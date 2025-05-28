“Did Selena Gomez watch basketball during Beyonce’s Paris concert?” links

Selena Gomez posted an IG Story where it appeared like she was watching basketball on her phone while she attended Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter concert in Paris. I think this was Selena’s fiance Benny Blanco watching basketball though. In any case, the Beehive has been activated and they’ll get to the bottom of it. [Buzzfeed]
Ana de Armas wore another blah Louis Vuitton to another Ballerina premiere. It’s not just the LV – her styling is so half-assed. [RCFA]
Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro spent the holiday in Malibu. [LaineyGossip]
Pete Hegseth still has his job. [Jezebel]
Review of Guy Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth. [Pajiba]
Cassie is probably having her baby this week. [JustJared]
I love how no one is buying what Benson Boone is selling. [Socialite Life]
What is Todd Chrisley’s net worth at this point? [Hollywood Life]
Hacks got renewed for another season. [Seriously OMG]
The trailer for Scene Queen: Montreal. [OMG Blog]
Fountain of Youth is SO BAD. I can watch bad movies, I have a tolerance, but this movie is just so so BAD. We turned it off after 10 minutes. Just boring and dull and bleurgh!
It didn’t get any better after that first 10 minutes.
I started watching murderbot! Which I’m super into. So a preview of that movie came up before the show. It looked like it had potential but alas. Why does it feel like its so hard to make a decent movie? fr is it AI?
Beyond thrilled to learn that HACKS has been renewed 😍
It also (Fountain of Youth) was smug, trying to be clever but failing badly. Quips and forced affection between characters.
Yes, exactly. The lines were delivered as though they were reading off a teleprompter. It seems they were just trying for “big name stars” in a movie and that’s where they stopped spending.
Urgh. A Guy Ritchie movie—‘nuff said.