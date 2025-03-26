Pete Hegseth: ‘Nobody’s texting war plans. I know exactly what I’m doing’

On Monday, The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief revealed that Donald Trump’s national security team accidentally added him to their Signal war-plan groupchat. People keep saying variations of “can you believe how stupid these people are?” Yes, I can, because I REMEMBER THE FIRST TRUMP TERM. It was extremely stupid, but millions of people apparently “forgot” the absolute f–king clownshow that comes with all things Donald Trump.

Anyway, this has become an unfolding catastrophe in a million ways. First off, national security officials aren’t supposed to discuss war-plans on Signal, they work for the government and they’re supposed to use secure, government comms channels. But her emails, remember? As it turns out, one of the guys in the groupchat – Steve Witkoff – was talking about war plans in Signal as he was in Moscow, meeting Putin. Meanwhile, everyone has settled on Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz as the one to blame for this screwup. Waltz was, after all, the one who started the groupchat and the one who added The Atlantic’s EIC. Waltz is also taking the blame for it publicly… even if Donald Trump wants everyone to blame an unnamed staffer.

The Trump administration may one day settle on a version of events regarding how a journalist got included in a Signal group chat about striking Houthis in Yemen, but Tuesday was not that day. White House National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, during a Fox News interview, took responsibility for the “embarrassing” error, while suggesting that The Atlantic Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg could have somehow schemed his way into the chat. Goldberg reported that Waltz himself invited Goldberg to it.

Waltz said, “We’re going to get to the bottom of it,” leaving much uncertain. But one thing he said did not happen was a staffer introducing Goldberg into the group.

“A staffer wasn’t responsible, and I take full responsibility,” he told Laura Ingraham. “I built the group. My job is to make sure everything is coordinated.”

Ingraham followed up moments later, “So, a staffer did not put [in] his contact information?”

“No, no, no,” Waltz said. “Of course not.”

Not so, according to Donald Trump. Just an hour later, in a pre-taped interview on Newsmax’s Greg Kelly Reports, Trump pointed the finger at a Waltz staffer.

“What it was, we believe, is somebody that was on the line with permission—somebody that was with Mike Waltz, worked for Mike Waltz at a lower level—had, I guess, Goldberg’s number, or called through the app, and somehow this guy ended up on the call,” Trump said. The method of communication was a group text, not a call.

“Now, it wasn’t classified, as I understand it,” Trump continued. “There was no classified information. There was no problem, and the attack was a tremendous success. So I can only go by what I’ve been told. I wasn’t involved in it, but I was told by—and the other people weren’t involved at all. But I feel very comfortable, actually.”

Trump’s comments echoed those from an earlier appearance before reporters, claiming “I don’t think he [Waltz] should apologize. I think he is doing his best. It’s equipment and technology that’s not perfect and probably he won’t be using it again, at least not in the near future.”

Tuesday’s mix-up hasn’t been the only instance of the administration not getting its story straight. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who was also part of the group chat, on Monday denied texting about war plans, even though the White House National Security Council had confirmed the chat’s authenticity hours earlier. Hegseth appeared before the media again on Tuesday night at a briefing in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii, again denying his involvement. “Nobody’s texting war plans. I know exactly what I’m doing,” he said.

I know this is all very serious but I’m laughing my ass off at “Nobody’s texting war plans. I know exactly what I’m doing.” Perfect response after you’ve literally been caught texting war plans and it has been revealed that you have no idea what you’re doing. Anyway, the only reason why Trump hasn’t asked anyone to resign over this is because he has no idea how groupchats work and he also doesn’t give a sh-t what his staff are doing on any given day.

Update: The Atlantic just published the complete transcript of the war-plan groupchat.

40 Responses to “Pete Hegseth: ‘Nobody’s texting war plans. I know exactly what I’m doing’”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    March 26, 2025 at 9:22 am

    “I know what I am doing” says the alcoholic Fox News reporter.

    Reply
    • smcollins says:
      March 26, 2025 at 10:05 am

      People are now referring to him as “WhiskeyLeaks”. He needs to resign asap before he f*cks up even more.

