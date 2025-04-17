Prince Harry ‘remains close’ to Princess Eugenie: ‘They always have & always will be’

About one year ago (almost exactly), Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice went to a Notting Hill pub for some kind of celebration. It appeared to be something like a birthday lunch – James Blunt was there, as was Piers Morgan. There were photos of Beatrice and Eugenie saying goodbye to Piers outside the pub and the whole situation seemed very friendly. Piers is a hateful moron, but the York family likes to maintain their relationships with the dregs of the British media, because the Yorks never know when they’ll need a media ally in a pinch. In any case, the photos came and went and few people even remembered them. Then, several weeks ago, Piers claimed that he “caused” a rift between Eugenie and Prince Harry, all because of those photos. It was a whole thing at the start of April – the British tabloids were buzzing with fake gossip about Harry being terribly lonely and how he even fell out with his BFF cousin Eugenie. Well, People Magazine has an update in their big Harry-centric cover story this week:
Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie’s close relationship remains intact, despite recent reports suggesting a falling out.
Sources tell PEOPLE that the cousins’ relationship remains strong, dismissing claims made by Piers Morgan on a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored. The British broadcaster alleged that Harry, 40, went “completely ballistic” after Eugenie, 35, was photographed outside a London pub with a group that included Morgan.
The photos, which showed Eugenie sharing a brief hug with him, sparked speculation given Morgan’s history as an outspoken critic of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
But insiders say there’s no truth to the rumors.
“The Duke remains close to Princess Eugenie. They always have and always will be,” a source tell PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story.
It’s well known that the Duke of Sussex shares a close bond with his first cousin Princess Eugenie. In the 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fondly recalled a memorable Halloween night out in 2016 with Eugenie and her future husband, Jack Brooksbank — one of the rare glimpses into their early relationship. In home video footage featured in the Netflix series, Harry and Eugenie are seen riding bikes together beneath a canopy of palm trees, while another sweet moment shows Eugenie splashing in the ocean with Prince Archie, 5. Notably, Eugenie is the only member of the royal family who appeared in the Sussexes’ documentary.
[From People]
When I said this week that Harry needs to make his peace with cutting off his toxic family, I wasn’t talking about Eugenie. Harry loves his York cousins. Eugenie has been especially loyal to him, even though she’s gotten tons of pressure from William and Charles to cut ties with Harry. That being said, what I wrote about Charles and William still holds true: as long as Harry maintains connections within the UK, Charles and William will try to harm Harry through the things and people Harry loves. That includes Eugenie.
Also: I’ve seen a surprising number of complaints about this People Mag cover story. That’s really weird, because Harry clearly spoke to them last week and authorized a huge part of the cover story. People’s Harry-centric stories this week have been very sympathetic towards him. I give credit to the new comms officer Meredith – she’s doing one hell of a job, and she hasn’t even been on the job for two full months.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
Britain’s Prince Harry (L-R), Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, central London 13 June 2015 following the Trooping the Colour ceremony which mark’s Queen Elizabeth II’s official birthday. Photo: Patrick van Katwijk / NETHERLANDS OUT POINT DE VUE OUT – NO WORE SERVICE -,Image: 517603176, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: UK ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no
-
-
The Queen’s grandchildren, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Zara Tindall, Peter Philips, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, arrive to hold a vigil beside the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 723638895, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Ian Vogler / Avalon
-
-
(left to right) Zara Tindall, Lady Louise, Princess Beatrice, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, Princess Eugenie, Viscount Severn and Peter Phillips hold a vigil beside the coffin of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as it lies in state on the catafalque in Westminster Hall, at the Palace of Westminster, London.,Image: 724023557, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Aaron Chown / Avalon
-
-
Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry at The Coronation of King Charles III at London”s Westminster Abbey 06 May 2023,Image: 774252276, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Mark Stewart / Avalon
-
-
Princess Eugenie arrives at The “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, 2023 in London, England. Spearheaded by The Princess of Wales, and supported by The Royal Foundation, the service is a moment to bring people together at Christmas time and recognise those who have gone above and beyond to help others throughout the year.,Image: 828291405, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Chris Jackson/Avalon
-
-
Princess Eugenie at Cheltenham Festival Day 2, Wednesday, Cheltenham Racecourse, Gloucestersehire UK,Image: 975010951, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Jules Annan/Avalon
-
-
Princess Eugenie, Zara Tindall and Natalie Pinkham at the Cheltenham Festival, Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham, UK, 12 March 2025.,Image: 975428590, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Tuesday 8 April, 2025 after attending the start of a two day hearing to appeal the decision over his security access at the Appeals Court.,Image: 985133613, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 9 April, 2025 after attending the start of a two day hearing to appeal the decision over his security access at the Appeals Court.,Image: 985538840, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
Leave a comment after you have read the article