Kay: Princess Diana would have found Meghan ‘intriguing’ & ‘slightly liberating’

Most royal reporters and royalists twist Princess Diana’s memory to suit their own narrow purposes, imagining how Diana would have responded to various royal scenarios in vacuum-sealed hypotheticals. The reality is, both Prince William and Prince Harry would be radically different people had Diana lived. Her life would have had a butterfly effect not only on her sons, but on the Windsors and Britain entirely. The royalists want to pluck certain situations out and emphatically declare that Diana would have thought this or that about Prince Harry’s choice of wife/partner. They’re missing out on the better hypothetical: how quickly would Diana have cut Carole Middleton down to size? But I digress. I went into this latest commentary thinking it would be yet another “Diana would have hated Meghan” screed, but I was pleasantly surprised. Richard Kay has maintained, for some time now, that he believes Diana would have been proud of Harry for moving to America and that Diana would not have hated Meghan. Some highlights:
Richard Kay claims he was good friends with Diana: Richard Kay, the Editor at Large for the Daily Mail, has reported on the Royal Family since the 1980s, becoming Diana’s close friend ‘in the last five or six years of her life’. The pair would go for dinner, watch films at the cinema and take scenic drives along the Norfolk coast where the late Princess of Wales grew up. Indeed, Richard and Diana were so close that he was the last person she called before her tragic death in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.
Kay was asked about what Diana would have thought about Meghan: Writing in the comments of the Daily Mail Royals YouTube channel, a viewer by the name of Debster asked: ‘About how long after meeting Meghan Markle would she [Diana] have sent her packing? I think five minutes, tops.’ Taking off his glasses, Richard said he had to ‘disagree’ with Debster. ‘None of us really know,’ he said. ‘But I think there is something about Meghan that Diana would have found not just intriguing but slightly liberating. I think she would have liked Meghan’s independence and the fact that she was able to offer Harry an escape route, if you like, from royal duty.’
Kay goes on to say that Diana would have hated her sons’ estrangement: But Diana’s close friend was also quick to point out just how ‘disappointed’ she would have been by ‘how things panned out’ between her sons. ‘I think she would have admired Harry’s decision to settle in America,’ Richard clarified. ‘She wouldn’t have admired, however, the rift with William…I think she would have been very disappointed by how things panned out but I think initially she would have been very welcoming to [Meghan]. That’s my view.’
Diana wanted to live in the US: ‘She talked about it right at the very end of her life to me – about settling for a time in the U.S,’ he said. ‘She loved the U.S. I think that if she could, she would have moved there and lived there.’ But what was holding Diana back? Richard believes it was her commitment to William and Harry who were 15 and 12 respectively at the time of her death. ‘She couldn’t just abandon them – they were young boys. I don’t think she had quite worked out how she could live in New York or California, for example, and maintain that close contact that she needed to have with William and Harry. As they got older, that might have changed and I could see her living there.’
[From The Daily Mail]
It’s always struck me that Harry is basically living the life his mother envisioned for her future: living by the beach in California, working in or adjacent to Hollywood/the celebrity world, and basically being a mostly private person with some high-profile charity work. That’s what Diana wanted for herself, and her dream became a reality for Harry. And honestly, she probably would have issues with her sons’ wives in general, but the money question isn’t “when would Diana have sent Meghan packing?” The real question is: how quickly would Diana have seen through the Middletons? And how disgusted would she be with Charles for how he’s treated their grandchildren?
William caused the rift
I think Diana would have been horrified at how William turned out. She also would be not thrilled with the middletons and thought Kate a mean girl.
Yeah, the question to me is what would she have thought about William planting smears against his brother and his new wife?
First Liz Jones, now Kay. What on earth is happening at the Daily Mail? Of course the haters hated this article, and they’ll probably never go away because (a) they’re looney tunes, and (b) I suspect some or many are paid. But there seem to be a growing number of commenters who are fine with this sort of article.
Omg right? Are they facing more redundancies at the fail now or something?
Despite Kay writing so many heavy-handed pro-William sourced pieces over the years, I suspect he secretly despises him. But maybe that’s just my bias since Kay never really comes close to getting to the real heart of it all, about what Diana would have thought of William’s actions, with or without Carole.
I think because most people aren’t huge haters or huge supporters they just look at the headlines and keep it moving. If every headline says how horrible and manipulative the Sussexes are, they say oh they suck and move on. But at some point even the most oblivious person realizes that these people are barely in the country, don’t get any money from you, and seem to just be living their life. You’d have to wonder why there is so much vitriol about them and if maybe the people writing the articles are the ones that are wrong.
Me at home—seriously! What the heck is going on?! At this rate, I’m ready to set up a betting pool for which rota creep will start sucking up next.. 🤣🤣🤣
I agree Harry is living the life that Diana wanted for herself. Of course his and William’s life would have been different if she were still alive. But I believe the outcome for Harry would have been the same especially if Diana had moved to the US.
Wells doesn’t seem to offer the media content that attracts money, so they punish them by writing good articles about Sussex. But when things get back to normal, they’ll go back to criticizing Sussex in all matters. Most of these people do care about money.
If Diana was alive, the tabloids would still be writing hit pieces on her. She would be treated no different from Meghan. There is no way she would let anyone in that family treat Harry the way they did though, including William and Kate.
