Gwyneth Paltrow is getting ‘a little bit sick’ of her latest diet, the Paleo Diet

One of Gwyneth Paltrow’s greatest passions is “diets.” She loves a diet. She loves trying new diets. She loves mixing and matching different crazy diets. I remember in the early days of her Goop newsletter, every other week she was on some kind of “juice cleanse” or starvation diet (“fasting” for elites). Over the years, she’s promoted strict elimination diets, macrobiotic diets and Paleo diets. At one point, she even admitted that her doctors basically told her that she was making herself really sick with all of the dieting, and that her bones were really fragile (because she hasn’t ingested vital nutrients in thirty years). Oh, and don’t forget that she’s a regular IV user too, because she’s literally so food-disordered, she can’t just eat like a peasant or swallow vitamin supplements. Well, big news! Gwyneth has given up her Paleo diet.
Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed she’s ditching her ultra-strict Paleo diet after years of being ‘obsessed with eating healthily’ and restricting bread, cheese and pasta. The actress turned wellness guru, 52, who founded her wellness company GOOP in 2008, admitted she’s ‘sick’ of the caveman diet.
In recent years, Gwyneth’s diet involves drinking coffee for breakfast, bone broth for lunch and vegetables for dinner. The idea of the Paleo diet, also known as the Paleolithic or caveman diet, is to eliminate modern foods and eat what our ancestors would have. It advocates eating meat, vegetables, nuts and limited fruit, and excluding grains, legumes, dairy, salt, refined sugar and processed oils. Although its followers boast of benefits including weight loss, a smaller appetite, and more energy, there has been little research into its effects.
The Hollywood star turned to the Paleo diet a few years ago alongside her TV producer husband Brad Falchuk, 54. Speaking on her Goop podcast, she said: ‘I went into hardcore macrobiotic for a certain time, that was an interesting chapter where I got obsessed with eating very very healthily. I really deepened my connection with food and the whole philosophy around macrobiotics which is essentially just how they eat in the mountains of Japan, so very local and seasonal. Lots of fish, vegetables, rice, no diary, no sugar etc. I think that period of time I might have got a little didactical about it.’
‘I was just so amazed that we had this power in our hands that if we treated ourselves well and hydrated and ate whole foods that we could just feel so much better. I was sort of intoxicated by that idea and I still feel that way to this day. Things have gotten a little more complicated with me and longer term with inflammation and stuff. It’s the reason Brad and I became Paleo a few years ago now. Although I’m a little bit sick of it, if I’m honest. I’m getting back into eating sourdough bread, cheese – there I said it. A little pasta after being strict with it for so long. But again I think it’s a good template, eating foods that are as whole and fresh as possible. I don’t think there are any doctor or nutritionist that would refute that.’
“Things have gotten a little more complicated with me and longer term with inflammation and stuff.” “And stuff” is doing such heavy lifting. Like… she has consistently refused to put it together that she’s made herself sick over the years by adhering to these extreme diets, in between starving herself and using IV drips. I can’t even imagine being this food-disordered for so many years and creating a whole “wellness” company around it too. Gwyneth is in her 50s and she’s still got all of these hang-ups over food and it’s just, like… leave us out of your disorder, you know?
Here’s the thing: a lot of people just eat a well balanced diet. Not too much sugar or processed foods. Eat vegetables and meats and some carbs. Exercise as best they can and they are fine. That maybe to peasanty for her though.
Yeeeahhh ive followed Gwyneth long enough to know that she also does this too. She describes her extremely restrictive diet, the world reacts to her eating disorder, then she backpeddles with something like “oh relax, I love French fries!!”
Gwyneth, I don’t believe you.
She actually looks better than ever in your pics. Perhaps stopping those crazy diets and putting on a couple of additional pounds is what she really needed…
Never payed much attention to her. The shade rebuttal episode with Meghan is the 1st time in a long time I even thought of her. Back in the day, I wondered what Chris Martin saw in her. She has leaned so hard all of her life into her white privilege and connections and has always seemed out of touch.
I was going through some health stuff when the paleo diet first became a thing, so I really learned a lot about it. I never did it because it was always cuckoo- tomatoes, bell peppers and anything classified as “nightshade” was also on the forbidden foods list. I do feel better when I don’t eat bread, so I only freshly baked bread if I’m eating it.
Anyway, almost all of the women who made a name in the paleo space and had cookbooks and blogs quit it within a couple of years, a lot of them had health crashes where they felt terrible and gained weight. They pivoted to “hormone balance” or “whole food” diets if they stayed in the wellness space.
Anyway, I’m shocked she’s doing something that came out 15-20 years ago. She keeps claiming to have chronic inflammation issues that she’s “curing” with her perfect diets. Sounds more like her body is sounding the alarm that it’s unwell.
The thing is, there are actual anti-inflammation diets designed and researched by medical professionals and followed by people who have, say, inflammatory bowel disease ( Crohn’s, colitis). If you want to google, University of Massachusetts IBD AID. These plans are very restricted and it’s for life. If your body genuinely requires this kind of diet, it is not terribly difficult simply because you truly have no choice in the matter – follow the plan or get sick. Get sick can mean severe diarrhea, vomiting, internal scarring, hospitalization. It means you can hardly work, make plans, have a life. Ask me how I know.
I looked up the paleo diet: essentially it’s supposed to mimic hunter-gatherer foods from about 10,000 years ago? The issue is that you can’t find most of that stuff in a supermarket because the produce and meat has been genetically altered on the intervening thousands of years due to farming. If you go further (ie, hunting animals, wild-picking edible wild plants) you will definitely see some health effects, because you need to cover a lot of ground (literally) to find your food. I just cannot see Gwyneth doing that–she most likely relies on a store for her food.
I think Gwen’s need to control everything has contributed to her eating issues — it’s like she’s trying to exert control over something & her body is what she CAN control. Now that she’s getting older and going through menopause, eating decently is super important. Relying on IVs, a smoothie here and there, and one meal a day isn’t gonna cut it if she wants to feel good. It’s just weird that she’s made it her entire personality.