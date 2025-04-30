Khloe Kardashian reveals her years-long extreme weight loss in new bikini pics

Every three months or so, I check in on Khloe Kardashian to see what she’s up to and what radical changes have taken place. If you stop paying attention to her for months at a time, you will inevitably be surprised when you do see her. These days, Khloe is still maintaining those absurd lips, but she’s gone back to a darker hair color, which actually suits her. She still works out like a maniac, and this week, she posted some bikini photos. Her body is completely transformed – even at Kim’s thinnest, she still maintained her fundamental shape. Khloe has not maintained her fundamental shape, to the point where it feels like Khloe just popped her head onto someone else’s body. Apparently, she did all of this without Ozempic??

Khloé Kardashian sent fans into a frenzy with her killer new bikini body in an Instagram snap she shared on Monday. She bared her washboard abs in the two-piece swimsuit, which boasted red trim and a cherry print throughout. It’s safe to say the businesswoman, 40, who has insisted this decade will be her best yet, is in the best shape of her life – but how does she do it? The mother-of-two, who shares daughter True, seven, and son Tatum, two, with ex Tristan Thompson, credits the gym and switching up her lifestyle as the secret to her 40lbs weight loss.

She also told Bustle her bitter divorce from Lamar Odom in 2013 was the pivotal turning point in her transformation. Khloé, like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, swears by starting her day at the crack of dawn so she can workout at 5.30am, five days a week. She has continuously shut down accusations of ever having surgery or turning to weight loss drugs. Although, she has previously admitted she wishes she could have taken Ozempic when she was ‘bigger’.

[From The Daily Mail]

“She has continuously shut down accusations of ever having surgery or turning to weight loss drugs.” At this point, I do not believe her. I do not believe all of this is purely the result of working out and dieting. I just don’t. Obviously, whenever we’re talking about Khloe’s IG photos, we have to mention that she’s been caught altering the f–k out of her pics for years. Khloe’s radically transformed body could just be Photoshop – and my theory is that she degraded the quality of these photos so that people wouldn’t be able to tell how much manipulation was done.