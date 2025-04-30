Khloe Kardashian reveals her years-long extreme weight loss in new bikini pics

Every three months or so, I check in on Khloe Kardashian to see what she’s up to and what radical changes have taken place. If you stop paying attention to her for months at a time, you will inevitably be surprised when you do see her. These days, Khloe is still maintaining those absurd lips, but she’s gone back to a darker hair color, which actually suits her. She still works out like a maniac, and this week, she posted some bikini photos. Her body is completely transformed – even at Kim’s thinnest, she still maintained her fundamental shape. Khloe has not maintained her fundamental shape, to the point where it feels like Khloe just popped her head onto someone else’s body. Apparently, she did all of this without Ozempic??
Khloé Kardashian sent fans into a frenzy with her killer new bikini body in an Instagram snap she shared on Monday. She bared her washboard abs in the two-piece swimsuit, which boasted red trim and a cherry print throughout. It’s safe to say the businesswoman, 40, who has insisted this decade will be her best yet, is in the best shape of her life – but how does she do it?
The mother-of-two, who shares daughter True, seven, and son Tatum, two, with ex Tristan Thompson, credits the gym and switching up her lifestyle as the secret to her 40lbs weight loss.
She also told Bustle her bitter divorce from Lamar Odom in 2013 was the pivotal turning point in her transformation. Khloé, like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, swears by starting her day at the crack of dawn so she can workout at 5.30am, five days a week.
She has continuously shut down accusations of ever having surgery or turning to weight loss drugs. Although, she has previously admitted she wishes she could have taken Ozempic when she was ‘bigger’.
“She has continuously shut down accusations of ever having surgery or turning to weight loss drugs.” At this point, I do not believe her. I do not believe all of this is purely the result of working out and dieting. I just don’t. Obviously, whenever we’re talking about Khloe’s IG photos, we have to mention that she’s been caught altering the f–k out of her pics for years. Khloe’s radically transformed body could just be Photoshop – and my theory is that she degraded the quality of these photos so that people wouldn’t be able to tell how much manipulation was done.
Photos courtesy of Khloe’s IG.
Frankly this is just hilarious and gross. The adult Kardashians are repulsive and in my view are responsible for alot of harm to the mental and physical health of women. Absolute lies. They will do anything for their looks. And money of course. They have no Substance.
She looks a mess like all of those odd ducks in that family do. She’s a bully and is anti-black and I am happy not to hear or see her.
As much as I genuinely feel sorry for her (I wouldn’t wish that family on anyone), her children are the real victims in all this. What a mess to have a mother that disordered.
This isn’t her face, so I doubt this is her real body. The sad thing is, she doesn’t even need photoshop or editing. She looks great and healthy. She just turns herself into some imaginary person, which I understand in some level, is the result of online bullying since she started doing reality show. Still, she has a daughter now and she needs to treat her insecurities at least for her children’s sake.
Agree! Every time I see a photo of Khloe online I’m slightly horrified at what looks like extreme body modification. But, then I’ll see a real picture of her (not-edited or posted by her) and she looks shockingly like how she’s always looked. So, I am honestly completely unclear on what she looks like irl or what work, if any, she’s actually had done or if it is all just a very odd self-imposed photoshop job for SM.
@LadyE, yeah she doesn’t look that different in real life from her younger years, just some very obvious fillers. When I started to visit instagram reality page on reddit, I noticed a lot of women use the same photoshop tools. They all have the similar instagram face. It isn’t just fixing wrinkles or skin imperfections. They create some cartoonish face. It looks ridiculous. But, obviously we don’t know what is going on with them mentally that they think sharing these made-up photos publicly is not weird at all. We know their children use social media. It is sad that they are teaching them that your real face isn’t beautiful enough, you need to modify it to get attention from strangers.
The first two pics are bizarre – it very much looks like her head was transplanted on to someone else’s body.
But this family just needs to give it a rest. If she were truly happy and healthy she wouldn’t still be still living for the clicks and compliments. To be so old and still so vacant is the legacy of this group, and it’s a sad one.
I don’t think she is vacant at all. None of them are. That family knows how to make money, and I believe everything they do publicly, is calculated for the purposes of monetisation. I’ve no doubt we will soon be “offered the opportunity” to buy or subscribe to her diet and workout plan. And people will do so in their droves 🤷🏿♀️
Her stomach looks hollowed out, like she had lipo or used photoshop.
Yea the way it’s sculpted on the sides but she doesn’t have abs is very telling. That is lipo or cool sculpting.
It looks like there’s some HEAVY body contour makeup too
Plus how are her ankles smaller than her child’s?
I hate how so many women I know alter their bodies & edit their photos in an attempt to look like these women who are all LYING
I never should have clicked this link damn you Kaiser!!!!
You’re right, and I suspect she also uses a semaglutide. The “abs” and some of the “muscle” are actually self-tanner contouring to make it appear as though she’s toned.
I do believe her that she hasn’t taken medicine. And I doubt these are photoshopped, other than maybe filters. The 90s trends are back, and apparently that includes restrictive eating and over exercising. Trigger warning: I had an eating disorder back in the day and 1200 calories and only 6 miles on the treadmill was a fat day. 1300 calories meant another mile on the treadmill. Oh and that was before swim practice. My body looked just like this – toned and healthy. I was never scary skinny but my iron was too low to donate blood!
My point is that she is eating well, maybe too little, and exercising, maybe too much, but I believe her when she says she isn’t taking medication to achieve this.
The photos look photoshopped to me.
Isn’t this who she is naturally? I mean the body build without the BBL and implants? After Lamar she definitely went on a “revenge body” quest. Whatevs. She’s clearly happy with the results.
Yes, I agree that this is likely manipulated. Khloe is known to play with face and body tuning apps.
Kim maintained her fundamental shape? Kim’s body is actually very surgically augmented to the point it looks unnatural because it is.