Did Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson really get banned from UNC?

As I get older, I pay more attention to what’s happening in the sports world, and I pay more attention to sports reporting and sports journalism/commentary. After a lifetime of paying attention to/participating in celebrity gossip, I have to say… it’s all the same. Gossip girls care about Nicole Kidman’s wigs the same way sports-bros care about the Doncic trade. It’s just a different set of celebrities, but the same basic gossip. All of which to say, this Bill Belichick situation has been fun – it’s quite common in the celebrity world for a wealthy older man to get rooked by a young grifter. But when it happens in the world of football, suddenly all hell breaks loose. Sports-bros put Bill Belichick on a pedestal as a genius tactician, and now it turns out that he’s just some old fool who got taken in by a much-younger hustler. Well, sportswriter Pablo Torre had a hot scoop late last week: that Jordon Hudson has been banned from UNC, where Belichick coaches. Torre also said that Belichick’s family is concerned and they’re “looking into” Hudson.
Jordon Hudson will no longer have access to football practices at the University of North Carolina, according to a new report. The 24-year-old girlfriend of UNC-Chapel Hill football coach Bill Belichick, 73, is not allowed inside the football building or on the football field at the university, “higher-ups” at the school decided last week, according to ESPN’s Pablo Torre, who broke the news on his podcast on Friday, May 9.
Two sources provided the information to Torre, he said on Pablo Torre Finds Out.
“Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward,” one source reportedly told the broadcaster.
Meanwhile, Belichick — the highest-paid state employee in North Carolina at $10 million a year — and UNC will kick off the college football season when the team takes on TCU in their home opener on Sept. 1.
Elsewhere in the podcast, Torre shared another piece of news regarding the relationship between the former college cheerleader and the former coach of the New England Patriots: Belichick’s family is reportedly concerned about the trajectory and end game regarding the relationship.
“Bill Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned about what has transpired,” Torre said. “One Belichick family source told me, ‘There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades.’ ”
I wouldn’t be surprised if Belichick’s family is looking into Jordon and this whole situation. But the UNC thing is apparently bullsh-t – Torre’s report got wide play, so much so that UNC issued a statement denying Torre’s report:
The University of North Carolina issued a statement Friday saying Bill Belichick’s girlfriend is a welcome guest at football facilities after reports claimed she had been banned by the school.
Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of the Tar Heels’ coach, has gained notoriety for her assertive approach to Belichick’s media presence and branding, including a back-and-forth during an interview with CBS two weeks ago. But North Carolina made it clear her role as Belichick’s de facto publicist has not impacted her access to the football program.
“While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” the school said in the statement. “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.”
Sources later told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that because Belichick is such a high-profile coach, North Carolina has hired a public relations person to deal with issues related to him. That’s in addition to the PR person who handles the team.
After North Carolina’s statement came out, Pablo Torre issued a statement of his own, standing by his reporting: “The University of North Carolina can choose to describe or change its position on Jordon Hudson’s involvement however it wishes, following the publication of our episode. We requested comment and filed dozens of FOIA requests that were not satisfied. And we stand by the specific reporting in our episode, which came from the highest levels of the football program.”
LOL – this is so immature. Either Hudson is allowed on UNC’s campus and facilities or she isn’t. And if she isn’t, UNC is going to have a hell of a time explaining why they banned a young woman who committed no crime. What is UNC going to do, say they banned their football coach’s girlfriend/publicist because of an awkward CBS interview? This is so weird. It’s like all of these dudes would prefer to believe that Belichick has just lost his marbles and it’s all Jordon’s fault. As opposed to the reality, which is that he’s just an old guy who got manipulated by a young hustler, but he likes the situation regardless.
Photos courtesy of Jordon’s IG, Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I live in the triangle area where UNC Chapel Hill is and the articles in our newspaper have UNC saying she is not banned. There have been two articles now saying she is not banned but you never really know. She could be banned but they are saying she isn’t to make her feel better? I think she has become a very big distraction. Bill is thinking with his very small head between his legs and not the brain god gave him and here we are with this nonsense. Old man gets way younger girl and can’t think straight.
Are levels to this. Being allowed into the facility to bring Bill his afternoon snack and Jordon sitting in on meetings with the athletics department leadership and the university’s sports info people are different degrees of “banned”
This is Bill Belichick’s fault. He lets her do what she does. He’s not some helpless old man. He is the problem.
For some bizarre reason I’m really enjoying this particular gossip! Nothing like watching a old fool act like a fool! Just have to add that the “mermaid” photos are beyond cringe. LOL!!
Me, too! And those mermaid photos are hilarious!! 🧜♀️
I mean, it is absolutely not unusual to ban family members, siblings, girlfriends from attending practices? It sounds like that is all this ever was. My husband’s company is a sponsor at a few sports venues and therefore has a professional relationship with the venue personnel and the teams that play there. He and I were invited to attend an exhibition practice, along with other sponsors. So we watched them try out new plays (D1 college basketball) and they’d practice their calls and hand signals. It was fascinating! When we left, I had to use the bathroom so by that time, the players were walking in the hallway with us. These are college kids. And I made a joke about one of the plays names, and one of them high fived me and said “thank you! I picked that play name just for you all! That isn’t the real play name btw.” And then they went into their practice gym for their actual practice.
