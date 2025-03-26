Gwyneth Paltrow & Duchess Meghan have officially quashed their beef

At a fundamental level, I believed Gwyneth Paltrow absolutely knew what she was doing re: the Duchess of Sussex. Gwyneth is an ageing Mean Girl, one of the OG nepo babies, used to being That Girl in every elite space. The way she described the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle show and brand as an “attempt” in Vanity Fair was done on purpose. Tracy Anderson filming a video for Goop and saying she was filming in her “actual kitchen” was done on purpose. The timing and music for Gwyneth’s “boyfriend breakfast” IG video was done on purpose. All three of those things together show a clear pattern, right? But I guess Gwyneth had second thoughts, or maybe she’s softened a bit, because she decided to end all of the “Gwyneth is beefing with Meghan” stories.

Duchess Meghan and Gwyneth Paltrow 🤭 Well played Duchess!#WithLoveMeghan pic.twitter.com/pRf86zEGws — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) March 25, 2025

It’s cute, and that’s Gwyneth’s kitchen, not Meghan’s. My guess is that Meghan is the one who went over to Gwyneth’s Montecito home with a pie (Meghan is eating pie). It’s a clever way to quash the beef or shrug off the nonexistent beef or whatever this was in the past week. Maybe Gwyneth understood that what was meant as a little Mean Girl tiff got taken way too far, especially when she saw the way the British media covered it. Gwyneth lived in England for years – she knows how toxic that sh-t can get, and it would make sense if she was like “you know what, no, I’m not down with this.”