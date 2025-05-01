British man: Duchess Meghan is ‘dancing on the grave of the British monarchy’

The Duchess of Sussex’s appearance on The Jamie Kern Lima Show came out on Monday. The podcast /YouTube interview is great, and it was Meghan’s first time appearing on someone else’s podcast. They talked for a while and the whole interview was condensed into a 92-minute video. People Mag, the Daily Mail and pretty much every media outlet got multiple stories out of the interview, the big ones being “how dare Meghan use her HRH privately” and “how dare Meghan talk about her happiness with Harry in California.” But there are other stories, obviously.
People are dissecting Meghan’s clothes (she wore sweats), her no-makeup look (they claim she’s lying and wearing makeup), and the details she gave about her daily routines with her kids. At one point, Meghan revealed that she’s created email accounts for her two children and she sends them emails, voice messages, photos and videos so they’ll always have those memories. You have to imagine that Meghan was likely inspired to do this because Harry lost his mother at such a young age. Well, obviously, some deeply detestable people are highly upset that Meghan would save those memories for her kids.
I’m trying to imagine turning 18 and my mum presenting me with 4000 emails. https://t.co/9Mgf3wAZ5Z
— richard bacon (@richardpbacon) April 29, 2025
That’s from Richard Bacon, who is a BBC television and radio producer/presenter. Just in case you were wondering if the Isla de Saltines had a normal reaction to a mother saving special memories for her children. His saltiness was noted and oddly enough, a lot of people clapped back and said, actually, what Meghan was doing was really thoughtful and nice.
Speaking of British men losing their minds whenever Meghan says or does anything, a former Labour MP named Stephen Pound claimed that: “The real problem here is she’s dancing on the grave of the British monarchy, and she’s trying to flog the video at the same time. She’s also selling this ridiculous, overpriced $50 jar of honey and God knows what – I’m sorry, it’s outrageous.” For Meghan to “dance on the grave of the British monarchy,” wouldn’t that presuppose that the monarchy is dead and buried? The complaint about the honey is what kills me too – if you don’t want $50 honey (it’s actually $28 and it sold out in minutes), then don’t buy it. Pound couldn’t even buy it if he wanted to because Meghan isn’t selling As Ever products in the UK anyway, so why does it bother him?
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s IG and screengrabs from the Jamie Kern Lima Show.
So this Brit is admitting the monarchy is dead? Ok
That’s what I took from this.
They’ve reached the “Acceptance” stage. As a Labour MP he should be submitting a republic bill 😉
As a Brit, nothing would make me happier than to see Meghan kick her shoes off and do a quick paso doble on the grave of the monarchy.
Keep dancing Meghan💃🏻🪦
She is so gorgeous inside and out. I swear, this woman can’t even fart in peace without some troll issuing a page-long think piece about how she broke wind incorrectly. It’s pathetic.
Lili; she has absolutely the most beautiful shade of strawberry blond that I have ever seen.
OMG her red hair!!!
Ding dong the monarchy is dead!! All it took was some jam and honey (not sold in UK) for the monarchy to be dead and buried. These people are clueless on how insane they truly are and they show that insanity EVERY CHANCE THEY GET!!!
She can’t sell some pricy honey but the people on whose grave she is supposedly dancing can split their time among multiple 20-bedroom castles on thousands of acres at your expense? OK then.
At least she’s paying taxes on those profits.
And they can sell expensive products to boot.
The RF was selling whiskey for 750 pounds to celebrate KC’s coronation. That’s about $1,000. Funny how stuff like that is never mentioned.
This is the list of Duchy products that KFC and #1Son peddle: https://www.waitrose.com/ecom/shop/browse/groceries/organic_shop/duchy_organic
Isn’t it hilarious that the BM are losing their collective sh*t over a jar of jam or honey. The hypocrisy is mind-boggling. And the prices of the Duchy stuff are just as high as Meghan’s products.
The horror!!!! They are selling Avocados. Please tell me they don’t recommend putting it on toast.
That guy should stroll over to a shop and buy some Manuka honey which can cost up to $80 if he’s so outraged about the As Ever honey prices. Or he could just shut his trap.
Just checked my receipt. The jam was only $14. It’s not out of line with other high end jams.
Nope. Average for an organic, sustainable product.
The tabloids said she is selling overpriced jams. I am telling every time, these people believe everything written in tabloids, don’t fact-check sh*t.
If people are not happy with the price they have the option of not buying.
Meghan clearly said in the interview that a fried told her she does that for her children and she then started doing it. She also encouraged Jamie to do it.
Everything Meghan does is a cause for outrage and negative reaction and negative content in some quarters. But this is 2025 and Meghan is in her new chapter. She’s out of the ‘prove it game’ 🙌. If that’s dancing on the grave of the British monarchy, that’s their problem not Meghan’s.
