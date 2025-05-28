Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel wore t-shirts with each other’s faces on them



Whenever I think about Justin Timberlake, I think about his infamous “This is going to ruin the tour” line during his DWI arrest. Can you believe that only went down last June? It feels like it was five years ago. Injuries aside, Justin’s tour is still happening, and he’ll be performing in Spain and Italy over the next few days. This past weekend, however, Justin did a show in the US. He performed at a music festival in Napa Valley. Since he was close(ish)-to-home (they’re based in Montana now), his wife, Jessica Biel, brought their two sons, Silas, 10, and Phineas, four, to watch their daddy perform. Jessica showed up in a 2003 Justified tour shirt with Justin’s face on it. Justin, in turn, surprised Jessica by wearing a t-shirt with a picture of her on it.

Justin Timberlake put down the “Suit & Tie” for something a little more Jessica Biel-centric at his latest gig — and she returned the favor! The 10-time Grammy winner, 44, surprised fans on Saturday, May 24, when he took the stage at the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in a checkered jacket and white button-up, before removing both to reveal a distressed white shirt featuring his wife’s face printed on the front. Timberlake’s T-shirt featured an early ’00s photo of the actress wearing a white tank top and jeans. He paired the cut-up shirt with white pants, a chain necklace and some shades. But he wasn’t the only one wearing his heart on his short sleeves! Biel, 43, was apparently in the crowd cheering on her husband during his set, as seen in snaps he later shared on Instagram. She showed her support by wearing her own piece of throwback JT merch for the occasion. In an image shared by Timberlake, the couple smiled together backstage — with the singer in his custom Biel T-shirt and his wife in a 2003 Justified World Tour T-shirt. “We out here fan girling 😍😍,” Timberlake captioned the snap. On her own Instagram Stories, Biel shared a cheeky response to Timberlake’s shirt: “He really outdid the doer,” she wrote. Timberlake’s latest carousel post also included a video of the pair admiring their outfits, as he walked out of his dressing room to ask Biel, “Let me see your T-shirt, babe.” “Oh, is that what you’re doing?” Timberlake asked, as the camera panned to Biel wearing her black Justified shirt with matching black jeans. “That’s what I’m doing,” she responded, before Timberlake revealed his own shirt to her with a “bam.” The pop star then confirmed that he and his team “made” the Biel shirt just for the show, as he asked one of their two children “who’s this” while showing off the top. Biel and Timberlake share sons Silas, 10, and Phineas, 4½.

[From People]

Okay…thoughts on the t-shirts? When I first saw the pics, I thought it was cringe and that the video felt staged. But after thinking about it for a little while, I find it kind of adorable? I mean, it’s definitely worth all of the eye rolls, but the videos give it better context, especially when Justin asks the boys (who are off-screen), who’s on his shirt. I wish we’d heard their off-screen reactions too. It does seem like maybe Justin and Jessica are in a decent place, which is good for their kids. For their sake, I hope it stays that way because they do generally seem to just sort of tolerate one another. I showed the Instagram pics and videos to Mr. Rosie and his response was, ”Hey, even the most annoying people can do something cute once in a while.” Kinda like the whole broken clock is right twice a day theory. At the very least, they both know each other’s love language.

