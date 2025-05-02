Michael Waltz is out as National Security Advisor, in as UN Ambassador??

Michael Waltz was Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor. Most people didn’t even know his name or care about him in any way until he got caught in a massive national security scandal. You see, as soon as Waltz was confirmed as NSA, he began sharing classified information on unsecure Gmail accounts and Signal chats. Even worse, Waltz was so stupid, he literally added the Atlantic’s Editor in Chief Jonah Goldberg to the top-secret war groupchat, which included JD Vance and Pete Hegseth. Waltz’s catastrophic national security disasters sort of took the backseat in recent weeks, as SecDef Hegseth was also sharing classified info on Signal chats, not to mention Hegseth brought his Fox News-employee wife around to security briefings. Well, Hegseth is still at the Pentagon. But Waltz is out as NSA.

National security adviser Mike Waltz is leaving his White House post, although soon after reports about his departure were published, President Trump announced he plans to nominate him to be ambassador to the United Nations. It was not clear whether Alex Wong, Waltz’s deputy, would remain at the National Security Council, as of Thursday afternoon, sources said. The president also said in a social media post that in the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as national security adviser. Waltz will need to be confirmed by the Senate for the ambassador role. “I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” Mr. Trump wrote. “From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role. In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department.” Waltz said on X, “I’m deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation.” It was a last-minute decision to nominate Waltz to be U.N. ambassador, sources told CBS News. Mr. Trump decided Thursday morning, the sources said, but there had been previous discussions about moving Waltz out of the NSC. A number of factors led to the change. It was perceived at the White House that Waltz didn’t adequately vet NSC staff, sources said, in addition to the Signal saga and a lack of a good fit between Waltz and the senior team.

This is what’s known as “failing up.” You screw up so badly in your job, and your boss is super-embarrassed that he even gave you a chance, but the boss also doesn’t want to admit that he f–ked up so badly, so he promotes you to a position where he won’t have to see you on a daily basis. This is DEI for incompetent white men. I was going to say that Waltz’s Senate confirmation hearing for UN Ambassador should be interesting, but hey, they’ll probably let him through with very few questions about the Signal chats and classified leaks on Gmail.