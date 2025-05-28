Denmark’s King Frederik & Queen Mary looked happy-ish on his 57th birthday

We’re about eighteen months past Denmark’s transition of “power.” In January 2024, Denmark’s Queen Margrethe abdicated in a simple ceremony, and her eldest son Frederik became king in an equally simple ceremony. No gaudy coronation, just a bunch of people in suits, signing some documents. Margrethe’s abdication came on the heels of strong rumors about Frederik’s alleged affair with a woman in Spain, and it’s widely acknowledged that Margrethe basically abdicated to force Frederik and his wife Mary to stick together. Like, they’re king and queen now, why divorce when they’ve got the big job? Mary still didn’t look very happy for much of last year, but she is sticking it out.

Well, on Monday, Fred, Mary and their kids all came out for Fred’s 57th birthday. Once again, there’s nothing over-the-top or gaudy about these Danish celebrations unlike the British system. It looked like Fred first came out on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace solo, then Mary joined him and they posed together, then their kids and Margrethe joined them on the balcony. Photographers got a few shots of Mary and Fred looking at each other lovingly, and of course those are the shots which “prove” that their marriage is fine. Like, I think it can be two things simultaneously: Mary and Fred still care about each other and they’re committed to being king and queen… AND Mary is kind of stuck in a marriage to a cheater. I hope it’s worth it for her. I also hope she’s getting time away from Fred – reportedly, they’ve done some separate holidays in the past year, and they have spent some time apart here and there. Maybe that’s part of their deal.