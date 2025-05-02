Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal & Kieran Culkin were snubbed for Tony noms

The Tony Award nominations came out on Tuesday. We usually don’t cover the Tony noms, but in years past, the Tonys usually nominated all of the biggest names on Broadway. That didn’t happen this year – there are currently so many movie stars doing plays right now, and the Tonys snubbed so many of them. Notably: Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal and this year’s Best Supporting Actor Oscar-winner Kieran Culkin. How does the greatest living American actor get snubbed for an Oscar nomination AND a Tony nomination in the same year? Bonkers.
Othello, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Denzel Washington, was entirely shut out of the 2025 Tony Award nominations. While the play received mostly mixed reviews, it has been drawing crowds on Broadway and has frequently had the most expensive average ticket price in the industry, at $374.17 last week.
The new musical Redwood, starring Idina Menzel, was also entirely shut out of the Tony nominations, as was the musical The Last Five Years, starring Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren. McNeal, led by Robert Downey Jr. in his Broadway debut, did not receive any Tony nominations.
Though George Clooney got his first Tony Award nomination for his role in Good Night, and Good Luck, the play, which he co-wrote, did not receive a nod for best play, even as it has also been the highest grossing production on Broadway for the past several weeks.
Similarly, the celebrity-driven Glengarry Glen Ross did not get a nomination in the play revival category, but star Bob Odenkirk did. His co-stars Kieran Culkin and Bill Burr did not receive acting nods.
And while Sarah Snook received a Tony nomination for her solo performance in The Picture of Dorian Gray, the production itself was left out of the best play category. Snook won the Olivier Award in 2024 for that role after playing it in the West End.
The best play category also left out Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which won the 2024 Olivier award for best new play. The category instead consisted of more original IP, including English, The Hills of California, John Proctor is the Villain, Oh, Mary and Purpose.
Similarly, while Romeo + Juliet was nominated for best revival of a play, stars Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor missed out on individual acting nods.
What is it about Denzel? Or is it the fact that he was doing Shakespeare? Maybe this version of Othello just isn’t the best production, but still… it’s Denzel doing Shakespeare on Broadway. If this was a production in London starring one of the greatest British actors, you can bet that the Olivier Awards would be falling all over themselves to reward the production. It’s also sick that they gave George Clooney a nom for his Lurch look (but hilarious that the play was snubbed). No nomination for Kieran too… they were like, sure, Kieran swept the awards season, but we’re going to gatekeep the f–k out of him at the Tonys.
Yay for Sarah Snook!
No reason movie actors should get nominated just because they deign to act on broadway. Sometimes I wondered if they were truly giving the best performance of the year or were the nominators just star struck. I haven’t seen any of these performances so I feel I can’t really comment if it was some kind of unfair lockout or not.
I saw Othello and was amazed at how good Ghyllenhall was
Denzel has already won a Tony, yet this Othello production got completely shut out says it all.
Kieran Culkin wasn’t snubbed, by all accounts he is terrible in this role.
The only redeemable actor in GGR is ironically, Bill Burr
Denzel got overwhelmingly mediocre reviews for Othello, Jake was the one who got all the praise. Kieran was pretty much universally panned for his perfromance.
Sounds like you may be a little more plugged in to playbill scene in NYC. Anything you’d recommend to someone planning a trip?
Saw glengarry GR. Loved Kieran in a real pain, did not like him
In GGR. Bill Burr had really risen to the challenge of acting on stage and on the screen. Looking forward to seeing othello in a month.
Sunset boulevard is amazing even if Nicole is a magat.
Death becomes her is funny and well done.
Denzel and Kieran kind of always play the same characters? I was underwhelmed by Kieran’s performance in A Real Pain; Yura Borislov probably should have won for Anora — he was excellent.
I hate that “movie stars” are taking over Broadway (and the West End). Stage acting requires unique skill sets and so many incredible talented people have worked on Broadway with no widespread public recognition. The movie star presence is pricing most of the public out of the chance to see shows and most of them don’t to have the gravitas to perform live on stage anyway. “Slumming” on stage should not guarantee nominations and critical praise, especially now that casting movie/TV stars has become such a price gouging gimmick. I rarely deep dive YouTube (fuck google), but went down the rabbithole recently to explore Patti LuPone after her Variety interview with smug Lurch hair. My gawd. The range that woman has and the varied amount of stage work she has done is stunning. I had no clue. Broadway (and The West End) has hundreds of extremely talented people that have worked and trained hard since childhood to appear on stage and deserve their spots more than most of the snubs deserved their stunt casting.
Agree agree agree. I am recalling a play I saw with one of the biggest movie stars, one of the biggest tv stars, and a stage actor who also worked as a bartender playing the lead roles. The stage actor/bartender acted rings around the other two. I am happy that while she is now not a household name (and I don’t think that’s her goal), she gets regular work. That is not to downplay the movie star and tv star. They are both excellent in their respective media. There are exceptions, of course, w actors being excellent at all three (see Ben Whishaw on stage, if u get the chance).
Voice actors should also be respected for their specific talents. I heard someone who works in animation lamenting the over hiring of movie/tv actors instead of voice actors. Ha! Ben Whishaw pulls that off too — Paddington.
Patti detests Hollywood actors on stage, by and large. One of the few exceptions she made was for Chris Evans (and Michael Cera) for Lobby Hero. She LOVED him—the stage presence, the diction, everything. Maybe because he was a theater kid growing up? I always thought he was unfairly snubbed for that performance. He was consistently singled out.
I can’t wait to watch Clooney lose to Cole Escola.
Maybe because they weren’t the best in their stage shows and the qualifications for being nominated for and winning a Tony aren’t being a Hollywood star and don’t have anything to do with whether you have won awards for starring in a tv show? Dropping in and out of stage shows isn’t necessarily how you develop stagecraft. They are up against actors who spend the greater part of their lives honing their skills in the theatre. Maybe this year, that is what counts. And that’s not a bad thing.
I hope they get De Niro onstage to insult Trump before MAGA-loving Scherzinger gets best actress.