Prince William & Kate interrupted their vacation to make a statement about Liverpool

I didn’t even realize this, but apparently Prince William and Kate’s kids are having another school break this week? It’s kind of late in the school year to have a break? The kids get out of school in late June or early July, don’t they? The only reason we’re hearing about the break is because William and Kate took a moment during their family holiday to release a statement about the awful incident in Liverpool on Monday. Thousands of people were on the street for a parade celebrating Liverpool FC when a man drove into the crowd. More than 60 people were injured in the incident and that man has been arrested.

Kate Middleton and Prince William interrupted their break with their children to say how they are “deeply saddened” after a car plowed into revelers in Liverpool, injuring dozens as they celebrated a soccer team’s triumph on May 26. The couple said in a statement on May 27, “What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground.” Minutes earlier, King Charles, 76, expressed his shock and sadness. In a statement released during his two-day visit to Canada with Queen Camilla, the King said, “It is truly devastating to see that what should have been a joyous celebration for so many could end in such distressing circumstances. At this heartbreaking time for the people of Liverpool, I know that the strength of community spirit for which your city is renowned will be a comfort and support to those in need,” he continued. The tragedy unfolded as hundreds of thousands of people gathered on the streets to mark Liverpool FC’s championship-winning team. Moments after the team’s bus had passed, a car drove into the crowd. Four people are “very ill” in the hospital, the area’s mayor, Steve Rotherham said, the BBC reported. A 53-year-old man from West Derby has been arrested. He has been held on suspicion of attempted murder and driving under the influence of drugs, the update from Merseyside police added. Around 50 people were treated in the hospital and 11 remain, police said on Tuesday, May 27, for ongoing treatment. They are in a “stable condition,” the latest press release from Merseyside Police said. Police said the car followed an ambulance through a road block that was briefly opened in order to allow emergency workers to attend to a man who’d suffered a suspected heart attack.

[From People]

I wonder if this will end up being a situation like Southport last year, where the prime minister basically ordered King Charles to show up in person within a week, and William and Kate sauntered into town months later for their photo-op. Like…the Liverpool community is devastated AND the police are making a point of saying the driver is white – because they’re trying to head off another white nationalist crime-spree against communities of color. It’s a delicate situation. Which is probably why William and Kate are being told to just stay on vacation, I guess.

We are deeply saddened by the scenes in Liverpool yesterday. What should have been a joyful celebration ended with tragedy. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and to the first responders and emergency services on the ground. W & C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) May 27, 2025