SNL’s Weekend Update joked about the UK wanting the US to keep the Sussexes

You know how British royalists have been screaming “but South Park” for two years? In 2023, South Park satirized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (mostly Harry) and British commentators insisted that South Park was the most culturally relevant show of all time and that the Sussex send-up was the most devastating cultural critique in America. Well, now Saturday Night Live’s writers added a joke about the Sussexes in the Weekend Update segment. I’ve queued the video to the joke:

The joke: “President Trump also announced a new trade deal with the UK that will reopen British markets for American companies. All that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two,” with a photo of Harry and Meghan. The reference is to Prince Harry’s security case loss and the British government’s refusal to adequately protect the Sussexes for any potential visit. Get it? It’s funny because the entire British establishment is scapegoating Prince Harry.

Some of the commentary about the joke: “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are SAVAGED on SNL in UK trade deal joke” and “Prince Harry, Meghan Markle brutally roasted on ‘SNL’ as Colin Jost says UK wants the US to ‘keep’ the royals” and “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brutally mocked over ‘UK’s demand’.” I don’t know, guys, you think they’re overreacting a bit? Jesus. What’s also funny – I guess? – is that the other left-behinds are such nonentities at this point, they can’t even really be referenced on SNL.