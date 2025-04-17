Sen Chris Van Hollen visited El Salvador and wasn’t allowed to speak to Abrego Garcia

Embed from Getty Images
In March, the Trump administration sent over 200 deportees to a maximum security prison in El Salvador, using the justification of an antiquated law from 1798 and vague accusations of Venezeulan gang involvement. Over 90% of the men sent there have no criminal record in the US. 60 Minutes did some sobering reporting on this. Several of the men were targeted for crown tattoos that were obviously not gang-related. In one case a gay makeup artist was chosen for his diva crown tattoos that said “mom” and “dad” and in another a professional soccer player with a Real Madrid soccer logo tattoo, which features a crown, was abducted.
The most famous case has been Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a 29-year-old man from El Salvador who is married to a US citizen and works legally in Maryland in construction. He was reportedly targeted by ICE goons for wearing a Chicago Bulls cap and hoodie. The Justice Department has admitted that Garcia’s deportation was an administrative error (that lawyer has since been fired) and have been ordered to return him to the US. The Supreme Court unanimously upheld that decision last week. Trump has openly flouted the Supreme Court order. He met with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele this week and “joked” about sending US citizens to maximum security prisons there.
So many of us are alarmed and outraged at this situation. Yesterday, Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen traveled to El Salvador in a vain attempt to secure Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s release. He met with Venezuelan Vice President Félix Ulloa, who told him that the US government is paying for the incarceration of deportees. Unlike Republican representatives granted access to the maximum security prison, Van Hollen wasn’t allowed inside, nor was he allowed to speak with Garcia on the phone. Van Hollen was told that Garcia might be returned if the US Embassy in El Salvador requested it. He spoke with the people at the embassy and they had not heard from the Trump administration about returning Garcia. Van Hollen told Rachel Maddow last night that “it is pretty clear that the Trump administration has not lifted a finger to implement that court order.” I’m going to quote Axios here because they have a very good overview of this situation:
Driving the news: Van Hollen told reporters he asked El Salvador Vice President Félix Ulloa during a meeting Wednesday why Abrego Garcia is being held if U.S. courts and the government of El Salvador have found no evidence that he’s a member of the MS-13 gang.
“His answer was that the Trump administration is paying El Salvador, the government of El Salvador to keep him at CECOT,” the senator said, referring to the prison Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo.
The White House and the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to Axios’ request for comment.
What he’s saying: Van Hollen said he asked to see Abrego Garcia or to speak to him on the phone to check on his condition.
The vice president told Van Hollen he needs to make earlier provisions to visit CECOT, the senator said. Asked if he could visit Abrego Garcia if he returns next week, the vice president said he can’t make that promise, per Van Hollen.
The Maryland senator asked to speak to Abrego Garcia on the phone, and Ulloa said he cannot arrange that but can try to do so if the American embassy asks. Van Hollen said he will ask the embassy to do so.
Zoom out: AFL-CIO, one of the most powerful labor groups in the country, joined in on the calls for Abrego Garcia’s return on Wednesday.
The group said Abrego Garcia is an apprentice with SMART Union Local 100.
“The labor movement in general sees one of their fellow brothers in a notoriously heinous situation in that prison, and it has people upset, scared,” union president, Michael Coleman, said on CNN.
The White House responded to Van Hollen by amping up the rhetoric and fear mongering against immigrants, because that is all they have. Van Hollen said on MSNBC that “I may be the first member of Congress here, but I can assure you more will be coming.” Other Congresspeople who are interested in going to El Salvador include Cory Booker and Maxwell Frost. I hope that Garcia is still alive and that he can be returned safely to his family. In the mean time a federal judge has found cause to charge the Trump administration with criminal contempt of court. May Judge Boasberg have the best security around him at all times.
It’s heartening to see our representatives and judges put their lives on the line for democracy. So many of us are also speaking out and protesting. I’ll be joining another protest this weekend. History has shown that it takes about 3.5% of the population to topple a dictator. On Rachel Maddow’s show last night she showed snapshots of the protests, gatherings and resistance happening around the US. There were hundreds of thousands of people protesting just this week. I’m going to stay and fight.
Very proud of how much our Maryland delegation has been speaking out and fighting for their constituents in this terrible time. I hope this kicks off a wave of pressure from other members of Congress.
As a German, I truly hope you can turn the tide against the road this sh*tshower of an administration is trying to take your country on.
This should never have come to pass in the first place, but I am hoping the few senators fighting this, together with the universities fighting back and so many people protesting will make a difference.
And maybe nature intervening, I mean, he is old and decrepit and those Trumpsters might wake up once he is gone. And the GOP might return to a resemblance of pre-Trump sanity (not that I liked them before, and even the Dems are too right-of centre for me, but, ho hum). You need to have more credibility back in your politics as the bar is currently about 30k feet below hell.
Well I believe Trump is going to make history. He’ll be the first American president to be impeached – what is it it’s going to be four times now – three or four times? And good. It can’t come fast enough!
After that, then throw his criminal ass in jail! I have no idea how a convicted felon was elected anyway!
Since the US is paying for El Salvador to hold these people (unlawfully), where is that money coming from? ICE? Homeland Security? Where? If that money was appropriated by Congress, then it has to be used in specific ways, and kidnapping/ rendition is not one of them.
We’ve seen that the Supreme Court has no problem stepping in and preventing the executive from spending money on things like student loans and healthcare. Not this?
People are being kidnapped and sent to death camps. This is what’s happening. His attack on Black and brown people and higher education all to diminish the lives of those who not white won’t stop until real action by the courts are taken.
I have broken down three different times crying about what is happening. I’m so tired.
Thank you for fighting! And I’m sure you vote too when the time comes. At 76, my protesting days are over, but I will vote as long as I can breathe and encourage everyone to do the same. Somehow, someway we will all get through this nightmare together. Be safe, everyone.
My honest suspicion is that he’s dead, along with the rest. They’re either being human trafficked into a slavery network or executed like a concentration camp. That’s one part of why they aren’t doing anything to help him. Doing so would reveal the truth.
I feel sick and so angry. I know they’re looking for Abrego Garcia and good but also what about the hairstylist Hernandez?
YOUR MOVE, Andy Harris. You’re a Republican, representing the area of Maryland where Garcia was taken by ICE. You could visit that prison and get him out. Are you DOING anything!?!? This is what Harris, that complete piece of crap, had to say:
“Just ran into a 73 year-old Marine veteran who is furious that our senator [Van Hollen] is spending taxpayer dollars trying to bring an illegal alien gang member back into our country.”
HE’S NOT AN ILLEGAL ALIEN GANG MEMBER. Christ! He had legal asylum status, is married to a US citizen, and is not part of a gang just because he’s Salvadoran. Andy Harris KNOWS all this — he’s a physician, not stupid — but he is actively choosing to be complicit in the crimes of this administration. Purely awful.