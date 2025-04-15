Princess Kate made a video of her visit with a Scouts troop last month

The Princess of Wales has not been seen in public at a work event since St. Patrick’s Day. We did learn that she was on yet another ski holiday with her family in early April – we only know that because Paris Match dared to publish the photos last week. But as it turns out, Kate did another “work” event at some point in March and we’re only hearing about it now. For more than a decade, Kate has been patron of the Scouts, and since 2020, she’s been co-president of the Scouts. The Scouts are lucky if they see her once every three years, so this is a pretty special occasion. Kate joined a Scouts troop in the woods, and she brought along a camera crew so that she could ramble on and on about how important it is to be out in nature. Don’t get me wrong, I also think it’s important for people to go outside and reconnect with the natural environment. I just find Kate’s whole “return to nature” thing to be very odd in the past year. Here’s the video:

People Magazine says that this was filmed in March in the Lake District. She joined a group of Scouts aged 10-15 as they attempted to earn their Naturalist Badge. There are some “beauty shots” of Kate, but I appreciate that this wasn’t another sugary video like her “cancer-free” announcement last September. In this video, you hear Kate’s mumbles alongside Chief Scout Swayne Fields. Kate says, in part: “I find it a very spiritual and very intense emotional reconnection I suppose, these environments. Not everyone has that same relationship perhaps with nature, but it is so therefore meaningful for me as a place to balance and find a sort of sense of peace and reconnection in what is otherwise a very busy world.”

For the past year, Kate has left me with the impression that she spends a great deal of her time these days just wandering around various forests and wooded areas. Which… fair enough. I love to walk in parks and forests too. I don’t slap on a doll wig and a “baker boy” cap for my walks though.