.
they started doing this what, maybe 3 years ago now? Where she would do an event and then drop a video or post about it a month later. The other royal media accounts don’t have to do this because their principals are working relatively regularly. Even when Charles is at balmoral there’s enough content there between attending church and local festivals for the social media account to post regularly.
We’ll likely see the Wales family briefly at church on sunday (which will be recorded as a work event obviously) and then my guess is we’ll get a post for Louis’ bday and a post for charlotte’s and will probably only see Kate once or twice before the garden parties. I think she’ll do 2 garden parties MAX and then trooping, wimbledon, and then vacation again. So that’s her next few months.
There is no reason not to post about this visit when it happened except that the video is meant to create the illusion that Kate is working more than she actually is.
Even William doesn’t hold on videos like this. If he has done something it is usually within a day if not the day of. But they have doing this for Kate for a while, just like she was the one where there would be weird embargoes on events that weren’t security risks.
And if they needed to time to edit this they sure didn’t make any of her spoken words make sense. It is word salad mumbles meaning nothing.
Remember when she and Will released family photos periodically through the year (two years ago?) but they all seemed like they were taken at the same time?
I think this is what we’ll see more of—not public engagements. Private events that can make it seem like she’s doing more than she does, that will be dropped to counter anything Harry or Meghan do.
I agree they use family photos from the same shoots over many occasions, but this hiding of engagements is something different altogether.
This video should have ave been released at the time the event happened. KP saw Kate and William got blowback for those Paris Match vacation pics; and if Kate was well enough to hit the slopes she’s well enough to work her patronages.
It does make you wonder what they were saving the video for? Was it always to be randomly released during their vacay or was there a plan to use it at another time and that plan had to scuppered bc they needed to show themselves working after being papped skiing? Releasing an event a month later is already weird but to do it while they’re on vacation is kind of ridiculous.
I bet they were saving it for Earth Day, and panicked when the skiing pics appeared.
Christine I think this is it. You’re spot on. All the talk about nature and its importance does sound like this was slated to come out on Earth Day which is on April 22nd, then they had to do damage control for their vacation pics and it forced their hand to release it early. What they probably weren’t counting on was the article adding the actual date of the visit.
It’s been said that Kate has made pre-made videos in the past and released them later when she hasn’t worked for weeks, but I don’t think they ever revealed when it was actually made.
@Christine, excellent guess! ITA
She prefers just to show up and wander. She doesn’t want to do research, think, make people understand or change. Have great ideas and change the world. She’s just not that kind of person with that kind of voice. She’s a one and done kind of gurl.
But something something reading scientific papers about early childhood!
Meg is out here sharing snippets from her garden, broadway visit and Pick Me Katie had to make sure folks didn’t forget about her.
What her start sharing videos of her wandering around her garden picking weeds 🤣🤣🤣
This is supposed to be about the Scouts but instead it focuses on Kate. The levels of narcissism are off the charts. And she can’t even bother to wear the uniform.
That’s what I thought as well, Nic! Why is she not talking about the Scouts since she’s there with, you know, actual Scouts??! She should be emphasizing their mission to broaden young minds by engaging in self-improvement and encouraging positive interaction within their communities. Everyone knows the value of embracing the outdoors and its benefits on individual health and well-being, the last thing we need to hear is her emphasizing herself. She needs to get with the program, do her research and do her job. Enough with the listening and learning too.
That’s what I thought as well, Nic! Why is she not talking about the Scouts since she’s there with, you know, actual Scouts??! She should be emphasizing their mission to broaden young minds by engaging in self-improvement and encouraging positive interaction within their communities. Everyone knows the value of embracing the outdoors and its benefits on individual health and well-being, the last thing we need to hear is her emphasizing herself. She needs to get with the program, do her research and do her job.
Right! The scout leader asks HER why it’s so important for her to get outside. Who cares! This is for the kids! Get them interested, get them outside. If they’re not engaged, who’s going to be around to fight for environmental protections? If they don’t care, their own kids will have no woods to walk around in.
It’s the jeans that get me. Doesn’t she know that jeans, especially skinnies, are the worst possible legwear choice for mountain environments?
Seriously, I was in the hiking club at St Andrews (yes, that same place). They wouldn’t allow anyone on the coach who was wearing jeans.
Kate will wear jeggings until her last breath. Someone who actually hikes would know proper attire but we all know this is bs.
I just assumed she went into the woods to hide when Peg showed up to get George.
@MsLove, LMFAO
The future queen? Definitely not.
