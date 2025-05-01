“Travis Kelce’s barber spoke out about the hair transplant allegations” links

Travis Kelce’s barber spoke out on the rumors that Travis went to Turkey for a hair transplant. The barber said no, Travis just has great hair. [JustJared]

Rihanna will likely make a big splash at the Met Gala. [LaineyGossip]

Josh Hawley wants to restrict the abortion pill, big shock. [Jezebel]

Which twin is hotter in Sinners? [Pajiba]

Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner went to the Lakers game. [RCFA]

Spoilers for the finale of You. [Buzzfeed]

Dua Lipa just minds her business and looks cute. [Socialite Life]

The trailer for Now You See Me 3. [Hollywood Life]

Valerie Bertinelli posted a bikini pic! [Seriously OMG]

Another trailer for the Prime series Overcompensating. [OMG Blog]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images