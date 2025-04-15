“Does anyone think that the British spinoff of ‘SNL’ might be good?” links

Lorne Michaels is launching a British SNL spinoff next year, and many people think it’s a terrible idea. IDK, it could work? Or it could be awful. [Pajiba]
Hailee Steinfeld wore Robert Wun to the Sinners premiere. [RCFA]
It’s bizarre to me that outlets are regularly publishing body-language analysis, but it’s even weirder to do it about Rory McIlroy. [LaineyGossip]
Lil Nas X talks about his medical issue. [JustJared]
Trump cabinet member thinks his staff should bake cookies. [Jezebel]
Smaller things people can do to improve their mental health. [Buzzfeed]
Behind every meaningless girlboss moment is a Jeff Bezos face-plant. [Socialite Life]
Photos from Coachella. [Hollywood Life]
The Savannah Bananas are coming to ESPN! [Seriously OMG]
I hope Bezos faceplant memes take over the internet like the memes of Muskrat jumping up and down to support mango like a wimpy weenie in PA and the muskrat/mango marriage memes. Facebook seems to be censoring these joy nuggets as much as content from people like Heather Cox Richardson and other prominent liberals are being censored.
Bluesky doesn’t.
Re: a British SNL – it could work but depends on the cast and writers.
I remember shows like Morcambe and Wise which has a similar premise.
South Korea has a long running version of SNL. I’ve tried watching it a few times. It’s often very culturally specific and a lot of it goes over my head. I’d expect the same of a British version.
I feel like the typical British sense of humor will work well in the SNL skit format.
The majority of the skits will gear towards Meghan and Harry. 100%
Does anyone remember HEADCASES it was like a newer version of Spitting Image,it was hilarious.
I could swear they’d already tried an SNL spinoff in the UK. Maybe it was just a similar format (there have certainly been similar shows, some worked and some didn’t).
UK and USA have different work cultures. I always hear from SNL people how long their working days are and how stressful it is to work there. That is why most of them only stay for 3-4 years. I don’t think a similar show would work there. UK TV doesn’t also make as much money to justify a big writers’ room.