So out of touch. Trying to look younger than she is. Hip maybe ?
Definitely trying to undercut Meghan who is very at home in her beautiful garden.
Hope the kids got their badges anyway.
Taxpayers are paying a LOT of $$ for her and William to do nothing that actually benefits the people!!!!
The Lake District looks beautiful and I hope all the scouts earned their badges. As for her, nothing I would say hasn’t been said before, but it’s amusing to see her long thick hair cascading to the middle of her back, given the teeny tiny braid she had in the Paris Match photos last week.
Yeah, I wonder if they were holding the video for this event for future use, but then the photos of them on yet another vacay came out and that forced their hand?
This video is interesting simply because (I think) they are using audio from her. I don’t think it’s overdubbed or voiced over. You hardly ever see her speak without notes, and poorly at that. Do we think someone hate-watched “With Love, Meghan” and wants to emulate Meg’s easy way with people? I do!
Now, yes, the content is complete waffle with a heavy dose of narcissism.
This was my take, that they had to do some damage control by releasing this now due to the PM vacation pictures making them look bad. Maybe she was saving it for after Easter, but had to release it early. It’s interesting that the article mentioned the date it was made though. I feel that’s not something they wanted to be let known
Such word salad. What’s wrong with simple sentences?
The fact they held this for a month and still kept her word salad is odd.
Tinfoil tiara but I think it’s seeding the ground (lol) for a retirement (aka separation) strategy.
“Oh I’m just thrilled to live a quiet country life, it’s who I really am (forget those decades of desperate wigs and jewels and hundreds of couture coats), and spending time with my children in nature is my greatest work”. Etc.
I have questions about this. Why wasn’t this visit known about earlier? Why is this video being released now? What’s the purpose of this video? Did she travel with her hairdresser because her hair looks very styled for someone who is just going camping. What prompted the release of this video? Since when is KP posting videos etc while William and Kate are on vacation. I seem to remember the British press being upset when Harry and Meghan’s staff used to continue to post on Instagram during the summer break. I wouldn’t be surprised if William and Kate don’t show up at church on Easter Sunday.
William broke his absolutely no work during the school holidays stance to go to that Paris game. So now videos during vacation are a thing too? it just feels like a way to obscure how long their vacations are. But I don’t get why they’re worried about that now, except for the fact that the press has been publicizing the fact that they not just chilling in Norfolk as they often claim. It does feel like they dropped it in response to the pap photos so had they had a different time they were going to drop this event. Why do you think they won’t attend Easter?
Because the Palace’s announcement about Charles attending Easter Service in Windsor doesn’t include the Waleses. It just says other members of the royal family.
He took George but not the other children. So he did not treat the others to a sports outing.
I don’t think they were at last year’s easter event obviously due to Kate’s illness. So it’d be wild if they aren’t there again. I can’t remember but William didn’t even attend with just the kids did he?
And waste a great excuse like maternal cancer to get the entire family out of church?! Ppppppppppt, never.
When you said, I don’t slap on a doll wig and a “baker boy” cap for my walks though” all I imagine was her taking off the cap with the wig attached to the it. Thanks for that hilarious image! It’s going to be stuck in my mind all day. 🤣
Exactly!!!! Like that actress in “Friday” who takes off her hat and with it her hair. Prompting Chris Tucker to do that massive double take. LOL. I’m dating myself. But Jesus what is it with the fake hair???
Let’s be fair, it’s a very princessy and lush wig.
@ Charlie – I’m laughing too, that really is funny…. her bedroom wall probably has hooks to hang them all from, bit like Moira Rose in her motel room
KP is consistently cutting out the middle man aka the royal rota. These types of glorified edits with non sensical voice overs accompanying slow motion images lack credibility because it is not a news reel. Even rota correspondents and photographers bring more authenticity to their extremely controlled engagements. But this glossy narrative KP is selling only removes them from reality and believability further. This is not “being seen”. How long will the rota tolerate being left out of the narrative and being handed over pre-packaged content?
@Gemini, to answer your question— I hope not much longer! She was completely out of the picture for more than a year, so they must be infuriated that they weren’t allowed to cover this little outing and be the ones to publish new photos of Kate. I don’t know what she’s thinking, but I’d be afraid of pissing off the ROTA if I were her.
Are their children in Scouts? Was any attempt made to encourage the children to try scouts? Or would that interfere with all the private school high end sports and activity schedule instead?
Her sweater costs $800. Our thrifty Kate!