Interesting! I vaguely recall seeing a big screen of trees around the sides of UGA’s field so that no one could see anything. They are serious about their football in Georgia!
she looks like a very old young woman
omg, this is it! I was trying to figure out what it was … but this is perfectly put. I love a red lip, but somehow it really ages her. There are other things that don’t quite work, but the overall effect is … yeah, an old young woman.
After UNC’s denial the original reporter has double downed on the story, believing his source.
We need to see if he can win football games, a lot can be forgiven if the team wins. Outside of the Tom Brady years, Belichick’s record is not great.
Oh, if he loses, they will definitely blame it on the girlfriend. It’s never the man’s fault.
Don’t mind me. Just a diehard Duke fan and alum taking in the trainwreck happening 8 miles up 15-501. The Carolina Way, indeed 😂
GTHC! Always appropriate.
D*mn straight! DDMF.
Y’all crack me up!
If I was paying someone $10 million a year in taxpayer dollars, you bet I would want to be able to dictate whether or not they could bring irrelevant family members and friends to work!
@Kaiser- I know you guys have a policy on links, but for this story, you *really* need to include the video of Hudson at the UNC practice last month. Her outfit is wild!! Trust me, this video explains so much of the issue!
https://x.com/Zigmanfreud/status/1911435881145127198
Those high skinny heels should not be on the grass or turf, they’re also a fashion disaster.
The boots, the outfit, her shouting instructions at the assistant coaches, marching around on the field…it’s just yikes!
And, look, whatever Belichick feels about his relationship, the reality is that he’s a new coach with new players and these are COLLEGE age players- they absolutely will be thinking some thoughts about their 70+ year old coach dating a 24 year old. I’m sorry, fair or not, they will. And that is a challenge to Belichick’s authority over them and the degree that they respect ‘coach’, which is absolutely essential for a sports team. Everybody has a personal life, I get it, but making his players who are the same age as his girlfriend essentially have to be cool with this because he’s their coach is not on.
Yes it does. In the NFL he would never let distractions happen. She is a very big distraction. Because she is polishing his little head he is allowing the distraction on the sidelines. She doesn’t belong there period!!
Yep. This isn’t about the awkward interview. It’s about her randomly being some type of assistant or whatever she’s doing for Belichick during practices. If I was a player, I would have a hard time getting everything out of practice that I wanted if my coach was canoodling with his girlfriend and she was parading around on the field in thigh high boots and a miniskirt DURING PRACTICE. Like c’mon now, this is not ok. She is a distraction on the field during practice, no comment on their relationship otherwise, just for being in the UNC football facilities, NO. I don’t think this is hard and I’m surprised UNC is backpedaling.
Ahahahaha!! What a great video! Nobody knows how to stop her and her boots! They will be married soon. It’s his money, and this world is set up to let old, rich men have whatever they want. Now I WANT her to win!
She is a grifter, but I’m rooting for her. Everyone in that video is flummoxed, but she is walking in sociopathic confidence, lol! I know, I know. He’s a legend, she’s a grifter. I don’t care. If she doesn’t bag the big money, she’s better at least get some
Good jewelry and a nice property.
It’s like a robbery. Go big if you are going to do it. Is it wrong, yes. Do women traditionally get shafted? ALL. THE. TIME. I love that she could care less about what all of the people around her watching think.
The first version I saw of this, it showed her from behind when she’s talking to Belichick. So, all I could see was the full length coat and the back of her. I was like “well, that’s kind of a fancy coat for a football practice, but it’s UNC colors, so…” and THEN she turned around and I got a whole eyeful of the boots and miniskirt in all their glory !!! lololol
Absolutely no one in this video knows what to do with her or how to stop her indeed hahahaha. I wouldn’t either! And hooboy is she strutting and pleased with herself for “fixing” his pocket mic…
Three words come to mind — histrionic personality disorder. Symptoms:
– constantly seeking attention.
– being uncomfortable in situations where they are not the centre of attention.
– being overly seductive or sexually provocative.
– having a “larger than life” presence.
– being persistently charming and flirtatious.
– being overly concerned with their physical appearance.
– using their physical appearance to draw attention to themselves by wearing bright-colored
or revealing clothing.
Oh my.
UNC can absolutely ban her from facilities. At the end of the day, this is about business and she is actively tarnishing the UNC brand, which is worth over a half a billion dollars. Money is the bottom line in sports and UNC is heavily invested in BB. This is a distraction and tabloid fodder for now but if he doesn’t win come fall, then shit will start to hit the fan. He’s rich enough that this will never ruin him financially but his legacy will be shot. If she sticks around there is zero chance another NFL team will want anything to do with him.
I live in the area as well and follow college sports. This story is delicious gossip but these fans take their teams VERY seriously and the distraction of all of this is turning people’s noses up. All I can say is he better have a winning team this year.
Have you seen the internet comparisons of her to Ursula when she comes to life in The Little Mermaid? I think Vanessa is her muse!
As a Tarheel, I am giving both of them a massive eye roll. Ugh.