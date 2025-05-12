Taylor Swift was in Philadelphia with Travis Kelce on Mother’s Day & there are pics

Taylor Swift has been very, very quiet for months. She’s barely been seen (except for some blurry pap photos here and there) since the Super Bowl in February. Taylor is no stranger to Incognito Eras, she used to go underground for months all the time when she was with Joe Alwyn. But it’s a new thing for her relationship with Travis Kelce. Well, last Friday, the announcement came that Taylor would be subpoenaed as a witness in the on-going Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni lawsuits. Taylor’s rep released a strange statement with the news, trying to make it sound like she had zero involvement in any part of the It Ends With Us production. I mean, that’s why the deposition is necessary – to suss out her involvement either way, especially given Blake’s leveraging of Taylor’s name.
In Sunday’s post on the subpoena, commenter Mandragora wrote: “I wouldn’t be surprised if she has some announcements about her personal life (ring, cradle or split) that will become the main source of news focus about her between now and the NFL season starting.” That was prescient, because if there’s one thing Taylor Swift demands, it’s to dictate her own newscycles. So instead of talking endlessly about Taylor’s situation with Blake Lively, we’ve been gifted with two new Taylor sightings/stories.
First off, Taylor was in Philadelphia over the weekend with Travis Kelce. We know because a TikToker managed to get surprisingly clear photos of Taylor and Travis out to eat at Talula’s Garden in Philly, and they were reportedly dining with Donna Kelce, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce. On Sunday, Swifties also discovered some photos of some homemade treats Taylor made for Travis. Travis was doing a photoshoot for American Eagle, and Taylor baked homemade “Pop Tarts” for Travis and the crew. It’s pretty funny how both of those stories came out within 48 hours of the subpoena news.
She has terrible posture! But lucky her, getting to hang with Kylie Kelce. And the new baby. (Hope Taylor washes her hands thoroughly and asks for permission to touch the baby, because Kylie has strict — and excellent — rules for coming near her baby.)
Still rooting for these crazy kids.
I feel like she knows about washing hands… her mom has cancer and has undergone treatment more than once.
I am glad they had an outing together!
what a weird thing to say!!!she has a mother who has cancer and you have to ask if she washes her hands?are u for real?
It was really a joking reference to Kylie’s rules for being close to her baby … not a criticism of Taylor. I’m a Taylor fan, sheesh.
Kylie is a bit of a germaphobe and she has 3 little girls in preschool which are known to be petri dishes for cultivating viruses. She has household rules for good reasons, her girls were all about touching the baby. Quite Contrary is a fan who is just being supportive, it’s not weird in context.
Thanks, Truthiness.
I can’t for the life of me figure out why anyone would want to make homemade Pop Tarts. That’s all I have.
Because they are delicious. They are more like a pastry hand pie than a pop-tart really. Using pastry dough or puff pastry brings a delicious butteriness to them.
They travel well, they don’t flake all over creation and they’re not sticky.
Probably because actual Pop Tarts are horrible for you? The concept is great and I think a homemade version is always better than something commercially produced.
Taylor is living her life in peace and its clear that the media is desperate to use her name for clicks, just like baldoni and blake used her name for clicks even though she was on a global tour when that movie was being shot and she never showed up on that set! Her rep statement was very clear and easily proven because taylor is not a credited casting director and she didn’t work on the movie, her name is no where near the credits!her song is in the movie just like 19 other songs from 19 other artists!its pretty clear they are all using her name for clout and clicks!and also baldoni’s lawyer has clearly been leaking stuff to tabloids like daily mail and tmz for months!How come those 19 other artists who licensed their songs to the movie were not subpoened because their name isn’t taylor swift!!
All of this! The tone of this article is a choice. But she is minding her business and people have gotten clear fan shots of her a lot. This isn’t new.
