NBA player Rudy Gobert dumped his pregnant girlfriend & lawyered up

Rudy Gobert broke up with his pregnant girlfriend, told her to move out of his home and take their one-year-old son with her right at the start of the NBA playoffs, TMZ Sports has learned. Sources close to the wives and girlfriends of Timberwolves players tell us the split was a bit of a shocker … considering Julia Bonilla and baby Romeo were spotted at Minnesota’s final regular season game on April 13

In fact, 32-year-old Gobert went up to them after the game for a warm embrace … so all appeared to be completely normal with the family. But, we’re told things changed some time after Bonilla revealed she was pregnant with their second child … and Gobert is now a single man.

Our sources say Bonilla hoped to move back to her home country of France following the split … but the four-time Defensive Player of the Year wants her and Romeo to stay in the States so they can figure out child custody after the Wolves’ season comes to an end. We’re told Gobert has lawyered up and his reps have applied pressure to ensure she stays in Minnesota.

Julia Bonilla just addressed the situation in a lengthy social media post … calling the whole ordeal “one of the most painful times in my life. I considered Rudy the love of my life… I left everything for him. I gave him a child and poured my heart into our relationship. Despite how I have been treated, I choose to protect his name for the sake of my children.”

Bonilla also noted she has “NEVER EVER been unfaithful to the father of my children” … adamantly denying cheating played a role in the split.

Rudy Gobert is now sharing his side … claiming “inaccurate information” is being thrown around, though he offers no specifics. Gobert did confirm he is no longer in a relationship with Julia, but still plans to “keep supporting the well-being of all the people that I care about.”