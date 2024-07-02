Justin Timberlake to crowd: is there anyone here tonight that is driving?

Embed from Getty Images
It’s been two weeks since Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, NY. Justin was allegedly partying on Long Island (LI native here; it’s “on” not “in” LI) because his wife, Jessica Biel, is filming The Better Sister in NYC. Contrary to Justin’s drunken fears, his arrest did not ruin the tour. In fact, he headed to Chicago for two shows a few days after it all went down. This past weekend, Justin did a concert in Boston at the TD Garden. During the show, Justin tested out some new comedy material. I know what you’re thinking: “Surely, Justin wouldn’t dare make a joke about driving that comes across as poking fun at his situation?” Oh, fo’ shiz, fo’ shiz he did!

On Saturday, the singer took the stage at Boston’s TD Garden for his Forget Tomorrow World Tour and made a joke about driving following his DWI arrest on June 18. In a clip shared across social media, the 43-year-old “Selfish” singer stands on stage as he addresses the crowd. “So uhhh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving?” he says as the crowd cheers. “No, I’m just kidding.”

Timberlake quickly pivots after making the quip, asking if there’s anyone in the audience who is experiencing the show for the first time.

The GRAMMY-winning singer’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour has continued in the weeks after Timberlake was arrested in Sag Harbor, New York, for allegedly driving while intoxicated. At the time, Timberlake’s defense attorney, Edward Burke Jr., confirmed to ET that he was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and was released without bail. Timberlake’s next court appearance will be virtual and is scheduled for Friday, July 26.

In the week that followed his arrest, the “Mirrors” singer returned to the stage to continue his tour. Timberlake spoke out about the incident during the first show since his arrest at Chicago’s United Center.

“We’ve been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights and, uh, it’s been a tough week,” Timberlake said in video shared on social media. “But you’re here. I’m here … I know sometimes I’m hard to love but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much.”

Before continuing the show, Timberlake appeared to wipe away tears. Following his arrest, a source told ET that Timberlake was “feeling remorseful, ashamed, and humiliated.”

“This situation has taken a toll on him, but he is trying to view it as a way that he can reset himself,” the source said. “He does his best to set a positive example for himself, [Jessica Biel], his family and the public, and will continue to try to learn and grow. He is taking this seriously and recognizes how it can impact his family dynamic as a husband and father, and his fans too.”

[From ET Online]

Maybe I don’t have a very good sense of humor, but I don’t really find this very funny. Making self-deprecating jokes about his own behavior is one thing, but a) it’s too soon; and b) he still hasn’t taken any responsibility for his actions, so it just comes across as him making fun of the entire situation, not just poking fun at himself. Am I overreacting here? I guess it’s good that he didn’t, like, hold up a beer and ask the crowd if any of them were driving home from the show. He didn’t do it with bloodshot, glassy eyes, either, so there’s also that. You can watch the clip of his joke below. It’s kinda wild how much the audience eats it up. I wonder if they believe that he was drinking and driving and don’t care or think that he’s just another innocent victim, being made an example of because he’s rich and famous.

@pey10_ He is a total savage 😂🤣 #justintimberlake #jt #boston #tdgarden #justin #concert #tour ♬ original sound – Peyton

Embed from Getty Images

photos credit: Backgrid, Avalon.red and Getty

25 Responses to “Justin Timberlake to crowd: is there anyone here tonight that is driving?”

  1. UpIn Toronto says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:22 am

    Ugh he is pathetic

    Reply
    • HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
      July 2, 2024 at 9:39 am

      I would expect no less of him than to make a joke out of something serious like drinking while impaired. And if his wife is filming a movie in the city, why is he hanging out 3 hours away on the East End of Long Island?

      Reply
  2. Ana Maria says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:24 am

    I find it incredible that there are people out there who pay to watch this has-been-clown

    Reply
    • Lau says:
      July 2, 2024 at 10:07 am

      I like to think that at least some of these people are there just to see if he’ll perform completely drunk and on drugs like in the video that made the rounds in which he was clearly under the influence. But for sure there will always be stupid people to keep paying to see him perform as if nothing was happening.

      Reply
  3. Tate says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:25 am

    What a tool.

    Reply
  4. Flamingo says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:29 am

    Keep cracking jokes Justin. The Prosecutor will be more than happy to play it for the jury. Since this is all a joke to you. And an insult to those that lost loves ones to drunk drivers like you.

    Reply
  5. Ash says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:29 am

    He could have used that moment with his platform to shout out advice to anyone drinking at his concert to call a DD or rideshare. He’s an idiot.

    Reply
  6. Kebbie says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:49 am

    Seems like a stretch to even call this a joke. What is the joke? I wish SNL hadn’t convinced this man he was funny.

    Reply
  7. Jais says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:54 am

    A source close to JT says he is taking this seriously. Meanwhile, on the tour, the world tour, he’s got jokes. Which would suggest that he is not in fact taking it seriously. But sure, I’ll believe he is embarrassed. And making jokes to alleviate his embarrassment. Still doesn’t mean it’s in good taste.

    Reply
  8. Molly says:
    July 2, 2024 at 9:56 am

    The “situation” has “taken a toll on him”? As though this was put upon him.

    Nice way to own your f*kery, jerk. See the self-reflection is going well…

    Reply
  9. NotSoSocialB says:
    July 2, 2024 at 10:05 am

    This screams his mens rea. 🙄

    Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    July 2, 2024 at 10:09 am

    The arrogance. I can’t stand him.

    Reply
  11. MY3CENTS says:
    July 2, 2024 at 10:11 am

    Would not expect anything less from this guy. He has never truly been held accountable and been remorseful about anything .

    Reply
  12. Rnot says:
    July 2, 2024 at 10:17 am

    So he doesn’t think he has a problem. When he hits rock bottom, it’s gonna be rough. I hope he doesn’t hurt anyone else on his way down.

    Reply
  13. ML says:
    July 2, 2024 at 10:26 am

    “ Am I overreacting here? ”
    Nope.

    Reply
  14. Emme says:
    July 2, 2024 at 10:32 am

    He’s an arse.

    Reply
  15. girl_ninja says:
    July 2, 2024 at 10:46 am

    Ugh…he looks like sh*t and is aging like eggs.

    Reply
  16. Pugglebum says:
    July 2, 2024 at 10:46 am

    I wouldn’t even go to his concert if I won a free ticket.

    Reply
  17. Get Real says:
    July 2, 2024 at 11:32 am

    Once a docuhebag. Always a douchebag. He’s in for one deep bottom.

    Reply
  18. Renae says:
    July 2, 2024 at 11:50 am

    I find Justin extremely talented.
    That said, I don’t look to any “celebrity” as a role model and find it silly and juvenile for others to cite them as such.

    Reply
  19. Denver D says:
    July 2, 2024 at 1:05 pm

    How is this guy not working with a Publicist and PR team…Like 101 here, bro.

    Reply

