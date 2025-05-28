“Did Selena Gomez watch basketball during Beyonce’s Paris concert?” links
  • May 28, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Selena Gomez posted an IG Story where it appeared like she was watching basketball on her phone while she attended Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter concert in Paris. I think this was Selena’s fiance Benny Blanco watching basketball though. In any case, the Beehive has been activated and they’ll get to the bottom of it. [Buzzfeed]
Ana de Armas wore another blah Louis Vuitton to another Ballerina premiere. It’s not just the LV – her styling is so half-assed. [RCFA]
Andrew Garfield & Monica Barbaro spent the holiday in Malibu. [LaineyGossip]
Pete Hegseth still has his job. [Jezebel]
Review of Guy Ritchie’s Fountain of Youth. [Pajiba]
Cassie is probably having her baby this week. [JustJared]
I love how no one is buying what Benson Boone is selling. [Socialite Life]
What is Todd Chrisley’s net worth at this point? [Hollywood Life]
Hacks got renewed for another season. [Seriously OMG]
The trailer for Scene Queen: Montreal. [OMG Blog]

7 Responses to ““Did Selena Gomez watch basketball during Beyonce’s Paris concert?” links”

  1. LOLA says:
    May 28, 2025 at 12:44 pm

    Fountain of Youth is SO BAD. I can watch bad movies, I have a tolerance, but this movie is just so so BAD. We turned it off after 10 minutes. Just boring and dull and bleurgh!

    Reply
    • seaflower says:
      May 28, 2025 at 12:48 pm

      It didn’t get any better after that first 10 minutes.

      Reply
    • Jais says:
      May 28, 2025 at 1:11 pm

      I started watching murderbot! Which I’m super into. So a preview of that movie came up before the show. It looked like it had potential but alas. Why does it feel like its so hard to make a decent movie? fr is it AI?

      Reply
  2. smee says:
    May 28, 2025 at 1:17 pm

    Beyond thrilled to learn that HACKS has been renewed 😍

    Reply
  3. LOLA says:
    May 28, 2025 at 1:48 pm

    It also (Fountain of Youth) was smug, trying to be clever but failing badly. Quips and forced affection between characters.

    Reply
    • Ang says:
      May 28, 2025 at 2:14 pm

      Yes, exactly. The lines were delivered as though they were reading off a teleprompter. It seems they were just trying for “big name stars” in a movie and that’s where they stopped spending.

      Reply
    • Deering24 says:
      May 28, 2025 at 2:19 pm

      Urgh. A Guy Ritchie movie—‘nuff said.

      Reply

