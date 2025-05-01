British man: Duchess Meghan is ‘dancing on the grave of the British monarchy’

The Duchess of Sussex’s appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show came out on Monday. The podcast /YouTube interview is great, and it was Meghan’s first time appearing on someone else’s podcast. They talked for a while and the whole interview was condensed into a 92-minute video. People Mag, the Daily Mail and pretty much every media outlet got multiple stories out of the interview, the big ones being “how dare Meghan use her HRH privately” and “how dare Meghan talk about her happiness with Harry in California.” But there are other stories, obviously.

People are dissecting Meghan’s clothes (she wore sweats), her no-makeup look (they claim she’s lying and wearing makeup), and the details she gave about her daily routines with her kids. At one point, Meghan revealed that she’s created email accounts for her two children and she sends them emails, voice messages, photos and videos so they’ll always have those memories. You have to imagine that Meghan was likely inspired to do this because Harry lost his mother at such a young age. Well, obviously, some deeply detestable people are highly upset that Meghan would save those memories for her kids.

I’m trying to imagine turning 18 and my mum presenting me with 4000 emails. https://t.co/9Mgf3wAZ5Z — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) April 29, 2025

That’s from Richard Bacon, who is a BBC television and radio producer/presenter. Just in case you were wondering if the Isla de Saltines had a normal reaction to a mother saving special memories for her children. His saltiness was noted and oddly enough, a lot of people clapped back and said, actually, what Meghan was doing was really thoughtful and nice.

Speaking of British men losing their minds whenever Meghan says or does anything, a former Labour MP named Stephen Pound claimed that: “The real problem here is she’s dancing on the grave of the British monarchy, and she’s trying to flog the video at the same time. She’s also selling this ridiculous, overpriced $50 jar of honey and God knows what – I’m sorry, it’s outrageous.” For Meghan to “dance on the grave of the British monarchy,” wouldn’t that presuppose that the monarchy is dead and buried? The complaint about the honey is what kills me too – if you don’t want $50 honey (it’s actually $28 and it sold out in minutes), then don’t buy it. Pound couldn’t even buy it if he wanted to because Meghan isn’t selling As Ever products in the UK anyway, so why does it bother him?