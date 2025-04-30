Brian Tyree Henry confirms that Duchess Meghan sent him an As Ever gift box

In March, Brian Tyree Henry went on Kelly Clarkson’s show to promote his AppleTV series, Dope Thief. Brian is a really good talk-show guest – he’s funny, he’s into pop culture, he’s friendly with some big stars and he likes to gossip. He ended up telling a really sweet story about working with Elizabeth Olsen and how they both became obsessed with With Love, Meghan, which had premiered several weeks earlier. Olsen and Henry were so obsessed with WLM that Olsen made her own version of “flower sprinkles” for Brian for his wrap gift. Basically, he came across as a huge Meghan fan and like he was all-in on everything Meghan was doing. He also seemed to be pitching himself for a guest appearance on With Love, Meghan! Well, Meghan obviously saw the interview, and Meghan sent both Brian and Elizabeth some As Ever boxes. From Brian’s recent Variety interview:

Variety: It’s gotten out that you and your “Panic Carefully” co-star Elizabeth Olsen became very invested in watching Meghan Markle’s “With Love, Meghan” Netflix series while you were filming together in London. I’m told the Duchess of Sussex sent you a care package as a thank you when she heard? BTH: She did! She sent me and Elizabeth Olsen wonderful, wonderful — as ever — boxes. The care that goes into what this woman does is not missed on me at all. I started my day off with a wonderful hibiscus tea that she sent. I believe a hand calligraphy note was on the box. And let me tell you something, those jams be jamming. Like, the preserves are where it’s at. And, of course, there’s flower sprinkles, which I don’t know why I’m being so cautious using! Because I want to use them right. Like, I don’t just want to put it on fries, you know what I mean? It has to be the right thing, I don’t know why. But I’m going to support this woman. She has found her niche, and it’s delightful. In a word, it’s delightful. It’s really, really kind for her to do that. And when I got back from London and saw this, I immediately called Elizabeth and was like, “Did you get your box?!” We’re both incredibly grateful, and it’s really cool.

[From Variety]

This is so lovely. I know I pitch a lot of ideas for the Sussexes, but I hope Meghan hears me on this one: get Brian on WLM!! He would love to make pasta with you, or arrange flowers or anything, really. He’s charming and I love how he’s all-in on Meghan – “She has found her niche, and it’s delightful.” That’s how I feel too! I still don’t understand why so many people are so hateful about Meghan’s cooking show and lifestyle brand. If it’s not your jam, so be it and just continue on with your life. Like… there are grown-ass people throwing tantrums about flower sprinkles and jam. And the jam is amazing!! Anyway, I love that Olsen and Henry got As Ever boxes. Good job to the As Ever team!