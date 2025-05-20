Princess Eugenie was asked to be a mentor for King Charles’s new art project

This year, the York princesses have been making moves to cozy up to their uncle, King Charles. Both Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice attended the Easter service in Windsor, and they were the two youngest royals there. Last week, Beatrice attended a fundraiser for the Elephant Family, which was set up in memory of Queen Camilla’s late brother. Camilla and Charles were in attendance, and Beatrice was the only other royal there. And now this – Charles’s foundation has asked Eugenie to take a mentorship role in its new scheme.

Princess Eugenie is to mentor the King’s pick of young creatives he hopes will promote change in the world over decades to come. The Princess, 35, met several of the 35 “changemakers” last week, including milliner Barnaby Horn, painter Jo Rance and knitwear designer Marie Bruhat. It is hoped that Prince Andrew’s younger daughter, who is a director at Hauser & Wirth art gallery in Mayfair, will use her experience of the arts world to inspire and elevate their work. The King’s Foundation last week announced its list of “35 under 35” who will act as charity ambassadors throughout its 35th anniversary year, flying the flag for the King’s beloved heritage crafts and the environment. The group – which includes a composer, an architect, several climate activists and a sustainable florist – joined forces for the first time on Thursday evening at a launch event at the Garrison Chapel, the charity’s central London base. Dame Ann Limb, chairman of the board, said the foundation had been “surprised and overwhelmed” by the hundreds of applications from young people keen to align with the organisation and promote the King’s belief that everything in nature is interconnected, including ourselves.

[From The Telegraph]

I remember a royal woman who asked people to offer 40 minutes of mentorship for her 40th birthday. Who was that again? I guess it doesn’t matter. It just shows that even though she’s been gone from the island for five-plus years, ALL of the left-behinds watch and copy the Duchess of Sussex as often as they can. Anyway, it was nice of Eugenie to agree to this mentorship program and it was nice of Charles’s foundation to ask her. I guess. I wonder what all of this is really about, because Charles really doesn’t give a crap about his nieces.

Here’s a photo of Beatrice at the fundraiser last week – she looked lovely in a Rebecca Vallance gown and Chopard jewelry.