😳 Brilliant choice for spending a day in the woods with scouts. 🙄
She takes incompetence and laziness to such an extreme. When you compare her to other Princess of Wales that lived in more restrictive times for women, she’s even more dismal. She’s perfect for Billy Idle.
Kate’s wig work has always been wonky. Anyway, I always find it fascinating how she has zero presence when she’s promoting something. It’s like watching an inanimate object speak. No presence or spirit about her either way; I find her to be depressing to listen to and watch.
Hey Kate, if you care so much about nature, how about cutting back on your huge carbon footprint? Go skiing in Scotland instead of the twice (so far) trips to France. Skip Mustique entirely. Cars to Norfolk, not helicopters. Take the train. Maybe get rid of a few houses, nobody needs that many houses.
Otherwise, is that the hat from Peaky Blinders? Is that called a Baker Boy hat? It looks awful over the carefully waved curls and wiglet.
Was this event posted in the Court Circular at the time it happened or was it just added yesterday? We are being told it was a month ago, but considering this is a woman who fakes a family photo, should we really be taking their word for it?
If they don’t, this shouldn’t really count as work but a “private” visit. Diana made a lot of private visits not in the CC.
I’d like to think that she posted this in response to Meghan’s continuing success, Meghan’s photo of her as a scout selling cookies – Scouts is mine! – and of course the Courvechel holiday but no work laziness for this publicly funded mattress.
oh my goodness, @Blogger, that hadn’t occurred to me…that MEGHAN was selling girl guide cookies as a child and “she with a C” is claiming Scouts as hers because of it!! LOL all day long with this one.
Do scouts in the uk sell cookies though? I have no idea.
So Will lurves Aston Villa and Kate lurves nature, rattling off Rankmaniov at Christmas, playing tennis with Emma Raducanu, taking standing ovations at Wimbledon, Photoshopping the kids, intimate log rolling videos co starring a husband freshly rubbed down by cold rhubarb, flashing the unfortunate, keeping her lipgloss to herself but not her racism, wearing hot pink at memorial sites, arriving late empty handed and leaving early at royal visits, photo bombing at funerals, wearing near white to weddings, socially macing other women who she feels insecure around, flirting with married men Infront of their wives, endless holidays and rowing with husband over Eton etc.,
What a meaningless life. This is what happens when your main goal in life was to be the mattress and baby breeder for the heir.
No wonder why Meghan felt sorry for her.
I guess she’ll get a standing ovation at Wimbledon for the first anniversary of the standing ovation she got last year.
Standing ovation anniversary, love it 😹
I will be so annoyed if she gets ANOTHER standing ovation 😒
She doesn’t have the skills to play Rachmaninov. What she played was very basic and something someone with about three years of lessons could play.
Isn’t she wearing the same clothes she wore in that photo that Little Baby Louis took of her in the woods a few months ago? If this was all the same day….was Louis with her when she met the scouts? Or are we just giving up on the notion that he took that photo? What in the world is happening with these people?
These people lie as they breathe. It looks like the exact same forest too. Smh.
Different jacket, different boots.
That hat is awful.
Keener’s faux posh accent is like nails on a chalkboard. My lort. My ears. How can the wails fail so miserably at presenting themselves on social media? The tax paying public should be outraged that the failure to launches benefit so much from the hard work and sacrifices of the working class and are such deliberate slackers.
Goodness, the bile here. I think it’s a nice video. She seems comfortable, and that’s all I have.
That’s a big 25 million pounds a year plus every luxury imaginable, countless holidays and never having to worry about education or healthcare for her children, will retire with her entire extended family including the Middletons, in ultimate comfort surrounded by staff 24/7 for “nice”
Come on, Alex, what other royal female would produce and release such utter drivel? As others on here state, the occasion was meant to be about the Scouts not KM.
She is still very lazy. She showed her prowess at skiing, she is able to work more.
Keira Knightley wore that hat better.
Also, it’s so typical of Kate to suggest that she has a special relationship to nature that other people don’t have. (“Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection …”)
I found that rather snotty. I’m special, I have this special relationship with nature. Mere peasants couldn’t possibly understand.
That has been her attitude ever since her comeback.
It’s also a Middleton desperate attempt to separate themselves from their origins. Carole also makes a point of always saying how she’s a country girl, so don’t people don’t remember she’s London born and bred from humble origins. And by “country” they mean manicured small “farms” and “gardens” , hardly working them for a living.
Not everyone has the time to be out in it as much as they like. Or the extensive acres of land around the many properties they have.
