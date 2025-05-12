Taylor Swift was in Philadelphia with Travis Kelce on Mother’s Day & there are pics

Taylor Swift has been very, very quiet for months. She’s barely been seen (except for some blurry pap photos here and there) since the Super Bowl in February. Taylor is no stranger to Incognito Eras, she used to go underground for months all the time when she was with Joe Alwyn. But it’s a new thing for her relationship with Travis Kelce. Well, last Friday, the announcement came that Taylor would be subpoenaed as a witness in the on-going Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni lawsuits. Taylor’s rep released a strange statement with the news, trying to make it sound like she had zero involvement in any part of the It Ends With Us production. I mean, that’s why the deposition is necessary – to suss out her involvement either way, especially given Blake’s leveraging of Taylor’s name.

In Sunday’s post on the subpoena, commenter Mandragora wrote: “I wouldn’t be surprised if she has some announcements about her personal life (ring, cradle or split) that will become the main source of news focus about her between now and the NFL season starting.” That was prescient, because if there’s one thing Taylor Swift demands, it’s to dictate her own newscycles. So instead of talking endlessly about Taylor’s situation with Blake Lively, we’ve been gifted with two new Taylor sightings/stories.

First off, Taylor was in Philadelphia over the weekend with Travis Kelce. We know because a TikToker managed to get surprisingly clear photos of Taylor and Travis out to eat at Talula’s Garden in Philly, and they were reportedly dining with Donna Kelce, Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce. On Sunday, Swifties also discovered some photos of some homemade treats Taylor made for Travis. Travis was doing a photoshoot for American Eagle, and Taylor baked homemade “Pop Tarts” for Travis and the crew. It’s pretty funny how both of those stories came out within 48 hours of the subpoena news.

📷| Taylor and Travis were seen in Philly! pic.twitter.com/rl4fEyFQyb — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) May 11, 2025

🥹| Taylor sent a box of poptarts with Travis to give to the crew when he was doing his American Eagle photoshoot last week! pic.twitter.com/E3K4EGdNOs — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) May 11, 2025