@Nick, It’s not because her name is Taylor Swift. The actress who played the younger version of Blake Lively’s character said that Taylor greenlit her casting. Blake may have lied and just told the actress this, but the accusation is that she leveraged Taylor’s power to control/build alliances with others on set. Baldoni said in his suit that Blake had both Ryan Reynolds and Taylor Swift pressure him into using Blake’s rewrite of a scene in IEWU. Blake said that Taylor was with her every step of the way of the film and allegedly also threatened to withdraw Taylor’s song for the soundtrack if she didn’t get her way on the set. Subpoenaing Taylor will make it clear how much the singer was actually involved and if Blake is a credible person or someone who leveraged her connection to her much more famous friend to exert control.
but this is a moot point!how could taylor be with blake all the way while she was on tour for 2 years?also how can taylor greenlit a casting when she is not credited as the casting director of the movie and has never met the actress in person!both justin and blake said that taylor liked the young actress because she looked like a young lily, which is taylor’s opinion, that’s not greenlighting a casting because that would mean that taylor was a paid casting director for the movie and she is not mentioned in any of the credits!also saying that taylor and ryan pressured him: he needs to provide context; how did they pressure a grown man, did they threaten him because if that’s the case then say that!otherwise you’re saying that taylor’s mere presence at blake’s appartment put pressure on you and that seems like a “YOU” problem!if merely seeing taylor in a room makes you lose your mind!Lol! I still need him to explain how this pertains to him being accused of sexual and inappropriate behavior on the set!?because they said taylor can be a witness and its like a witness to what?she wasn’t there and didn’t see any of the sexual behavior on set!I’ll say it again her name is being used by everyone including Baldoni and his lawyer as well as blake!this seems like a publicity stunt because you have to explain why the 19 other artists on the soundtrack are not being subpoened with huge publicity interviews like the one baldoni’s lawyer has been doing in tmz,dailymail,etc??
I feel like people are taking these sound bites and running wild as they are facts ignoring who Taylor Swift is. She’s a business woman first and foremost, her brand and business is important to her. If she was that involved in the moving she’d demand credit and payment. Especially as she wants to expand into Hollywood more.
My guess is she told Blake she liked the casting choice and Blake told the actress a story, Taylor won’t correct it in the press because she knows the power imbalance between her and a new actress and won’t embarrass her friend.
But again she’d demand credit and money.
@Nick, there are multiple lawsuits. Baldoni is accusing Lively and Reynolds of defamation, and along with it, labeling him as a sexual predator when their real agenda was to wrest control of the movie and the rights to others in the series away from him. Lively is accusing him of a smear campaign against her and, along with that, sexually harassing her. Others involved are also suing Lively for defamation. If Lively leveraged her connection to Taylor to exert control over the production, then, her relationship with Taylor, including how much she told her about the production or involved her in it, is relevant.
As for @Sarah, I don’t see why Taylor would want formal credit for the casting of Isabella Ferrer. No one is saying she was the casting director, but Isabella herself said Taylor got her cast. Again, she may have been misinformed/lied to by Blake. As for the rewrite of the scene, no one on either side is saying Taylor wrote that scene. Baldoni is arguing that she pressured him to accept Blake’s version. Why would Taylor need formal credit/payment simply to help out her friend Blake? But if Blake did involve her, Taylor needs to be questioned. Hence, the subpoena.
They look cute in the pictures, and that seems like things are really good if she’s spending Mother’s Day with his family especially the nieces.
I looked up the brunch menu. Looked yum. That’s all I got. I’d maybe live in Philly?
It’s a great city! So much history, so many diverse restaurants and my fellow Philadelphians are funny as hell.
Also, this particular place, Talula’s Garden, is amazing.
I think this may be a Meghan Markle/Jessica Mulroney thing where one good friend steps over a line and uses her friend’s name tacitly to defend herself. Whatever involvement Taylor had seems to be peripheral, and she has every right to be indignant about getting sucked into this mess.
Totally agree seems like Taylor was a supportive friend that listened, and now she’s in a mess.
I love to see that Trav & Tay are going strong…I adore the entire Kelce family!! ❤️❤️❤️
“it’s a new thing for her relationship with Travis Kelce”
This seems to be fundamentally ignoring the fact that for the majority of their relationship they’ve both been in particularly public-facing work. She was on tour for the first year and a half, and the brief times she wasn’t overlapped with the NFL season. This is the first time they’ve really been ABLE to disappear since being together.
I love them together but OOF! His hair is atrocious. 😂
lord, he looks like a seventies porn star, and Taylor, please dump the bangs already!!
Not to be that person, but (based on what is public, supported by what is standard in litigation) Taylor hasn’t been subpoenaed for a deposition. She was subpoenaed to produce documents. Both are part of discovery, but they are very different things. Could she be subpoenaed for deposition testimony, sure (and depending on how the document production subpoena goes; that might even be very likely). But it hasn’t happened yet, and it’s not a foregone conclusion that it will.
Let’s not get the cart before the horse. There’s a LOT of litigation that will occur (most of it outside of public eyes) before a deposition subpoena is served.