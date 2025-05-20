Gwyneth Paltrow has a ‘text friendship’ with Duchess Meghan at the moment

In my opinion, Gwyneth Paltrow’s original intention towards the Duchess of Sussex was some light mockery and posh hazing. I still believe that Gwyneth looked down her nose at Meghan and Meghan’s lifestyle business and cooking show, and Gwyneth intended to leave some breadcrumbs publicly about her feelings. Gwyneth watched as those breadcrumbs were picked up and turned into a massive narrative in the British tabloids. It was all getting beyond her control. Which is why Gwyneth quashed the beef thoroughly by inviting Meghan over to her house and filming a funny little IG video with her. As many pointed out – if only the Windsors had dealt with the situation similarly. As in, the Windsors tried to haze Meghan, it got out of control, and they should have backed down immediately and said: no, wait, that’s not what I meant at all, she’s under my protection, y’all took it too far. Anyway, Gwyneth was asked about Meghan over the weekend:
Gwyneth Paltrow has got a friend in Meghan Markle! In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE at the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 17, the actress, 52, spoke about her friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, 43.
Explaining that she and Meghan have “not yet” spent a lot of time together in person, Paltrow said, “We have a text friendship so far. I’ve been traveling quite a bit.”
Then, referring to rumors that circulated online surrounding beef between herself and Meghan, the Oscar winner said, “I don’t like that, when people try to pit women against each other.”
And when asked about her thoughts on appearing on season 2 of Meghan’s Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, Paltrow admitted: “Sure! Why not? You never know. I don’t bake that well, but I can always try.”
“I don’t bake that well” is so shady, my god. That’s Gwyneth’s version of “I didn’t watch her little show but I wish her well.” Meghan barely baked on WLM! I would honestly love to see Gwyneth on WLM though – Gwyneth has done cookbooks and she’s “cooked” on camera before, but I feel like it would be fascinating to watch Gwyneth and Meghan interact with food in a kitchen.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Netflix.
Nah…I remember Gwyneth doing the AD feature because news had broken out Meghan had moved to Montecito.
And that was her way of saying, “Hello! Are you forgetting that I live in Montecito? I even installed all these fireplaces to remind me of my London period!”
Don’t know if Gwyneth can share the limelight – she did with Madonna but are they still friends? Gwyneth’s snarky vibe doesn’t gel with Meghan’s relaxed vibe. So hard pass.
Sorry but I think you’re making this a bigger deal than it is. None of Gwyneths comments felt that shady to me even the i don’t bake one. This is getting a little RR twisted words to fit a narrative on this site, and it’s starting to turn me off of being here.
Agreed. This feels a lot like looking for something that’s not there.
Double agreed. I don’t have any problems with Gwyneth, but lots of people here do.
I don’t actually see it either, but then I don’t really know too much about Gwyneth Paltrow. However, I will say that after being on this forum for a few years, I trust Kaiser– this is her job & she does it so well!! She knows the history of these celebrities- she has receipts!!! & she’s savvy — she’ll cut to the heart of it, expose it and let us decide for ourselves. I do not doubt she is right on — but either way, I hope Gwyneth is on the Up & Up now- and if she’s not, we’ll find out soon enough. I like and appreciate that Gwyneth quashed that girl v girl stupidity. Whether or not she started it, she did shut it down quickly and I loved that, and I give her kudos for it!!
Didnt Meghan and Daniel make a cake in the first episode of WLM? If she’d only skimmed the show I can see why she probably thought there was some baking involved. People are just making a mountain out of a mole hill smh
I didn’t read the baking comment as shady, but I also don’t pay a ton of attention to Gwyneth paltrow so maybe she is always doing passive aggressive stuff and other people pick up on it more.
That said Meghan is old enough and savvy enough to know who she can be friends with, or at best can be waving associates with. Everybody doesn’t have to be her best friend who she calls at 3:00 a.m., most people have levels of friendship and acquaintanceship.
Well, they are neighbours so I’m sure Meghan is polite to her neighbours except to those who try to sell her out to the tabloids.
I don’t think this much attention to Gwen is warranted.
