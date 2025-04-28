Mail: There’s no hope for Prince Andrew’s comeback now that Virginia Giuffre is dead

Virginia Giuffre passed away last Thursday. She died by suicide, leaving behind three children. Her family confirmed her passing, and as I said in my coverage over the weekend, I genuinely feel like Virginia was really struggling with her mental health this year. Once I had processed my sadness over Virginia’s passing, I thought about Prince Andrew. Andrew was recently allowed to celebrate the Easter holiday with his family, including King Charles, Queen Camilla and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. The Easter service in Windsor was just a short distance from his mansion on the Royal Windsor estate, a mansion in which he’s lived comfortably for decades. While Andrew is no longer a “working royal,” he’s always trying to launch a comeback. And I think now, after Virginia’s passing, he will try again. But royal commentators are falling all over themselves to say that of course Andrew will never be allowed to do royal work:
Royal experts believe the Prince Andrew will only face further turmoil in the wake of Virginia Giuffre’s death and claimed that he will need to show he has ‘genuine regrets’ if he ever wants to play a public role again.
Author and journalist Tom Bower told MailOnline: ‘Virginia Giuffre’s death won’t relieve the pressure on Prince Andrew but have an opposite effect. People will feel even more sympathy for the woman whose abominable treatment by Epstein and Maxwell tormented her to this sad end.’
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams added: ‘The tragic death of Virginia Giuffre marks the end of a life which was scarred by the abuse she suffered. Recent events, when she was supposedly involved in a car crash, raised questions over her state of mind. Her suicide is especially sad as she was a survivor of abuse. There are several problems for Andrew if he has any hope of rehabilitation or of appearing at any royal event other than one held in a church. Firstly the way he has handled the accusations against him has been so unbelievably cataclysmic that, in opinion polls, his support hardly exists. No one has forgotten the interview on Newsnight that was so catastrophic, that the English language lacks words to describe its ghastliness adequately.’
Mr Fitzwilliams continued: ‘The idea of him having a job helping to manage the royal estates made sense but not, it seems, to him. In fact things have got, if anything, worse. Andrew appears bereft of dignity and is undoubtedly a walking disaster. The York brand remains toxic which is extremely sad for his family. He obviously feels this deeply, but if he wants to know the reason for his travails, all he needs to do is to look in the mirror. If he ever is to hope for rehabilitation of some sort, and he is only 65, he needs a radical rethink and for it to be believed that he has genuine regrets. This most emphatically does not appear to be the case at the moment.’
I actually think the moment for Andrew to express regrets has long passed – the time to do it was when Virginia was alive and when she was suing him in American court. Instead, Andrew has spent years dodging FBI questioning and he paid eight figures to make Virginia go away. Money which he “borrowed” from QEII, money which he still hasn’t paid back. But as I said, despite all of the performative “of course he can’t come back” commentary, I believe that Andrew will absolutely try to launch yet another comeback.
Interestingly, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast basically did his own editorial about how “the damage that sordid episode caused is set in concrete…Public sympathy will henceforth and forever lie with Giuffre.” Sykes wrote that “Any notion that Andrew might one day clear his name or return to public life had long been viewed as remote. It is now impossible….Prince Andrew’s name is irrevocably tarnished with a stigma that will follow him for life. He is finished.” I’m starting to get the idea that these royalists/commentators are not really speaking TO Andrew, but rather King Charles. As in, they’re telling Buckingham Palace: don’t even try it, don’t even attempt to soft-launch Andrew’s comeback.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Meh. The Windsors are such cowards. I’m sure they’ll trot him out like they did the Rottweiler, eventually, down the track.
Exactly where my first thought went: just like after Diana “died” (ie: was murdered IMO), Chas the Turd will start a PR campaign. But then again, after reading this, I changed my mind. Chuckie will NOT want to share the spotlight with a “born again” brother who could steal his limelight. AND, if he becomes “noble” enough (yeah, 🤮) to “forgive” his brother, people might start speculating *loudly* why not his own son?
Yeah, Pedo will stay where he is.
Yes they will, remember when “ Camilla will never be queen she will be queen consort “. That family is disgusting 😳😳 by next weekend the Yorks will be posing for the cameras in Dubai 😳😳
Why is it the men like him truly never face justice, rip Virginia you and all women deserve better.
