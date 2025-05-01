“Travis Kelce’s barber spoke out about the hair transplant allegations” links
  • May 01, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Travis Kelce’s barber spoke out on the rumors that Travis went to Turkey for a hair transplant. The barber said no, Travis just has great hair. [JustJared]
Rihanna will likely make a big splash at the Met Gala. [LaineyGossip]
Josh Hawley wants to restrict the abortion pill, big shock. [Jezebel]
Which twin is hotter in Sinners? [Pajiba]
Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner went to the Lakers game. [RCFA]
Spoilers for the finale of You. [Buzzfeed]
Dua Lipa just minds her business and looks cute. [Socialite Life]
The trailer for Now You See Me 3. [Hollywood Life]
Valerie Bertinelli posted a bikini pic! [Seriously OMG]
Another trailer for the Prime series Overcompensating. [OMG Blog]

19 Responses to ““Travis Kelce’s barber spoke out about the hair transplant allegations” links”

  1. Kiki says:
    May 1, 2025 at 12:35 pm

    Maybe he grew it all to hide the 13 on his scalp?

    Reply
  2. Libra says:
    May 1, 2025 at 1:04 pm

    Valerie Bertinelli is a successful woman who is also attractive. Why does she feel the need to model a bikini.? What does she gain? Isn’t she enough without resorting to this?

    Reply
    • julia says:
      May 1, 2025 at 1:23 pm

      Because she can?

      Reply
      • mightymolly says:
        May 1, 2025 at 1:45 pm

        I’m all for it! I’m not into chasing youth. So many things get better with age, but I’m sick of women over 50 being portrayed as dumpy or sexless, a la Golden Girls. Nah, let’s rock it as long as we’ve got it!

    • Grace says:
      May 1, 2025 at 1:56 pm

      Right? I will never understand the need to walk around half-naked, no matter one’s age. I HATE seeing all the butt shots that celebs share. Really, is that required now? Our culture is twisted in so many ways. People can be sexy and appealing without having to be naked. Rant over.

      Reply
      • Tuesday says:
        May 1, 2025 at 3:57 pm

        You don’t have to understand it. You just need to acknowledge that other people feel differently and as legal adults they’re entitled to do as they please, and then keep scrolling.

      • Grant says:
        May 1, 2025 at 3:58 pm

        …then don’t look at them? She’s not naked, she’s wearing a swimsuit FFS.

    • Grant says:
      May 1, 2025 at 3:54 pm

      Maybe because she’s worked hard and wants to celebrate her discipline with diet and exercise? Why are you trying to yuck her yum? If you don’t want to model in a swimsuit, don’t do it but let’s not police what grown women decide to wear (or not).

      Reply
    • Eurydice says:
      May 1, 2025 at 4:13 pm

      Valerie has struggled with her weight for years. It’s great to see that she’s happy with herself now.

      Reply
    • G says:
      May 1, 2025 at 5:20 pm

      Resorting to what? Playing in her pool? She’s out enjoying herself and on her free time. Not modeling, not being sexy, or trying to appeal to people. Spend more time reading what’s really going on and less time assuming that a woman in a swimsuit is automatically out to get something or has little self worth. She’s talking about cold plunges and swimming. Yall are the problem here.

      Reply
    • Polly says:
      May 1, 2025 at 11:32 pm

      Because not everyone thinks women’s bodies are shameful and debased?

      Reply
      • Normades says:
        May 2, 2025 at 5:19 am

        Because she feels confident and comfortable in her own skin? This is a cute photo and the vibe is fun, not sultry. I see nothing terribly showy here.

  3. gaffney says:
    May 1, 2025 at 1:11 pm

    that running chicken (Josh Hawley) can suck it! PLAN C PILLS dot com. I ordered stickers from their website and when I go back home (southern US) I stick them in every bathroom, at every gas pump. under the grocery store check out counter, heck, Ive even stuck them around the handle of the buggy I push at the Wal Mart!

    Reply
    • mightymolly says:
      May 1, 2025 at 1:50 pm

      Thank you for the suggestion! I’m deep in Blue country, so I just set up a monthly donation to Plan C.

      Reply
  4. Jojo says:
    May 1, 2025 at 1:16 pm

    Am I missing something? Why would it matter if this bloke had got a hair transplant? Loads of men/women have cosmetic surgeries what’s different about getting a hair transplant?

    Reply
    • MinnieMouse says:
      May 1, 2025 at 2:25 pm

      It’s been years since he’s grown out his hair, and people like to find reasons to hate on people who seemingly have it all (see: Hathahate). When he showed up at the Super Bowl with the locks a-flowing, no one was used to it (he wears hats most of the time he’s seen in public) and lots of people decided it must be fake. You are right, there would be nothing wrong with it if he had gotten a transplant, but people want a reason to make themselves feel better by making fun of a tall handsome wealthy man at the top of his career dating the world’s most famous woman, so that’s what they found.

      Reply
    • sevenblue says:
      May 1, 2025 at 4:09 pm

      I feel like hair / hair loss is one of the few things men get mocked on. Like you said, why would it be even a discussion point if he did? His face is in front of the camera all the time. Of course, he is gonna take care of his appearance. They would mock him if he lost his hair too.

      Reply