Lol this is one of the rare occasions I disagree with Kaiser. I’m not getting any of this from Gwyneth Paltrow. Watching her squash this attempt to build a feud really showed me how a self assured woman operates when the press attempts to boost you by tearing another woman down. Its in stark contrast to how both Kate Middelton and Victoria Beckham have behaved. They both NEED Meghan to get attention and Kitty needs Meghan to be torn down for her to look good in comparison. Gwyneth has her own success and influence. She doesn’t need a connection to Meghan or a quid pro quo with the British press to continue being successful and influential and it shows.
@B
Yes, Gwyneth is famous and has a lot of followers, just like Beckham, but none of them even comes close to Meghan’s popularity, about whom there are dozens or dozens of articles every day. Only her foot outside the house can outshine the coronation :)), and putting on a sweater can cause such an avalanche of orders that they have to pull people back from vacation and hire more :)))
I also noticed on Gwyneth’s insta that since this “storm” her number of viewers has increased a lot, and Beckham got a lot of headlines, and now together with Brooklyn they are announcing the launch of new projects. What a coincidence :)))
Meghan is no longer just Meghan, she is like a self-propelling popularity machine, to which even famous people try to plug in. As the head of Netflix said, the way people react to Meghan, which he witnessed, is absolutely crazy and amazing.
Sounds like friendly acquaintances. Gwyneth’s kids are all adults now right? Whereas Meghan has two little ones. But I could see Gwyneth wanting to get in on some of that mah jong.
As the kids used to say, that’s a reach. This was not shady.
It’s quite possible that neither woman is interested in being “besties” but more casual friends and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. I know quite a few women that I’m “work” friends with or casual acquaintances with and really have no desire to pursue a deeper connection with them. It’s not a negative reflection on them or on me, just an honest assessment of where I am at the current moment. We need to get rid of this all or nothing perception of Meghan and indeed, all women. Our friendships, like ourselves, are multi faceted, layered, simple but complex and it does a disserve to all women to continue to try and box us in.
Meghan says Gwyneth’s her neighbour. I think we should leave it as that.
I don’t see it as a shady comment either. I think Gwyneth may have been trying to be shady in the initial video but I don’t think she meant any real ill will, I think she was just being Gwyneth. The fact that she had Meghan over so fast to head off the rumors of “beef” tells me she if she did mean to be shady, she didn’t mean for it to get so out of hand so fast, so she shut it down.
Here – I think her answer is fine. She’s saying she might do the show, she’s not opposed to it, and her answer sounds like she thinks it could be fun. Its clear she’s not going to let herself be used in the british press war against Meghan.
Just wanted to add that cooking and baking are really different!
I think this isn’t as big a deal as the tabloids want it to be. I still think that both women quashing the so-called tension/rivalry took the wind out of the gossip sails. Meghan and Gwyneth don’t have to be friends. It’s ok if they’re not.
I’m not a Gwyneth fan, nor do I deeply dislike her. When I think of her (rarely) this is what comes up:
– OG nepo baby
– did a good job in a movie I love (Shakespeare In Love)
– untrustworthy on wellness issues
– frequent fashion fails
– apparently thought the world would like our living rooms to smell like her vajayjay
– *seriously* self-involved.
I don’t know how much intentional shade she was throwing at HRH Meghan originally.
I think she collaborated with Meg to “quash the beef” because she, as she said, doesn’t like to be seen to be used to tear other women down. That’s perfectly logical: it would be bad for her brand, which focuses on women.
I also doubt she’s watched much if any of WLM, or followed the stories about it, or she would know that Season 2 is already in the can, and that there’s some baking on the show but not much.
And that’s fine. As others have said, they don’t need to be more than neighbor-friendly, and I doubt they ever will be.
But in her own self-involved way, I think Gwyneth is mostly trying to at least appear to be nice, whether she actually feels any warmth toward Meg or not. C’est la vie.
I kinda don’t believe Gwyneth would shade Meghan? Gwyneth is elitist to the extreme but wouldn’t even she recognise that a friendship with Meghan would be a win for her? I think she low key wants the association.