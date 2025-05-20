Princess Eugenie was asked to be a mentor for King Charles’s new art project

This year, the York princesses have been making moves to cozy up to their uncle, King Charles. Both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice attended the Easter service in Windsor, and they were the two youngest royals there. Last week, Beatrice attended a fundraiser for the Elephant Family, which was set up in memory of Queen Camilla’s late brother. Camilla and Charles were in attendance, and Beatrice was the only other royal there. And now this – Charles’s foundation has asked Eugenie to take a mentorship role in its new scheme.
Princess Eugenie is to mentor the King’s pick of young creatives he hopes will promote change in the world over decades to come. The Princess, 35, met several of the 35 “changemakers” last week, including milliner Barnaby Horn, painter Jo Rance and knitwear designer Marie Bruhat.
It is hoped that Prince Andrew’s younger daughter, who is a director at Hauser & Wirth art gallery in Mayfair, will use her experience of the arts world to inspire and elevate their work.
The King’s Foundation last week announced its list of “35 under 35” who will act as charity ambassadors throughout its 35th anniversary year, flying the flag for the King’s beloved heritage crafts and the environment. The group – which includes a composer, an architect, several climate activists and a sustainable florist – joined forces for the first time on Thursday evening at a launch event at the Garrison Chapel, the charity’s central London base.
Dame Ann Limb, chairman of the board, said the foundation had been “surprised and overwhelmed” by the hundreds of applications from young people keen to align with the organisation and promote the King’s belief that everything in nature is interconnected, including ourselves.
I remember a royal woman who asked people to offer 40 minutes of mentorship for her 40th birthday. Who was that again? I guess it doesn’t matter. It just shows that even though she’s been gone from the island for five-plus years, ALL of the left-behinds watch and copy the Duchess of Sussex as often as they can. Anyway, it was nice of Eugenie to agree to this mentorship program and it was nice of Charles’s foundation to ask her. I guess. I wonder what all of this is really about, because Charles really doesn’t give a crap about his nieces.
Here’s a photo of Beatrice at the fundraiser last week – she looked lovely in a Rebecca Vallance gown and Chopard jewelry.
His daughter in law also has a degree in art history. Why not ask her?
Great thought. She’d shirk almost every meeting because something something school run, or show up in a tiara and make everyone kiss big blue. There’s no love lost between the York sisters and Kitty.
And there’s also no love lost bw the king and Kate. Technically, he could’ve asked her but didn’t.
That’s a nice way of saying that the York sisters can’t stand Kate. Truth.
The Crown needs people who will work after W&K are King and Queen. It looks like these two will support Sophie after the transition, which I think means Andrew and Fergie will have a place to live.
I think this is basically a PR gig where Eugenie shows up once in a while and smiles for the camera. She was Charles’ only option since the theme is “35 under 35” and she happens to be 35. The next youngest niece is Lady Louise and she’s made it quite clear she isn’t interested in a royal life.
That was my first thought, but what about Kate & her art history degree they’re always yammering about? But Eugenie has real life experience in the work place & in the art world. Kate has neither.
Side note: really dislike that suede brown paper lunch bag Eugenie took to church.
Iirc, Eugenie was the only RF member that publicly responded to Meghan’s 40×40 mentorship request. So sure, now she’s doing more mentoring for the king’s “fresh” idea, lol.
The Rottweiler will feed you to the wolves Beatrice.
And Chuck will do the same to you Eugene.
I suppose he wants to do for art what he has done for acting, Tracey Emin one of the Uk’s prominent artists was at the now Infamous lunch that launched the Jeremy clarkson Meghan bashing Article. In the end you can swing around with out finding a royal finger in the proverbial cookie jar or should i say jam jar.
Didn’t know that about Emin. Her messy bedroom now takes more of a sinister turn rather than rantings of an art rebel.
I suppose she and the Rottweiler had a bit of a laugh with their ciggies on the Californian healthy vibes of Meghan. Just ick. Emin supporting throwing shit on Meghan? I suppose she’d do a sculpture of it – for shits and giggles with Jeremy.
I like Damien Hirst. Not as angsty as her.
It’s all beginning to sound more and more half in/half out for the York princesses (who’ve always been HRHs, despite having never been working royals). Interesting …. 🤔
Agreed!
I think it’s worth their while to remain close to Charles. He holds the purse strings after all and continues to protect their father.
What Eugenie is doing sounds far more impactful than going around saying “early years are important”, pretending to be a concert pianist or starring in schmaltzy home movies. Remind me why she isn’t a working Royal?
This is funny. I think Charles is taking a lesson from W&K and jumping in on something that already is. Hauser and Wirth, the art gallery that employs Eugenie already has a mentorship program for artists. That is probably why Charles got her involved. She can do more for them than the “working’ royals.
Beatrice looks lovely in that red dress. I love everything about it.
Sooooo…. is Eugenie edging toward being half-in and half-out? Or, is she already there?
She’s always been there. She did garden parties and some other events with QE, as well as the Christmas and Easter church parades. That is why Harry didn’t see that as being a big deal if he and Meghan did it.