Justin Timberlake to crowd: is there anyone here tonight that is driving?

It’s been two weeks since Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, NY. Justin was allegedly partying on Long Island (LI native here; it’s “on” not “in” LI) because his wife, Jessica Biel, is filming The Better Sister in NYC. Contrary to Justin’s drunken fears, his arrest did not ruin the tour. In fact, he headed to Chicago for two shows a few days after it all went down. This past weekend, Justin did a concert in Boston at the TD Garden. During the show, Justin tested out some new comedy material. I know what you’re thinking: “Surely, Justin wouldn’t dare make a joke about driving that comes across as poking fun at his situation?” Oh, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz he did!

On Saturday, the singer took the stage at Boston’s TD Garden for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour and made a joke about driving following his DWI arrest on June 18. In a clip shared across social media, the 43-year-old “Selfish” singer stands on stage as he addresses the crowd. “So uhhh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving?” he says as the crowd cheers. “No, I’m just kidding.” Timberlake quickly pivots after making the quip, asking if there’s anyone in the audience who is experiencing the show for the first time. The GRAMMY-winning singer’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour has continued in the weeks after Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, for allegedly driving while intoxicated. At the time, Timberlake’s defense attorney, Edward Burke Jr., confirmed to ET that he was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and was released without bail. Timberlake’s next court appearance will be virtual and is scheduled for Friday, July 26. In the week that followed his arrest, the “Mirrors” singer returned to the stage to continue his tour. Timberlake spoke out about the incident during the first show since his arrest at Chicago’s United Center. “We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it’s been a tough week,” Timberlake said in video shared on social media. “But you’re here. I’m here … I know sometimes I’m hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.” Before continuing the show, Timberlake appeared to wipe away tears. Following his arrest, a source told ET that Timberlake was “feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated.” “This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself,” the source said. “He does his best to set a positive example for himself, [Jessica Biel], his family and the public, and will continue to try to learn and grow. He is taking this seriously and recognizes how it can impact his family dynamic as a husband and father, and his fans too.”

[From ET Online]

Maybe I don’t have a very good sense of humor, but I don’t really find this very funny. Making self-deprecating jokes about his own behavior is one thing, but a) it’s too soon; and b) he still hasn’t taken any responsibility for his actions, so it just comes across as him making fun of the entire situation, not just poking fun at himself. Am I overreacting here? I guess it’s good that he didn’t, like, hold up a beer and ask the crowd if any of them were driving home from the show. He didn’t do it with bloodshot, glassy eyes, either, so there’s also that. You can watch the clip of his joke below. It’s kinda wild how much the audience eats it up. I wonder if they believe that he was drinking and driving and don’t care or think that he’s just another innocent victim, being made an example of because he’s rich and famous.

