Duchess Meghan hired her first chief of staff, who is Bill Gates’ ex-assistant

One of the big reasons why I love that the Duchess of Sussex is back on Instagram is because we KNOW she’s sitting on years of unpublished photos and videos. She’s been giving us glimpses here and there, and I would imagine she will continue to do so. Meghan’s not obsessed with only showing the latest photos is what I’m saying – she maintains her own archives, and she’ll give us a peek every so often. Well, she posted the above IG video which seems to be a preview of With Love, Meghan’s second season. This footage at least a year old. Rest in peace, Guy Markle – he is looking at her like “Flowers again?? Why do you never pick up hamburgers for ME??” Anyway, yes, I’m sure we’ll get more flower arrangements in WLM’s second season. The second season will reportedly come out this fall? It honestly wouldn’t surprise me if Meghan was already filming Season 3, or plans to be filming soon.

Meanwhile, there’s been some staffing news at Sussex HQ, and obviously, the miserable people at the Telegraph are on top of it:

The Duchess of Sussex has hired an administrator who previously worked for Bill Gates as her first chief of staff. Meghan has appointed Sarah Fosmo, 45, to be her most senior adviser as she prepares to relaunch her career. The Duchess is releasing With Love, Meghan, her Netflix lifestyle series, alongside As Ever, her commercial enterprise, and Confessions of a Female Founder, her podcast. Ms Fosmo will oversee this “dynamic period of growth”. Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex’s last, high-flying pick for his chief of staff, Josh Kettler, who was formerly a Patagonia executive, did not outlast his three-month trial period. In the absence of a replacement, one of the Duke’s most senior members of staff, Lianne Cashin, a former executive assistant and Archewell’s head of operations, has been promoted to a “senior consultant”.

[From The Telegraph]

I totally forgot about that Josh Kettler guy, who basically ran around crying about the Sussexes (through “unnamed sources”) because he wasn’t hired full time. As for Meghan’s new hire… sounds like a good pick, but we’ll see. Meghan’s business is growing, she’s going to be hiring more people and I hope they’re doing their due diligence.