Demi Lovato has ‘never been happier’ after getting married in Santa Barbara



Demi Lovato and Jordan “Jutes” Lutes got married at the Bellosguardo Foundation (Clark Estate) in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday, May 25. After we first talked about it, I realized that the date was 5-2-5-2-5, and the numbers nerd in me is utterly delighted by that. Anyway, the bride wore a gorgeous “pearl white” Vivienne Westwood wedding dress for the ceremony and an equally gorgeous “ivory silk satin column dress” with strands of pearls spilling out of the neckline for the reception. She looked beautiful and she looked happy. According to sources, Demi not only looked happy, she’s in a great place right now and has “never been happier.”

Demi Lovato is on cloud nine. The actress and singer has “never been happier” after marrying Jordan “Jutes” Lutes in a romantic wedding on Sunday, May 25, a Lovato source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She truly loves Jordan,” the source says. “He’s amazing to her.” Today, Lovato, 32, is “very healthy both physically and mentally,” the source adds of the Grammy-nominated singer. Over the years, Lovato has been open about past issues with substance abuse and disordered eating but has found solid ground with Lutes, 34. “She had several years of struggle,” the source adds. “It’s wonderful that it’s all behind her.” Another insider revealed to PEOPLE that Lovato and Lutes’ nuptials took place at Bellosguardo Foundation (Clark Estate) in Santa Barbara, Calif. “The wedding setting was pure magic — an oceanfront estate with sweeping views of the coastline,” they told PEOPLE of the ceremony, which was first reported by Vogue. While Lovato was “mostly smiling” throughout the ceremony, the insider noted that “there were a few emotional moments that clearly moved her.”

[From People]

I am so freaking thrilled for Demi. She has been through so much pain and has fought so hard to conquer her demons. It’s just really wonderful to hear that she’s found a stable, supportive partner who loves and supports her. I’m crossing all of my fingers and toes that everything works out for her. It sounds like the wedding was amazing, too. An estate overlooking the coastline? How lovely and romantic. Oh, and when we talked about her wedding dresses, y’all said in the comments that she looked like Dita Von Teese. No joke, but I spent so much time trying to figure out who Demi reminded me of, and yup, it was Dita! I’m so glad you guys solved that puzzle for me, lol.

P.S. I went down a rabbit hole reading about the Clark Estate and the woman who owned it before her death in 2011. Huguette Clark had an unused ticket for the Titanic, was in NYC almost 90 years later during 9/11, and spent the last two decades of her life living in a hospital by choice. It is a wild tale, and I’m surprised there’s never been a Hollywood movie about her. Maybe Demi’s wedding will bring more attention to her story.

Note by CB: We covered a book about Huguette called Empty Mansions for the Celebitchy Book Club in 2014. None of us liked or recommended it, but she lived a reclusive, eccentric life which would have been interesting if told by different authors. Bellosguardo is still not fully open to the public but they rent it out and offer occasional tours to donors.

Jordan lifting Demi up on their wedding dance. pic.twitter.com/qQIlPXpgME — Demi Lovato News (@DevonnesMuse) May 27, 2025