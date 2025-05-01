“Travis Kelce’s barber spoke out about the hair transplant allegations” links

Travis Kelce’s barber spoke out on the rumors that Travis went to Turkey for a hair transplant. The barber said no, Travis just has great hair. [JustJared]
Maybe he grew it all to hide the 13 on his scalp?
Yah he completely has but I doubt he went to turkey, that’s for the riff raff
Valerie Bertinelli is a successful woman who is also attractive. Why does she feel the need to model a bikini.? What does she gain? Isn’t she enough without resorting to this?
Because she can?
I’m all for it! I’m not into chasing youth. So many things get better with age, but I’m sick of women over 50 being portrayed as dumpy or sexless, a la Golden Girls. Nah, let’s rock it as long as we’ve got it!
Right? I will never understand the need to walk around half-naked, no matter one’s age. I HATE seeing all the butt shots that celebs share. Really, is that required now? Our culture is twisted in so many ways. People can be sexy and appealing without having to be naked. Rant over.
You don’t have to understand it. You just need to acknowledge that other people feel differently and as legal adults they’re entitled to do as they please, and then keep scrolling.
…then don’t look at them? She’s not naked, she’s wearing a swimsuit FFS.
Maybe because she’s worked hard and wants to celebrate her discipline with diet and exercise? Why are you trying to yuck her yum? If you don’t want to model in a swimsuit, don’t do it but let’s not police what grown women decide to wear (or not).
Valerie has struggled with her weight for years. It’s great to see that she’s happy with herself now.
Resorting to what? Playing in her pool? She’s out enjoying herself and on her free time. Not modeling, not being sexy, or trying to appeal to people. Spend more time reading what’s really going on and less time assuming that a woman in a swimsuit is automatically out to get something or has little self worth. She’s talking about cold plunges and swimming. Yall are the problem here.
Because not everyone thinks women’s bodies are shameful and debased?
Because she feels confident and comfortable in her own skin? This is a cute photo and the vibe is fun, not sultry. I see nothing terribly showy here.
that running chicken (Josh Hawley) can suck it! PLAN C PILLS dot com. I ordered stickers from their website and when I go back home (southern US) I stick them in every bathroom, at every gas pump. under the grocery store check out counter, heck, Ive even stuck them around the handle of the buggy I push at the Wal Mart!
Thank you for the suggestion! I’m deep in Blue country, so I just set up a monthly donation to Plan C.
Am I missing something? Why would it matter if this bloke had got a hair transplant? Loads of men/women have cosmetic surgeries what’s different about getting a hair transplant?
It’s been years since he’s grown out his hair, and people like to find reasons to hate on people who seemingly have it all (see: Hathahate). When he showed up at the Super Bowl with the locks a-flowing, no one was used to it (he wears hats most of the time he’s seen in public) and lots of people decided it must be fake. You are right, there would be nothing wrong with it if he had gotten a transplant, but people want a reason to make themselves feel better by making fun of a tall handsome wealthy man at the top of his career dating the world’s most famous woman, so that’s what they found.
@MinnieMouse spot on!! the jealousy is palpable.
I feel like hair / hair loss is one of the few things men get mocked on. Like you said, why would it be even a discussion point if he did? His face is in front of the camera all the time. Of course, he is gonna take care of his appearance. They would mock him if he lost his hair too.