Btw: realization of the state of the monarchy is setting in.
Yeah a lot of people are doing this. Sona from Conan’s podcast also said that she is doing this for her two boys. They went through LA fires and lost their home. Her children are so young now that they don’t know anything about it and they lost all of their childhood things. She said, she talked about it one of the emails about what happened to their first home, so they can learn it when they grow up. It is an amazing idea to save memories for your children.
There are so many times that I think back to the time prior to my grandparents home burning down when I was about 9 years old. I often think about all of the special little things I remember of theirs that trigger playing of music, games or laughing around the fire during the holidays. I think about how my own children can’t picture that huge tall chest my grandfather always opened up on Sunday mornings with his suits, ties, cologne and shaving kit. They will never know his distinct laugh that always confronts and brings a smile to my face. I think of the music playing in the background and him humming along with the music. I think about the annual phone calls from my grandmother at the beginning of the day always being the first to wish me a happy birthday, that I will never hear again and my children never had the experience of hearing for their own birthdays. I think of the little trinkets and photos my grandmother lost in that fire and how my descriptions will never be as accurate as a photo or a voice recording. I can’t imagine anyone being upset about receiving a show of love that lasted most of our lives, even if it were 4,000 or more emails. These people are so hateful and devoid of empathy, joy and humanity that it shows with outrage over something so genuinely loving and beautiful.
@Nerd, they are literally devoid of empathy. When I listened to Sona talking about losing their home and how she saved all these memories for her boys, I got emotional. I never thought, “who has time for this?”. It is the love of the mother making it such a thoughtful gift for the children. Anyone who snarks on such a great idea probably never experienced such love in their own lives, so they mock it to feel good about themselves.
Poor souls! Didn’t their mothers save anything in a bay book? Or a drawer, a box….? I know my mom did. Cards, letters, report cards, drawings, etc. And every so often (usually a Mothers’ Day) it’d come out with reminisces. All Meg is doing is the modern equivalent. She is married to a man who lost him mom when he was only 12, and some of those years he was at boarding school, not *with* her all the time. I’ll bet he is *very* supportive, if not a participant, in Meg’s emails to their kids.
My mom died 43 years ago. I wish I had 4000 emails to go through, hearing her voice on videos, etc.
I started doing it for mine and then lost steam, lol. But I tell myself that at least we have those email addresses saved for them if they want them.
@Becks1:
You’re such a good writer. I have no doubt this would be a wonderful gift from you.
Maybe set yourself a calendar reminder to do one once a month, or every two weeks?
I’ve found that it takes time to develop the habit of Journaling, which this is a form of, but once you get the habit set it becomes second nature…
💛✒️📝🌼🌿
I had my children way back in the 80’s so emails weren’t an option.. but I did write letters in a notebooks for them. So it isn’t some weird idea and anyone who criticizes it needs some self reflection.
RIP The Firm
Not with a Bang, but a Whimper
Any time some person from the UK slams MM in the media I google their name with the word “scandal” at the end. Today I learned that Richard Bacon was sacked from a children’s TV show for drug use and Stephen Pound was involved in the Profumo Affair by supplying drugs, secretly fathered a child that was hidden, was done for taking payments for hosting private events in Westminster Parliament over a seven year period and he dad was editor of News Of the World back in the day.
But you know, jam, honey and flower sprinkles are the real evil.
Great idea!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 Hell, are there _any_ of the RR/Meghan-bashers who don’t have disastrous personal lives and messed-up ethics? Haven’t seen a one yet…🙄🙄🙄
Most of the times, they are also regular guests of Charles / Camilla parties.
Oh wow. Okay that’s funny. These men are not exactly pillars of anything and yet here they are throwing stones.
@Zapp Brannigan
I don’t take these people seriously but thanks for the tip. It’s something that I will definitely do going forward. It’s always good to know what seedy people are part of the ecosystem involving the British media and their commentators or journalists, the Royal family, the aristocrats, and the parliamentarians; their elite society where the power construct resides.
That’s such interesting info about those 2 men that I will be sure to share it on SM whenever their names appear because they are badmouthing a woman just for living her life. It seems as though the common denominator between professional UK Meghan bashers is the lack of a wholesome and loving lifestyle. I almost feel sorry for them all, almost.
So very happy Meghan is so removed from that nonsense. Obviously, those folks are unhappy with what’s left over there because they are so obsessed with with all things Meghan or Harry.
Whoa. Ok, wow, that explains so much. I’m also going to be doing this from now on, thanks!
What loser mentality. To crash out this much over one person. Embarrassing. Don’t buy the honey, jeez. But be sure to read about the tax-funded vacations the Wales take. Way more than a jar of honey, idiot.