She has been reading too much Jane Austen.
Kate is not a reader. She’s likely only ever seen the Keira Knightley movie.
Lordy, I usually breeze by her actual words and can barely listen to the videos so I didn’t catch that. I mean perhaps not everyone has the same relationship with nature bc they don’t have the access or opportunity. Hopefully, she then spoke about how grateful she is for her privilege and its wonderful that the scouts serves to helps provide young people access to nature.
Jais, “Hopefully, she then spoke about how grateful she is for her privilege and it’s wonderful that the scouts serves to helps provide young people access to nature.”
Ah ha ha ha … oh dear, you were being serious? Sorry, you’re a much nicer person than I am.
No, no she did not. No gratitude, acknowledgement of her privilege, or direct mention of the Scouts (let alone wearing the uniform or even the scarf.) Just some standard puffing warm air up the Royal jeggings.
I’ve always wanted to think well of Kate. I wish she didn’t make it so difficult.
Lol. not fully serious no but I like to give space for potential growth and since I didn’t listen I can’t say for sure that she didn’t say that. But I’m guessing she did not.
@Jais, I genuinely don’t think it would ever cross her mind that she should be grateful for her many privileges. IMO she thinks she earned them by sticking with William for so long.
This wig is out of control. What in the world is she thinking?
Coming from Texas, accents and proper diction can be pretty random. It always shocks me at how poor Kate’s diction aka mumbling is. What is the deal with her? She has a pretty good education, but she can’t articulate a sentence. Is she trying too hard, what?
She reminds of the scene in My Fair Lady where Eliza has marbles in her mouth. Maybe Duchess Dolittle has more than one meaning.
It’s the faux posh accent she took on when they got engaged. She is unable to be spontaneous when using it.
It’s GHASTLY.
“I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments. Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world.”
What in the incomprehensible word-salad hell does this mean?
I gave up halfway through.
I think Kate has talked about her love of the outdoors numerous times, but it seems the video is all about her and not scouting. I suppose the purposes of these videos is to actually promote Kate and not any cause. Is the cap keeping the wig on, or attached to it? I’m just imagining a big gust of wind lifting it and the wig away. It looks wild- she looks like she is wearing more than one hairpiece, or it’s not properly combed into her actual hair.
Is there any evidence that Kate went camping with a tent in her life? Or is her enjoyment of nature by virtue of marrying into a rich family with many estates?
I can’t tell how much time she actually spent with the kids. Most of the camera work is around her with that single guide, and then the pair go over to the kids and he says “sorry to break in.” Could have done that with a 1/2 hour visit, or even 10 mins.
Chief Scout Fields is very articulate and easy to understand. Enjoyed hearing his feelings about exposing children to nature. Nice video. Kate looked healthy but just couldn’t understand what she was saying. Slow down and speak clearly, Kate, for those of us less posh.
“in what is otherwise a very busy world.”
😭😭 They are going on vacation at least once per month. What the hell does she mean by “a very busy world”?
Yeah, I paused when I read that. She does have three kids. I just spent the morning watching three kids, my nieces and nephews, in nature. The youngest one is all over the place and it was hectic at times! I’m the aunt and don’t even have them all the time, lol. I’m not trying to downplay her experience but it would go over better if she also talked about how enormously lucky she is to have support in a hectic world while others may not.
@SevenBlue, hey, don’t forget the school runs! She probably thinks those make her life “hectic”
I’m so glad we get to hear about how nature helps Kate. We were all worried about that. What about the kids?
She gives me Kristi Noem ICE Barbie vibes in this video/pictures. Maybe it’s the hair and hat. So I give Waity props for not shooting a puppy.
It’s very easy to enjoy the outdoors when one has multiple very large private estates with ample outdoor areas and no real job to require one to be inside.
Nothing says “I enjoy the outdoors” like “one” grouse shooting on “one’s” private estate.
I know Kaiser often refers to Kate’s hair as a wiglet gofer but I have to say, this is the first time I am actually seeing that gofer. It really looks like while out in nature Kate picked up a red or brown squirrel and tucked it under her cap and left the tail hanging down.
In these photos it looks like she’s stuffed all her wigs under that hat.
Kate is attempting to compare England’s forest/wood/whatever to Meghan’s carefree, California, nature is the main character environment. It’s no surprise that she releases this video after With Love, Meghan showcased the California mountains. Meghan showcased the lush California environment to the world because most foreigners probably believe it’s just traffic, smog, and buildings.
Yawn. Boring Kate strikes again