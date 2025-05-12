Duchess Meghan hired her first chief of staff, who is Bill Gates’ ex-assistant

One of the big reasons why I love that the Duchess of Sussex is back on Instagram is because we KNOW she’s sitting on years of unpublished photos and videos. She’s been giving us glimpses here and there, and I would imagine she will continue to do so. Meghan’s not obsessed with only showing the latest photos is what I’m saying – she maintains her own archives, and she’ll give us a peek every so often. Well, she posted the above IG video which seems to be a preview of With Love, Meghan’s second season. This footage at least a year old. Rest in peace, Guy Markle – he is looking at her like “Flowers again?? Why do you never pick up hamburgers for ME??” Anyway, yes, I’m sure we’ll get more flower arrangements in WLM’s second season. The second season will reportedly come out this fall? It honestly wouldn’t surprise me if Meghan was already filming Season 3, or plans to be filming soon.
Meanwhile, there’s been some staffing news at Sussex HQ, and obviously, the miserable people at the Telegraph are on top of it:
The Duchess of Sussex has hired an administrator who previously worked for Bill Gates as her first chief of staff. Meghan has appointed Sarah Fosmo, 45, to be her most senior adviser as she prepares to relaunch her career.
The Duchess is releasing With Love, Meghan, her Netflix lifestyle series, alongside As Ever, her commercial enterprise, and Confessions of a Female Founder, her podcast. Ms Fosmo will oversee this “dynamic period of growth”.
Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex’s last, high-flying pick for his chief of staff, Josh Kettler, who was formerly a Patagonia executive, did not outlast his three-month trial period. In the absence of a replacement, one of the Duke’s most senior members of staff, Lianne Cashin, a former executive assistant and Archewell’s head of operations, has been promoted to a “senior consultant”.
I totally forgot about that Josh Kettler guy, who basically ran around crying about the Sussexes (through “unnamed sources”) because he wasn’t hired full time. As for Meghan’s new hire… sounds like a good pick, but we’ll see. Meghan’s business is growing, she’s going to be hiring more people and I hope they’re doing their due diligence.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
I wish her good luck, prayers, and hope that she braces herself for what’s ahead ( 💩🌪️). I have already seen this headline on 9 different media outlets.
So she has hired someone new for that role and the other person was only there three months which with any company big or small people are given a three month period where if they are not happy they can quit or if the employer is unhappy they can have them leave. This is not big news this is common practice. Hope this new one works out better for her.
Meghan is not “preparing to relaunch her career”. She has launched various things already and may launch more. They have her confused with the others who are continually trying to reignite public interest.
Thank you! This jumped out to me immediately also.
Did that guy run around complaining about them? He was one of the people quoted by name in the US magazine pushed back article on that Vanity Fair story. I suppose he could have been playing both sides, but that’s literally the purpose of a 90 day trial to see if it worked on both ends. And only the Telegraph would make promoting from within an organization sound like a bad thing.
I think Kaiser is right, and that he was the source behind all those unnamed “sources” about his departure. However, I think he realised pretty quickly that it was blowing up in his face and that he was torpedoing any chance he would have at getting a decent job anywhere, so he “backtracked” by giving tepid praise on the record. Funny how no-one has heard of him since then, until now.
No, its not big news, not even new news. I read somewhere according to LinkedIn Sarah Fosmo stopped working for Gates last December, and is with the Sussexes ever since.
Hope she’s planning those WLM holiday specials that’s all I’m saying.
I hope so too.
Just want to flag up that the People article has significant differences and no snark.
Yes, the People magazine article had more information and made it clear that both these ladies were promoted from within the organisation. I actually don’t believe Josh Kettler said anything to the press about working with H&M ( he gave favourable comments in the US Weekly piece). I think the leak was coming from elsewhere and the Archewell team have worked out where it was coming from because we find out very few things now until they are officially announced.
I heard that many people think that it was Rebecca someone or other, who left a couple of years ago. She’d worked on Archetypes, apparently.
I think Meghan has big plans, she is a thinker who surrounds herself with accomplished women. I believe once the fog cleared from the brutality she suffered while in the UK, she is now finally able to start pushing ahead toward the work life she envisions for herself and her family. Full steam head Meghan, pulling for you.
This woman has had to build her business under an international microscope with every single detail and employee dissected by the tabloid media it is really sad to watch.. this is why I will always support her, no one should have to endure what the BRF has done to Meghan.
The British press tried to use Josh Kettler to attack Harry and Meghan. He was one of the people who spoke to US Weekly after the Hollywood Reporter tried to smear Harry and Meghan on behalf of the British press. Anyway, the hires seem like credible people and it’s a sign that Meghan’s business is growing.
Sounds like business is good enough to continue hiring more people! Keep going Meghan!
I read an article in a pub of repute that still played up the ‘the Sussexes can’t keep staff’ trope ignoring that they actually moved countries, and they changed direction with their work and Archwell.. Nevermind, let’s make them a harridin. however katykins and bulliam have had about 12 staff leave in less time.. Wonder why? Blah blah blah
It’s exciting to see Meghan thrive in this new era for her!!! She’s showing other women that you can achieve your dreams, you can be of tangible service to others, you can make a difference regardless and in spite of everything society says you can’t do or be. In these dark times, Meghan is certainly a strong light.
Do the Sussexes know the Gates? Asking because their first chief of staff after they left the UK who helped them set up Archewell was formerly Melinda Gates’ right hand woman too. Anyway good for her; her business seems to be growing and I’m excited fo see what she does next.