It depends. Epstein died in jail. Felon 47 became a dictator. So many possibilities for truly evil men.
I wonder if an expensive consultant will be hired by Charles for rehabilitation of Andrew . And Tina and Ingrid will be victim shaming virginia. The f b i would still want to talk to Andrew. He will probably to continue to be invited to events with his ex wife. The royals have no shame
In my opinion, they have already started that “rehabilitation” process. He’s never stopped appearing at royal family outings, and no member of the family has denounced him. If anything, I think they see him as an embarrassment, but there’s no sense that they think what he did was wrong. I think over the years, Virginia will increasingly be described as “troubled” and “tragic”, words that are code for “untrustworthy”. There will be a lot of commentators on the “Well, what is truth anyway? He said, she said – who can ever know?” and “Let’s judge Andrew on his actions now – the past is past. He’s paid a price!” kind of BS. Maybe he’ll take on some of the patronages and ribbon-cutting ceremonies that the POW disdains so much, and that will be normalized. And then, when it comes time for William to be on the throne, he’s certainly not going to start visiting all of the royal patronages or visiting countries that aren’t glamourous, or really doing anything he doesn’t want to do. He’ll just send Uncle Andrew.
I think articles like this one are testing the waters of public opinion.
They’ll never understand that it wasn’t about the money for the victims. It’s about justice and accountability.
I hope that Giuffre’s family and friends find some sort of peace.
Meh he will be out and about, even if people are protesting despite what the media are saying. i’m sure rebecca english will write a puff piece on him soon enough. the question will be what happens when william is king
On the day that it was announced that she had committed suicide a text of hers was put out and it said something along the lines of “if I end up dead it will not be suicide so please investigate. There are many evil people”. That’s what the text said. We know the Windsors will do whatever is in their power to make things go away. Could this be ( this is just a theory) them having a problem solved to bring the pedo back into the family business? I put nothing past the Windsors.
I saw that older tweet of Virginia’s circulating around on social media. Although it was several years ago, and her life circumstances had changed (going through a seemingly contentious split from her ex-husband), it should be taken seriously. I wish her death would be thoroughly investigated. These were some of the wealthiest, most powerful people in the world whom she spoke out against. I put nothing past them either.
Unfortunately I think there are many others outside the RF that would want her silenced forever.
Poor Virginia.
@ kaaaaz. – You mean like a certain orange clown who is currently destroying a once revered democracy to punish those who opposed him? I mean, he does hold grudge.
Rest in peace Virginia. She was so brave to speak out & im so sorry it has come to this.
The palace will definitely be rolling out Prince Andrew for more public events. They’ve kept trying ever since he first stepped back in 2019 & will go full throttle now. They disgust me & wish orgs/charities that tackle abuse that work would distance themselves from the palace
Yes, they’re warning Charles, but I think it’s more than that. The royal propaganda team is also trying to contain the damage to Andrew and Andrew alone. They hope to isolate him from the rest of the family pedos. Never forget that there is a history in this family of sexually abusive behavior going back at least as far as Louis Mountbatten. And Mountbatten and Charles were very close. Charles has his own issues in this regard with his association with known pedophiles. It’s very much in the family’s (and their media’s) interest to declare Andrew the scapegoat and ostracize him as much as possible. They want to memory hole the fact that Andrew is not the only Windsor who has a problem.
So does this mean that there was way back for Andrew if Virginia was still alive? That’s the impression I’m getting from these comments. I have no doubt Andrew will be making more frequent appearances.
No shame in the Windsor family – no lie too large – no matter who you are.
All of them are complicit daily.
Harry and Meghan , Archie and Lilli are well out of it.
Andrew will be trotted out at the very first opportunity, and will take a bigger role now that VG is gone. The BRF has absolutely no sense of shame and they don’t know what accountability is. Their thinking is that Virginia is dead and can’t make trouble.
They’re monsters who prefer rap¡sts to having an AA daughter /sister in law. That tells you all you need to know about their future behaviour.
Virginia will never be forgotten, regardless of their monstrous actions. Prayers for her children and loved ones.
Just in case you were wondering who was the most affected victim in all of this – of course it’s Andrew! Won’t somebody, anybody, ever think about him???