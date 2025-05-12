Did Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Jordon Hudson really get banned from UNC?

As I get older, I pay more attention to what’s happening in the sports world, and I pay more attention to sports reporting and sports journalism/commentary. After a lifetime of paying attention to/participating in celebrity gossip, I have to say… it’s all the same. Gossip girls care about Nicole Kidman’s wigs the same way sports-bros care about the Doncic trade. It’s just a different set of celebrities, but the same basic gossip. All of which to say, this Bill Belichick situation has been fun – it’s quite common in the celebrity world for a wealthy older man to get rooked by a young grifter. But when it happens in the world of football, suddenly all hell breaks loose. Sports-bros put Bill Belichick on a pedestal as a genius tactician, and now it turns out that he’s just some old fool who got taken in by a much-younger hustler. Well, sportswriter Pablo Torre had a hot scoop late last week: that Jordon Hudson has been banned from UNC, where Belichick coaches. Torre also said that Belichick’s family is concerned and they’re “looking into” Hudson.

Jordon Hudson will no longer have access to football practices at the University of North Carolina, according to a new report. The 24-year-old girlfriend of UNC-Chapel Hill football coach Bill Belichick, 73, is not allowed inside the football building or on the football field at the university, “higher-ups” at the school decided last week, according to ESPN’s Pablo Torre, who broke the news on his podcast on Friday, May 9. Two sources provided the information to Torre, he said on Pablo Torre Finds Out. “Don’t think you’ll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward,” one source reportedly told the broadcaster. Meanwhile, Belichick — the highest-paid state employee in North Carolina at $10 million a year — and UNC will kick off the college football season when the team takes on TCU in their home opener on Sept. 1. Elsewhere in the podcast, Torre shared another piece of news regarding the relationship between the former college cheerleader and the former coach of the New England Patriots: Belichick’s family is reportedly concerned about the trajectory and end game regarding the relationship. “Bill Belichick’s family is extraordinarily concerned about what has transpired,” Torre said. “One Belichick family source told me, ‘There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill’s legacy, reputation — everything he has built and worked for over decades.’ ”

I wouldn’t be surprised if Belichick’s family is looking into Jordon and this whole situation. But the UNC thing is apparently bullsh-t – Torre’s report got wide play, so much so that UNC issued a statement denying Torre’s report:

The University of North Carolina issued a statement Friday saying Bill Belichick’s girlfriend is a welcome guest at football facilities after reports claimed she had been banned by the school. Jordon Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of the Tar Heels’ coach, has gained notoriety for her assertive approach to Belichick’s media presence and branding, including a back-and-forth during an interview with CBS two weeks ago. But North Carolina made it clear her role as Belichick’s de facto publicist has not impacted her access to the football program. “While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities,” the school said in the statement. “Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick’s personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University.” Sources later told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that because Belichick is such a high-profile coach, North Carolina has hired a public relations person to deal with issues related to him. That’s in addition to the PR person who handles the team. After North Carolina’s statement came out, Pablo Torre issued a statement of his own, standing by his reporting: “The University of North Carolina can choose to describe or change its position on Jordon Hudson’s involvement however it wishes, following the publication of our episode. We requested comment and filed dozens of FOIA requests that were not satisfied. And we stand by the specific reporting in our episode, which came from the highest levels of the football program.”

LOL – this is so immature. Either Hudson is allowed on UNC’s campus and facilities or she isn’t. And if she isn’t, UNC is going to have a hell of a time explaining why they banned a young woman who committed no crime. What is UNC going to do, say they banned their football coach’s girlfriend/publicist because of an awkward CBS interview? This is so weird. It’s like all of these dudes would prefer to believe that Belichick has just lost his marbles and it’s all Jordon’s fault. As opposed to the reality, which is that he’s just an old guy who got manipulated by a young hustler, but he likes the situation regardless.