Gwyneth Paltrow has a ‘text friendship’ with Duchess Meghan at the moment

In my opinion, Gwyneth Paltrow’s original intention towards the Duchess of Sussex was some light mockery and posh hazing. I still believe that Gwyneth looked down her nose at Meghan and Meghan’s lifestyle business and cooking show, and Gwyneth intended to leave some breadcrumbs publicly about her feelings. Gwyneth watched as those breadcrumbs were picked up and turned into a massive narrative in the British tabloids. It was all getting beyond her control. Which is why Gwyneth quashed the beef thoroughly by inviting Meghan over to her house and filming a funny little IG video with her. As many pointed out – if only the Windsors had dealt with the situation similarly. As in, the Windsors tried to haze Meghan, it got out of control, and they should have backed down immediately and said: no, wait, that’s not what I meant at all, she’s under my protection, y’all took it too far. Anyway, Gwyneth was asked about Meghan over the weekend:

Gwyneth Paltrow has got a friend in Meghan Markle! In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 17, the actress, 52, spoke about her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, 43. Explaining that she and Meghan have “not yet” spent a lot of time together in person, Paltrow said, “We have a text friendship so far. I’ve been traveling quite a bit.” Then, referring to rumors that circulated online surrounding beef between herself and Meghan, the Oscar winner said, “I don’t like that, when people try to pit women against each other.” And when asked about her thoughts on appearing on season 2 of Meghan’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, Paltrow admitted: “Sure! Why not? You never know. I don’t bake that well, but I can always try.”

“I don’t bake that well” is so shady, my god. That’s Gwyneth’s version of “I didn’t watch her little show but I wish her well.” Meghan barely baked on WLM! I would honestly love to see Gwyneth on WLM though – Gwyneth has done cookbooks and she’s “cooked” on camera before, but I feel like it would be fascinating to watch Gwyneth and Meghan interact with food in a kitchen.