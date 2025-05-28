Prince William & Kate interrupted their vacation to make a statement about Liverpool

I didn’t even realize this, but apparently Prince William and Kate’s kids are having another school break this week? It’s kind of late in the school year to have a break? The kids get out of school in late June or early July, don’t they? The only reason we’re hearing about the break is because William and Kate took a moment during their family holiday to release a statement about the awful incident in Liverpool on Monday. Thousands of people were on the street for a parade celebrating Liverpool FC when a man drove into the crowd. More than 60 people were injured in the incident and that man has been arrested.
Kate Middleton and Prince William interrupted their break with their children to say how they are “deeply saddened” after a car plowed into revelers in Liverpool, injuring dozens as they celebrated a soccer team’s triumph on May 26.
The couple said in a statement on May 27, “What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground.”
Minutes earlier, King Charles, 76, expressed his shock and sadness. In a statement released during his two-day visit to Canada with Queen Camilla, the King said, “It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for so many could end in such distressing circumstances. At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need,” he continued.
The tragedy unfolded as hundreds of thousands of people gathered on the streets to mark Liverpool FC’s championship-winning team. Moments after the team’s bus had passed, a car drove into the crowd. Four people are “very ill” in the hospital, the area’s mayor, Steve Rotherham said, the BBC reported. A 53-year-old man from West Derby has been arrested. He has been held on suspicion of attempted murder and driving under the influence of drugs, the update from Merseyside police added.
Around 50 people were treated in the hospital and 11 remain, police said on Tuesday, May 27, for ongoing treatment. They are in a “stable condition,” the latest press release from Merseyside Police said. Police said the car followed an ambulance through a road block that was briefly opened in order to allow emergency workers to attend to a man who’d suffered a suspected heart attack.
I wonder if this will end up being a situation like Southport last year, where the prime minister basically ordered King Charles to show up in person within a week, and William and Kate sauntered into town months later for their photo-op. Like…the Liverpool community is devastated AND the police are making a point of saying the driver is white – because they’re trying to head off another white nationalist crime-spree against communities of color. It’s a delicate situation. Which is probably why William and Kate are being told to just stay on vacation, I guess.
So disgustingly phony.
Another vacation!!!. Why do UK citizens pay taxes to these two lazies.
They probably didn’t do anything other than approve whoever handles their social media account to release it. I’d be surprised if they even read it themselves.
Anne was already sent to the hospital to visit the victims and doctors. So yeah, I’d imagine at some point after their vacation, the Wales will roll in. Interesting how all of the over the top William as king pr was scheduled during his vacay. Thoughts and prayers to those in Liverpool.
Anne knows duty. The Lazies? Well, I’d avoid Liverpool for them right now.
But they might surprise me and appear tomorrow but their awkwardness and lack of empathy would shine through.
I mean sure Anne knows duty but she was likely sent bc the king was out of the country and the Wales were on vacation.
Apparently Princess Anne paid a 30 minute visit to the hospital in Liverpool yesterday. I think it was very smart of the police to give details about the man’s age and ethnicity immediately. I get the sense that the right wing press were disappointed that the police did that.
They should number their vacations – I am losing track! 🙁
We are 5 months into the year and they are on their 5th or 6th vacation??!! For doing 1-3, 30-45 min. show-ups, with weeks between each visit, (and not forgetting an anniversary “holiday” in the middle of that??!).
Brits, when will enough be enough with these two??
Well of course it’s another vacation because they have to make another video for their seasons project. What season will this be? Will there be more than 4seasons so that they can cover for all their vacations. When I lived in Vermont we had a fifth season and it was called mud season. It was between spring and summer.
we have mud season! It comes right before gnat season!
We probably shouldn’t give them ideas lol! Just imagine videos of mud and gnat season lol.
Lazy or Bulliam saw something about social media and called a nearby staffer to tell their social media person to put something out on their offical insta. FIFY.
And of course, the work “flurry” last week, of three days’ engagements for Bulliam and one event for Lazy, was cover for this. And they invited Rhiannon Mills along to write a story about that unusual “typical” week and Mills’ story posted yesterday. You can almost use their work bumps to predict their vacations now.
So considering Charles went to Canada this week, at the request of the Canadian govt, let’s imagine William was king. Would he have interrupted his vacay to do the same? Bc we know he puts family vacations first. But yeah having that people cover and that Rhiannon mills exclusive come out the week he was off is a choice.
“Work bumps”
😆
Who are they really kidding with this constant need to holiday? What a boring pair of idle Lazy and useless idiots.
If you look at the school schedule online there are one or two longer breaks in each term and then the long break between terms. Summer is their longest break bc they get off early July and dont go back until early september. I know people say its normal in the UK but I do wonder how working parents manage it.
i’m also becoming more convinced that Charlotte and George board and that’s why there’s such emphasis on the school breaks. it doesnt really make sense otherwise. Well I guess laziness would make sense.
Anyway, the idea that they interrupted their break to post something on social media is ludicrous. they cant even be bothered to go to liverpool like Anne did.
But if they board, what about the school runs??? Technically, there’s still Louis but why do I get the feeling that William is not going to be doing any school runs for just Louis.
Thats why I think the boarding is being kept very hush hush. Then the school runs cant be used as an excuse except for Louis.
this is just a tinfoil tiara theory that popped into my head a few months ago and I’m sticking with it, lol.
Yeah, I haven’t seen much about the school runs in the recent few months, but I’m not on all the sites that talk about this. Weren’t the bloody school runs last year’s thing, during Kate’s treatment, and being used as a supposedly tangible excuse for Bulliam doing eff all last year? The narrative is still all about how they can’t work because “tiny children,” but the breaks make more sense if they’re boarding.
Anything is possible with these people. But then why publicly fight over whether the kids go to a boarding school or not? If the kids are already boarding then why would Kate care if they board some more, except that it of course would be known publicly what school they go to. The truth is that everything about them is so squirrely. I don’t think we need to know all the details about their lives but it’s different when there are so many secrets. Like we know they’re lying about really basic things. Bc they have to. Bc they have so many secrets.
They are always interrupting a break. Clearly work is something they reluctantly do between holidays.
I think there is school past June in the UK.
Good point. The holidays are the main point, not work for this taxpayer funded pair.
Wonder how many incompetent KP staff make their travel booking (i.e. change a lightbulb)? 60?
I remember there was a story about Lazy firing one or two of the staffers because they booked a holiday for Willy – without her, maybe to see Jecca – and that even made it to the rats’ scribbles.
The only issue Peg is interested in is keeping the peasants down so he can enjoy his luxurious lifestyle in peace. Peg isn’t going to do more work. Peg hasn’t improved anybody’s life except for his own. He will take as many vacations as he likes. The poor will have less so Peg can have more.
But, but…IMPACT!
There won’t be any impact if the Wales are constantly on vacation.
Yes, the police and some papers are making a point of stating that the driver was a white man. However, in the very next breath those papers are scrambling to blame “drugs” and a few commentators have speculated about mental health – grace or shall we say, excuses, they would NEVER make for a non-white attacker. They are desperate to maintain the illusion that white people cannot be terrorists, it’s galling.
“Kate Middleton and Prince William interrupted their break with their children…” How can they say “break” with a straight face? Break from what? Please remind me.
As if they wrote that statement….
Another freaking break? Give me a break.
Breaks are their normal status. They should highlight the paltry few days they work — those days are the exception.
And I’m sure this statement will mean zip to the people in Liverpool affected by this terrible incident. It is literally the least they could do.