King Charles spoke in Canada’s Parliament & Camilla wore one of QEII’s brooches

Here are some photos from King Charles and Queen Camilla’s “whirlwind” 24-hour trip to Canada this week. They arrived mid-afternoon on Monday and left Tuesday afternoon, after Charles addressed Canada’s Parliament. Before I get into Charles’s speech and what it all meant, let’s take a moment and pay attention to Queen Sidechick, the Half In The Bag Consort. Soon after Charles dropped a “ceremonial puck for a street hockey game,” Charles and Camilla were ushered into a private meeting with various Canadian officials. It was there where Camilla was “sworn in” as a member of the King’s Canadian Privy Council. Meaning, Camilla is officially one of her husband’s top advisors on Canada? It feels like the kind of thing Charles demanded before he agreed to visit Canada for 24 hours. WWD also had some info about Camilla’s ensemble on Tuesday:
As for her accessories, Queen Camilla styled her three-strand pearl necklace with a diamond clasp at the center and the Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada brooch, which holds a significant symbolic meaning, per Steven Stone jewelry expert Maxwell Stone.
“The Queen’s Own Rifles of Canada brooch is a meaningful and distinguished piece of royal jewelery, symbolizing her deep and enduring association with the regiment,” Stone said in a statement to WWD, via email. “Crafted in silver and embellished with diamonds, it’s adorned with the regiment’s iconic bugle horn cap badge. The brooch was presented to her in 2012 by General Sir Patrick Sanders, then Colonel Commandant of The Rifles, to mark her appointment as colonel-in-chief,” Stone said.
“Since then, Queen Camilla has worn it on numerous ceremonial occasions, including during official visits to Canada. I’d estimate it to be worth around £100,000.” (100,000 pounds equals roughly $135,095.) Queen Camilla has an extensive jewelry collection, often wearing brooches for particular public royal engagements.
I love the backstories on some of QEII’s brooches, sometimes they’re perfectly insane – like “such-and-such military regiment decided to blow $100K on diamonds for QEII one year.” Like, what? Why were military units commissioning diamond brooches for QEII? Oh well. On Monday, Camilla wore a much more familiar piece of Royal Collection jewelry: the Queen Mum’s iconic diamond maple-leaf brooch.
As for Charles’s speech… PM Mark Carney really rolled out the red carpet for them. They arrived in a landau carriage, they were escorted by Mounties, they had a guard of honor and more. Charles spoke in English and French and gave a pretty strong pep talk to Canadians, while also giving Carney respect for the way he was handling Trump. The Daily Beast said that Charles “humiliated Trump.” One, it doesn’t take much to humiliate that hideous cheeto. Two, I don’t think Charles was actually trying to humiliate anyone, nor was that the goal of the Canadian speechwriters. I think it was more like I said – a pep talk, mostly about how Canadians need to stand strong and united against the methlab in the basement.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I wonder how much of that jewelry is considered personal property that Charles has given or will leave to Cam. Of course, there are supposed to be rules about what stays in the crown collection which is supposedly only in the monarch’s trust, but I’m sure that isn’t strictly followed.
I’m will to bet that Camilla ransacks the vault on the way out the door. Kate will never get her hands on some of the good stuff.
Heck, I’m betting Camilla’s already made off with stuff, with Charles’s okay. Because they are both that greedy, petty and spiteful.
Charles purchased many jewels for Camilla even some of the keppels estate. Alice k being Camilla great grandmother how come she does not wear those
By the look of him that will be his last hurrah to Canada.
I actually thought he looked ok here Cassie. Prob had a blood transfusion for the trip
When Cain went to Jamaica they fired him, now the representatives in Quebec are calling for breaking from the Crown.
Cowmilla is a case of you can’t make a silk pillow out of a sow’s ear, she is classless, rude and thinks she is all that.
French-Canadians are loud about not wanting the king. The rest of Canada does not really like him. In the latest pool, 60% of Canadians (2000 respondents) gave a nay to kc as head of state. Our pool are not gov pool. The selected respondents are representatives of the Canadian society.
I also think they made Charles read the speech to show the Canadians that he’s on their side after inviting Trump for a second state visit to the UK.
Just minding my own business, enjoying an afternoon pint on my mini break to Manchester and then I read the words, Half In The Bag Consort. Thanks Kaiser, for sending my drink up my nose 🤣🤣
She can wear all the jewelry in the world and it wouldn’t change a thing about her inside ugliness… that’s all I can see when I look at her!
Jimmy Kimmel made fun of Charles in Canada. I am waiting for the BM’s headline “Jimmy Kimmel roasts King Charles”. I probably have to wait a looooooong time for this to happen
Charles did his job. He was asked by the Canadian pm to open parliament and read a speech (not written by Charles but by the Canadian PM and his team) as the Head of State. Nobody was humiliated and this is unlikely to make any difference to Trump in the grand scheme of things. However, Charles did his job which is more than William is capable of if props for actually fulfilling his role. I’m sure manyCanadians appreciated it.
Trump and huevo are pals. All yrump has to do is flatter huevo. Charles does do the appearances.
I’m not a fan of the Royal family, to put it mildly. But yesterday’s Throne Speech was a big success in Canada and it highlights how monarchy can be useful. Many people I know watched it and were genuinely affected by it. It’s too bad they’re such rotten people. But no doubt about it, it was a huge win for Charles.
Her spin was that she never wanted any of this. Really awful hat.
Oh she never really wanted all of this 🙄
Actions, Rottweiler, actions. She covers herself in all sorts of jewellery.
If she never did, she’d have done what Prince Philip’s mother did and entered a convent.
Charles should start with his own household that he broke.and stop his bad behavior with harry and meghan.
@Alex Can
Ake this speech was written by the Prime Minister of Canada, i.e. his people. They are the ones who should be congratulated. Karol only read it.
Tessa, your comment is right on point.
The color of her outfit is dreadful, funereal really, and what a ludicrous hat! ITA he looks on his last legs.
I wish the US-ians on this site would stop undervaluing the importance of what was said, and by whom it was said. To Canadians, this was very important. HIs presence, the speech, yes even the puck drop, went over very, very well. Hate the royals all you want (and I am there with you), but overall, this whole visit was a win.