      Reply
    • orangeowl says:
      March 26, 2025 at 10:09 am

      The audacity he has in denying it all and calling Goldberg’ story a hoax, it just makes my blood boil. He is such a piece of garbage but I guess these guys have learned from Trump’s example to NEVER take responsibility for anything.

      Reply
    • ChickieBaby says:
      March 26, 2025 at 10:10 am

      Yep. I would like some clarification from him on this statement…like, at what point during any day of the week, Pete, do you actually know what you are doing? I’m pretty sure it’s not a frequent occurrence. Is he referring to his hair products? Because that seems to be the one thing he’s getting done on a daily basis.

      Reply
  2. Lala11_7 says:
    March 26, 2025 at 9:23 am

    The chances of US 🇺🇸 surviving this self inflicted 😱 gets smaller everyday.😲

    Reply
    • StellainNH says:
      March 26, 2025 at 10:14 am

      And to think we have been in this sh!t show for only two months….it feels like years. I feel so numb.

      Reply
    • NotSoSocialB says:
      March 26, 2025 at 11:30 am

      If I think about it too much I see myself as the stereotypical image of a madwoman, laughing hysterically and pulling at her hair. Then it’s dissociation time. 🤷🏼‍♀️

      Reply
  3. ariel says:
    March 26, 2025 at 9:24 am

    Y’all ever seen a white knuckling, not actually done the work sober person go spectacularly off the rails? He is going to get so many people killed.

    Thanks to the 70m that voted for trump and the 75m who couldn’t be bothered to vote AT ALL.

    Everyone suffers now.

    Reply
    • Nicole says:
      March 26, 2025 at 9:36 am

      Right? It’s clear he’s not sober and I don’t think he’s dry. I think he’s dry-ish. AND he’s clearly a liar. The group chat is bananas. They explicitly state that they planned to blame it on Biden cus the messaging is hard. These mother effers.

      Reply
    • NotSoSocialB says:
      March 26, 2025 at 11:32 am

      I do not, for one millisecond, think he is dry. Ever. His attempt at plausible deniability is only attempted bc he was probably blackout drunk (again). As usual.

      Reply
  4. SIde Eye says:
    March 26, 2025 at 9:24 am

    When Putin bragged he would take America without firing a single shot he told no lies.

    Reply
  5. Tn Democrat says:
    March 26, 2025 at 9:28 am

    No. You really don’t. Your qualifications were being white, malignant towards women, rich and willing to sniff the tangerines terror’s depends. Any Senator who voted to confirm should be primaried.

    Reply
    • Ang says:
      March 26, 2025 at 11:05 am

      Can you even imagine what kind of humiliation rituals he subjects these people to behind closed doors?!? You know he does.

      Reply
  6. ML says:
    March 26, 2025 at 9:30 am

    I kind of feel Trump 1.0 was like a bunch of kindergartners and there was still some loose level of built in safety measures. Eight years later, this group is a bunch of run amok middle schoolers. Awful, just completely awful.

    Reply
  7. Porto-hottie says:
    March 26, 2025 at 9:39 am

    Federal employees are not allowed to delete records for records management purposes. By talking about military missions on Signal with the setting to delete the chat after a certain number of days, they are flouting those rules and preventing records from existing. It makes me wonder what else they’re chatting about of which no official record will exist.

    Reply
  8. Becks1 says:
    March 26, 2025 at 9:40 am

    Too bad Goldberg released all the texts and yes, that’s exactly what they were doing.

    Reply
  9. Enis says:
    March 26, 2025 at 9:40 am

    Considering the Atlantic released them texting war plans this morning…

    Reply
  10. UpIn Toronto says:
    March 26, 2025 at 9:40 am

    Liar. They’re all liars on the take

    Reply
    • orangeowl says:
      March 26, 2025 at 10:10 am

      They lie as easily as they breathe. Ironic that Hesgeth has kids because he is everything we teach our kids not to be.

      Reply
  11. Mrs. Smith says:
    March 26, 2025 at 9:43 am

    The Atlantic just published the full text chain from Signal. Sure looks like “war plans” to me. I have a feeling Waltz will be fired eventually, maybe. It’s obvious that Hegseth SHOULD be fired, but time will tell. Besides learning that one guy was in Moscow while on this chat (!!!), Tulsi refused to say if she was using her personal phone (which means she was definitely using her personal phone).

    Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      March 26, 2025 at 9:53 am

      Fun fact: Vice President Harris was not even allowed to text her husband and other family members for the four years she was vice president.

      Reply
    • AmyB says:
      March 26, 2025 at 10:50 am

      Certainly looked like war plans to me too. Times, types of weapons, real-time updates on the attacks. Glad Goldberg decided to publish the full extent of the messages so we can see how much these clowns are lying and trying to gaslight the American people.

      Reply
    • elle says:
      March 26, 2025 at 10:55 am

      Bravo to The Atlantic. I am subscribing today.

      Reply
    • H says:
      March 26, 2025 at 11:35 am

      Waltz should be fired. That moron was my representative in Florida and I voted against him every single time.
      But he kept winning.

      It’s the 🤡 Show.

      Reply
  12. Brassy Rebel says:
    March 26, 2025 at 9:51 am

    And Tulsi Gabbard testified to Congress that there was no classified info on the group chat. Never mind they were discussing plans for a military operation. Every one of them must resign or be fired. Even Republicans are starting to get antsy over this. When you put our military in such danger it’s very difficult for the most cultish MAGA to rationalize.

    Reply
  13. Sue says:
    March 26, 2025 at 9:56 am

    “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”

    Reply
  14. ThatGirlThere says:
    March 26, 2025 at 9:58 am

    Pete is a whiskey-soaked liar who’s way out of his depth. He’s not working for the American people — his loyalty is to Project 2025 and their agenda is all that matters to him.

    A carnival barker would lead better than this guy.

    Reply
  15. Nina says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:05 am

    Trump can’t fire anyone because that would be an admission that they fucked up, and Trump would never admit that his cabinet is anything less than perfect.

    Reply
  16. Chaine says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:11 am

    This man has the competence of a skittles-addled third grader playing ice hockey for the first time.

    Reply
  17. Mslove says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:19 am

    The stupidity is what the Heritage Foundation is known for. Heritage has been calling the shots in our state education department for years and our state superintendent of public instruction is known to be a numbskull of huge proportions. So we must brace ourselves for more dangerous blunders in the future.

    Reply
  18. AmyB says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:44 am

    All of these clowns should be fired. I know I shouldn’t be surprised, but the level of lying and gaslighting by the Trump administration is staggering. Now that Goldberg has released the full text of the Signal message exchange this morning in The Atlantic, these ghouls seem to focusing on his description of the exchange as “attack” plans rather than “war” plans. I can’t with these gaslighting assholes anymore. All they had to do was admit the mistake, YET they couldn’t even muster to do that. Instead? They attacked the reporter’s character, said he was a liar, and started to create f**king conspiracy theories about how he “hacked” into their Signal chat.

    This is like a nightmare from which we cannot wake up from!!!

    Reply
  19. Wednesday Addams says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:44 am

    I always hear his name as Hegsdeath. ☠️

    Reply
  20. TheOriginalMia says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:48 am

    This convo should have taken place in a secure comms room. They are so lazy and incompetent, they couldn’t even do that. Instead, they are chatting like I do on Messenger to multiple people who didn’t need to be in the decision chain about this stuff while they were home, on the road, in Russia, etc. These are not serious people. They are playing Battleship with our country’s military. It’s gonna backfire. God helps us when it does.

    Reply
  21. Mightymolly says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:49 am

    At one point the VP essentially calls POTUS an idiot and no one seems to disagree. It’s a. Must read

    Reply
  22. SciLies says:
    March 26, 2025 at 10:50 am

    Meghan McCain went hard for Tulsi Gabbard getting her job. She called senators to get her confirmed. Tulsi is her daughter’s godmother. Although Meghan claims to be a Russia critic, she is as much of a Russian asset as Gabbard since she worked so hard to get her into the top echelons of government.

    These people are the worst, and they all have such huge complexes that they don’t even care if the US is being run by idiots. Idiots love idiots.

    (If there was ever a reason not to hire another white man for a job, this certainly is it.)

    Reply