Yup. People only talk about her so grandly now because she died, but the media was absolutely vicious right until the very end and I can’t imagine that would have stopped.
Yeah, Charles and Camilla would have surely continued the smear if she had lived.
Also unlikely they ever would have married with Diana still alive.
After Diana died Charles and Camilla sympathizers like penny. Sally. Ingrid and Tina trashed Diana and gaslit her
Yes she would be proud of Harry and she would have loved Meg because Meg has the utmost love and respect for Harry. Now the other brother and his gold digging wife and mother-in-law stalkers she would definitely have had a problem with those two.
William would never have married Kate because he would not have needed a surrogate mother in Carole. I truly think William liked Kate but fell in love with Carole as a caring mother figure, and therefore he had a very hard time getting rid of Kate, who also mothers him.
I don’t think he fell in love with Carole so much as Carole catered to his needs, even more than Diana would ever have done. Carole is an older female version of Jason Knauf, but manipulated his emotions in a different way because she is a woman around Diana’s age.
So if Diana was still around, Kate becomes a university girlfriend at best, but the need for a faux mother and the main selling point, is gone.
I am not sure he even likes her or liked her since he cheated on her when they dated
Carole exploited one of William’s weak spots — his mother’s death — and from there on in she used it to lure him into the family. Had Diana still been alive, she wouldn’t have put up with Ma Midd’s manipulations for a second, she would have seen right through her and urged William to have a “friends with benefits” relationship with Kate but no marriage.
Agreed, Diana would have seen right through the social climbing ways of Carole – trying to be more aristo than the aristo themselves, telling her children never to be friends with anyone not of that class and cut off those who were.
The sad thing about the Wisteria sisters years is their ambition to join that class – which they never will be able to as per Rose – would have helped had they kept in touch with Carole’s council house roots. Instead, she whitewashed them away and produced children who have no idea of service, except to serve themselves. Not the aristo way, Carole. Charity is part and parcel of that class – see the Grosvenors.
As for Dick-Kay, whatever dude. You were “friends” with Diana but still remain a rat. No comments on the idleness of Willie and that couple’s laziness?
Diana would have disapproved.
I don’t think he was Diana’s close friend
She’d have seen through Carole and Kate like glass. And enjoyed Doria and Meghan.
Diana encouraged W&H when they were small to play with the butler’s kids. Kate never would.
Can imagine when any of Carole’s kids ever brought home children with non-aristo backgrounds: Shoo! Shoo! Go away! We don’t want your kind in here!
The character advantage of Diana was she was down to earth and could speak to people across classes and backgrounds. That’s what made her the “People’s Princess” and the “Queen of Hearts”.
She wasn’t in some isolated estate, palace apartment or grace and favour cottage like Lazy, making an appearance once every couple of months. That’s what Carole didn’t get, Lazy in her 10 years waiting for the thing – her duty was to serve the public which funds her.
Diana knew what was expected but it did all too well. Harry knows the brief and I’m glad he has Meghan by his side to fulfill his duty.
I’m not sure Diana would have let her eldest son get honeytraped by the Middletons honestly. Sure William is stupid as hell but I’m pretty sure his mother would have calm things down. Charles just didn’t care enough.
That’s it right there. I think what most people tend to dismiss is that what we’re seeing now would not be the case if Diana were still alive. Carole Middleton would not have been able to infiltrate William’s life because he wouldn’t need to latch onto a “mother figure.” The Middletons would have been persona non grata. And I would bet William wouldn’t be the person he is now. He probably wouldn’t be as lazy as he is because Diana would never have spoiled him. The Queen, Charles, and the media let him get away with EVERYTHING, mainly because of the grief and trauma he had to endure due to the loss of his mother. There would not be a William and Kate, there would not be the Middletons, there would not be a Lazy. But I think Megan and Harry would have always existed.
All these years later I look at those pictures of Diana and think what great style she had and how the camera loved her. I think she would have highly approved of Meghan because she makes Harry happy and fulfilled. Kate…not so much.
I find it character revealing that the brothers took different lessons from their parent’s divorce. Diana advised both sons to marry their best friends. Harry adores Meghan and so even felt he had to up his game to be deserving of her and is brimming over with pride at her success. He would never look at another woman and make his children feel unimportant and unvalued. Will decided to follow his dad’s example and settle for someone because he was thirty and expected to marry and have a family. He has always treated her badly and expected her to be thrilled and grateful for being elevated as a member of the RF. He has a filthy temper and she’s expected to soothe him when he’s in a paddy. Walk three paces behind and never upstage him. He is unpleasant and belittling in public and last year threw her under the bus over THAT photo. He hasn’t moderated his behaviour around her while she is in recovery so he is not kind, supportive or even a gentleman towards his wife. He said he was proud of her last November and that she’d been amazing with how she’d coped with cancer. Actions speak louder than words because he continues to behave in an undermining fashion towards her in public. He thinks he did her a BIG favour marrying and that she should be forever grateful and put up with his crap just to be Queen. Saddest of all, Kate clearly believes being the consort of such a man is worth all that pain , to be Queen.
The kids are paying a heavy price for that choice.
Diana would be kicking William’s ass about being so lazy.
The mother-in-law/daughter-in-law relationship is complicated, so who knows how Diana and Meghan would have gotten along? But I do think Diana would have appreciated Meghan for not only being so supportive of Harry, but for doing good work in the world.