Also, don’t by any means check Fortnum & Mason for the price of Charles The Cruel’s Highgrove Estate Honey: the news that it’s selling for a HIGHER price than Meghan’s honey may cause a painful stinging sensation!
🐝🐝🐝🍯🍯🍯
Ha ha , keep on dancing Meghan, it’s delightful to see such joy in the simple things .
Let’s see how fast Princess Doesn’t Put a Foot Wrong will now be photographed without makeup and comfortable sweats. I’m guessing she won’t do that but I could be wrong. She may even be photographed without makeup wearing sweats and using her chainsaw lol.
Keen won’t be seen without makeup. She couldn’t face the scrutiny.
And let’s be frank, Kate can’t pull off a makeup-free look. Period.
She won’t do that willingly because she’s too superficial and her whole persona in the royal family has always only been about her outer appearance. She doesn’t bring anything else to the table so they photoshop and only focus on her clothes. The one time the photo was leaked of her at William’s friends outdoor music festival, she looked like Camilla is a liar Tominey. It wasn’t a good look and we didn’t see that photo again once everyone noticed her forehead and how much older she looks without makeup.
BoneIdle is still trying to figure out how to be filmed doing her brand new except she’s done it for years hobby of beekeeping, without having to put on the unflattering protective gear or get her wiglet full of smoke…
I want to watch her tell the bees that she’s there to Listen And Learn from them!
🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝
British monarchy is not dead yet but it’s on its way. That’s why these weird people freak out every time Meghan does or says something.
I made emails for my kids when they were born to reserve the usernames before it came do a johnsmith1234 situation lol. And after listening to her interview on Monday, I immediately started sending them all kinds of messages and cute media. Because guess what? I lost my mom to breast cancer 2 years ago, just a month before my first child was born; and I would KILL to have an email full of messages and media from her. To have more pictures and a recording of her voice saying “I love you” (I have actually searched years worth of WhatsApp conversations for it and haven’t found it), and just little daily reminders of why I was important to her or the things she liked about me. Literally, I would give up a kidney for this. We all get caught up in the day to day, and it’s incredibly lovely to be reminded of the love we have and why we matter. The idea that anyone needs to open 4000 emails one day is beyond stupid. I’d open one a day for a long time and make it a daily habit to cheer me up. Worst case scenario, my kids grow up and decide they don’t open it until I pass. Hell, even if they never open it, it takes 2 mins of my day and it doesn’t hurt anyone. People will just cry for anything she does, Jesus.
Really. She even said at some point she would let them read them so likely before they were 18 they would read some anyway. It wouldn’t be any different than reading a book. And there’s one out there they will want to read.
I see it as similar to photo albums. My mother has a huge box full of photo albums from my childhood. I haven’t looked at them in years but it comforting to know they are there. One day I know I will be grateful for them.
Yes. Scrapbooks, photo albums, home movies. The e-mail is just another form of memory-keeping.
@Victoria:
((((hugs)))) I hope you do find what you’re looking for from your mom, but if you don’t, maybe write yourself some emails or voice notes telling yourself stories about your favorite memories of her.
You can do for yourself now, a version of what she would have done for you if she had the opportunity, and maybe in years to come when memory fades you’ll be glad you did.
Regardless, may your Mother’s memory be for a blessing, for you and for all who love her. 💙💙💙💙🌼🌿
Thank you so much!
These days I choose to focus on the people who like and appreciate the content that Meghan puts out because that’s what matters. There are TikToks of the interview with over 1 million views and over100 thousand likes where people were touched/inspired by what Meghan said to Jamie. Many mothers saying they are going to start emailing their kids. I’m going to be like Meghan and focus on the positive content.
Thank you, @Julia.
You and me both.
I cant understand why, in a week like this, for example, where theres literally new content from M every day so far, between her IG and the podcast with Jamie plus her own, that there are so-called fans dredging up and posting age-old shitmedia abuse of M, or old, lying narratives that were used to make headlines and fuel tabloid lies about M back in the day when she was in that Shithole cUntry and writing lamentations about it, and with a bunch of soft-headed followers contributing to such posts.
Make no mistake, there are a lot of sick twisted freaks on these virtual streets getting their jollies off with clickbait, ragebait, content-farming, etc. And it doesnt matter to them that their subject is an innocent human being, wife, mother and decent woman who has done no harm to anyone.
M being an innocent human being, wife, mother and decent woman who has done no harm to anyone, is the reason I have faith that she will continue to grow in strength with her tight circle of love of family, found-family and friends; and that she is the living embodiment of the verse: “No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper.”
[Isaiah 54:17]
@Julia and @Kingston Any Sussex ‘supporter’ expressing shock or surprise from the same set of people who have continually demonstrated vitriolic dislike of the Sussexes and all that they do is imo performative in their reaction.
