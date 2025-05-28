Denmark’s King Frederik & Queen Mary looked happy-ish on his 57th birthday

We’re about eighteen months past Denmark’s transition of “power.” In January 2024, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe abdicated in a simple ceremony, and her eldest son Frederik became king in an equally simple ceremony. No gaudy coronation, just a bunch of people in suits, signing some documents. Margrethe’s abdication came on the heels of strong rumors about Frederik’s alleged affair with a woman in Spain, and it’s widely acknowledged that Margrethe basically abdicated to force Frederik and his wife Mary to stick together. Like, they’re king and queen now, why divorce when they’ve got the big job? Mary still didn’t look very happy for much of last year, but she is sticking it out.
Well, on Monday, Fred, Mary and their kids all came out for Fred’s 57th birthday. Once again, there’s nothing over-the-top or gaudy about these Danish celebrations unlike the British system. It looked like Fred first came out on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace solo, then Mary joined him and they posed together, then their kids and Margrethe joined them on the balcony. Photographers got a few shots of Mary and Fred looking at each other lovingly, and of course those are the shots which “prove” that their marriage is fine. Like, I think it can be two things simultaneously: Mary and Fred still care about each other and they’re committed to being king and queen… AND Mary is kind of stuck in a marriage to a cheater. I hope it’s worth it for her. I also hope she’s getting time away from Fred – reportedly, they’ve done some separate holidays in the past year, and they have spent some time apart here and there. Maybe that’s part of their deal.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Copenhagen, DENMARK – King Frederik X and Queen Mary, joined by Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, and Queen Margrethe, appear on the balcony of Christian IX Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen on May 26, 2025, as the Danish royal family celebrates the King's 57th birthday with a public appearance steeped in tradition and national pride.
Pictured: King Frederik X, Queen Mary, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, Queen Margrethe
Copenhagen, DENMARK – King Frederik X and Queen Mary, joined by Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, and Queen Margrethe, appear on the balcony of Christian IX Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen on May 26, 2025, as the Danish royal family celebrates the King’s 57th birthday with a public appearance steeped in tradition and national pride.
Pictured: King Frederik X, Queen Mary of Denmark
Copenhagen, DENMARK – King Frederik X and Queen Mary, joined by Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine, and Queen Margrethe, appear on the balcony of Christian IX Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen on May 26, 2025, as the Danish royal family celebrates the King’s 57th birthday with a public appearance steeped in tradition and national pride.
Pictured: King Frederik X, Queen Mary of Denmark
Copenhagen, DENMARK – The Danish Royal Family appeared on the balcony of Amalienborg Royal Palace in Copenhagen to celebrate King Frederik X’s 57th birthday with Queen Mary, their children, and Queen Margrethe joining him for the public celebration.
Pictured: King Frederik X, Queen Mary
Copenhagen, DENMARK – The Danish Royal Family appeared on the balcony of Amalienborg Royal Palace in Copenhagen to celebrate King Frederik X’s 57th birthday with Queen Mary, their children, and Queen Margrethe joining him for the public celebration.
Pictured: King Frederik X, Queen Mary
All these women sticking it out in the abusive royal system, show how brave and true to herself Diana really was. Hopefully there is still some love and respect in this marriage. Maybe he has recommitted?
I do not care for any royal institution because of the way many acquired their wealth. But it always makes me feel a kind of way when one of the partners cheat and you stay together because of the crown.
Royalty or no Royalty, I don’t think I could stay with a man who cheated (if we’d agreed to a monogamous relationship)
It’s such a horrendous betrayal of trust – not just the choices, action of being with another person, but the disrespect, sneaking around, lying, letting their focus be on something, someone else in terms of time, effort, attention, and likely money.
Being Queen wouldn’t make up for being partnered to a weak, selfish putz of a man.
Eh, finding a few shots of a loving glance usually ain’t a good sign when the overall video doesn’t feel that warm. They do seem close with the kids though.
He’s not ageing well. He’s trapped. I think she’s sticking long enough so her son could one day take the throne and it will be like Juan Carlos and Sofia.
I also don’t understand why he had such a big celebration for a 57th birthday. 60 or 65 yes, but 57? His midlife crisis doesn’t look too good.
The smiles look very forced but her dress fits her so well and is a lovely color! Even the brooch looks somehow modern the way she styles herself.