As both of you noted, there is enough Meghan content to positively slice and dice and continually elevate for positive engagement. It’s a choice those ‘supporters’ make by engaging in negativity. They might be personally seeing engagement or attention themselves and use Meghan as their avatar. Meghan has clearly said she is no longer in ‘the prove it game’ so I don’t see why her ‘supporters’ continue to be in ‘the prove it game’.
Then this might not be the site for you, Kingston, because Celebitchy has long been about discussing different competing narratives and talking points that are put out in the press.
Going through the quotes of that email makes me want to cry. People saying they wish they had 4000 emails & those cherishing what their parents left for them
Also Meghan explained she hesrd the idea from somebody else and thought it was so wonderful she’s doing the same
I forget that Twitter/X is not a place for happy people cause who in their right mind would find an issue with a mother keeping a digital journal for her kids?? Looking at the quotes of people who lost their parents young wishing they had emails from their late parents made me sad.
And Andrew is not a “problem” to them. Ridiculous
I believe she’s not wearing make up, but she obviously has access to some very good quality facial treatments/products, stays hydrated, and has good genes. I’d say she’s had a recent facial and is wearing a good serum here.
My reaction to this headline – dont threaten me with a good time!!!!
if a Black woman living her best life with a husband who adores her and two beautiful children is “dancing on the grave of the british monarchy”…..the british monarchy is in serious danger.
Breaking news: we all are, bro 💃
Richard Bacon’s reaction is weird, given the fact that we know that Harry would probably give anything to have something similar from Diana. Even if you think for the average person nothing will ever happen to you so this is silly, the person that’s doing it is married to someone that lost their mother tragically at a young age. It’s not bizarre at all that that’s the type of mindset that they would have, beyond the fact that a lot of people would love to have more photos of themselves and insight from their parents as real people.
I know my mom would. Her mom died a week after her birthday when she was a teenager and there’s so much that I know she wishes that her mom was around to ask that she couldn’t. As for the other stuff if selling honey and jam is going to ruin a thousand year old institution, that says way more about the institution than the honey and the jam.
Wait, what, the monarchy is already dead and buried? Who knew?
Oh well. My mother always said if you can’t say anything good about the deceased, keep quiet. So, the monarchy is dead? Good.
Dancing on the grave of the monarchy sent my brain right to the Nicholas Brothers’ dance routine in Stormy Weather. So much tapping and jumping and leaping and joy.
I genuinely don’t understand how Meghan doing a podcast is dancing on the monarchies grave. What is he even talking about? I feel like when Meghan does something, like the emails for her kids, so many people feel either inadequate or defensive, and just spiral out and attack. Bitter angry people crawling out of the woodwork This happens frequently so whatever. If only they got this angry about the current state of their 401k.
She was supposed to die or be gone. Her being free, independent and happy makes BRF look incompetent. They couldn’t destroy her even though they tried so publicly. Nobody who BRF tried to bury survived to have a good life. She represents the monarchy losing power. That is what I hear from the royalists when they complain about Meghan.
And that is a very dangerous state of affairs.
@Jojo, it is. I always remind people of the fact that Diana only survived 1 year outside of the system and she was loved by many people both in UK and other countries, she wasn’t getting death threats like Meghan did. If this was a few decades ago, Meghan would have no chance.
It was ok for the keens, Anne, and Zara and Mike to do podcasts. But not for Meghan. More double standards.
I have a box filled with letters and notes my father wrote to me over the years, and when he died way too soon, I was so thankful for them. Some were just scribbled thoughts on whatever piece of paper he had to hand (the back of an envelope, a receipt, etc.) but they’re precious to me. He was hilarious and his humor and love for us live on in his notes.
Meghan is doing such a lovely thing for her children.
The hatred for Meghan is so disturbing, we all know its due to racism it’s so scary and quite horrific actually.
So it really is monarchy-destroying jam and honey, apparently. I’m still keeping my fingers crossed that (1) strawberry jam is coming and (2) that I can get some (and help support the dancing, I guess?)
Also, the email diaries sound like a lovely idea. I would have loved to have this. And what a nice way every day to remember all the good and wonderful that happened. Great for a positive mindset.
Does the entire island just need therapy? Why would anyone be mad about this. It’s not your time or your memories. It doesn’t have to do with you at all.
To this I say, I hope she dances harder. Have Serena teach her a Crip walk. Truly rep hard for LA.
Dance, Meghan, dance!! 😹
Funny how some of these Brits keep having M on their mind even though she left that island years ago. What is it with these guys being so obsessed 😄 .. I think they like need a new hobby and use ChatGPT if they need someone to vent and whine to lmao.