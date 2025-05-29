Donald Trump hates Wall Street’s new ‘taco’ acronym, ‘Trump Always Chickens Out’

It’s been a little over four months since Donald Trump came back into the White House. In that time, he’s tried to start dozens of trade wars, he’s announced huge, nonsensical tariff schemes, and he’s pretty much backed down from every single tariff threat and trade-war menace. Trump is, as always, a coward and a moron. Wall Street is figuring this out in real time, and apparently Wall Street has a fun acronym for this current era: TACO, “Trump Always Chickens Out.” A reporter told Trump about the TACO acronym yesterday, and it was the first time Trump heard it. He was not happy.
Wall Street has a new shorthand about President Donald Trump — and he’s not happy about it. Traders have reportedly come up with the acronym TACO, which stands for “Trump always chickens out,” to take advantage of the trade environment created by the president’s habit of threatening to impose tariffs on countries, and then backing off at the last moment.
He bristled when asked about it Wednesday in an Oval Office press conference.
“Don’t ever say what you say, that’s a nasty question,” Trump told a journalist who asked for his response to the acronym. “To me that’s the nastiest question.”
Trump rejected the idea that his reversals on tariffs amounted to him backing down, saying that usually receives a different critique.
“They will say oh he was chicken, he was chicken, that’s so unbelievable,” Trump said about the EU tariff extension, adding, “I usually have the opposite problem — they say you’re too tough!”
The “TACO” trades, first coined by the Financial Times, are one of the ways Wall Street has managed to profit from the chaos of the Trump administration. Just a week after “Liberation Day,” in which he announced sweeping global tariffs, Trump abruptly announced they would all be cut down to a baseline 10 percent. His whopping 145 percent “retaliatory” tariff against China, part of a tit-for-tat escalation that has calmed after both countries struck a deal, is now down to 10 percent.
And just last week, Trump announced that he was considering increasing a tariff for the European Union to 50 percent, only to reverse course days later by extending the tariff deadline into July.
As many are pointing out, this one question – “have you heard the acronym TACO?” – will probably lead to a major recession. Trump will want to prove that he’s not a chickensh-t dumbass so he’ll actually go through with one of his most insane tariff proposals, like the 50% tariff on the EU. So… this is probably the way to get what we actually want, right? We manipulate him by suggesting that he would be a huge, clucking chicken if he doesn’t do this or that. I heard that the medical community have the acronym TIAGPAV, Trump Is A Giant P–sy About Vaccines. I heard that pro wrestlers are using the acronym TUPAC, Trump’s Ukraine Policies Are Candyass. Let’s see if that gets things moving.
🚨 “Don’t ever say what you said!”
Holy shit. Trump just learned Wall Street is calling his tariffs “TACO trade” (“Trump Always Chickens Out”) — and you have to watch his meltdown. pic.twitter.com/fQUIoWqiJN
— Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) May 28, 2025
I can;t read any of the comments from trump without hearing them in a 4 yo voice thanks to this article. https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/insight-therapy/201705/the-politicians-public-persona
I love it! It’s TACO TUESDAY everyday ! 🌮
The tweet he made for Cinco de Mayo could make a return. “Trump Tower Grill makes the best taco bowls, I love hispanics!” He’s pictured in his real estate office with a taco bowl.
🤦♀️
Let’s get creative Democrats, let’s start selling TACO RED HATS TO RAISE MONEY 💰 🤣🤣🤣 beat him at his own game 😎
TACO?
Morons Are Governing America.
That said, it’s sad to watch the US burn to a rubble — especially the parts close to my heart like science, medical research and public health — just because some white, xenophobe, racist Christofascists never got a proper education beyond remedial reading, and chose to elect a scamming, bullying felon.
All of this ☝️!
I thought reading the news during the election was bad, but we’re into anxiety inducing now. Every single day.
Aww…. Little baby taco doesn’t like to be name called. Too bad so sad cry harder little taco.
Good God this man has to ruin everything including one of my favorite foods.
LOL!
Confession I’ve made a lot of money from his cowardice. You are right we’re all going to pay for him finding out about TACO.
The thing is, a judge just struck down Trump’s ability to change any of these tariffs under the ‘Emergency’ action he was using to bypass Congress in the first place. So he may be thwarted in raising the tariffs, but at least now he has an out by saying it’s the court’s fault that he can’t keep them.
He’s not known for obeying court orders.
True. Very true.
I thought the same thing. He was just given an out, and a way to be the victim as well.
His “big beautiful bill” will allow him to ignore court orders even more and could limit Congress’ ability to block certain legislative actions. Here is praying that the Senate has more intelligence than the House.
Hey! Hey! Hey, hey, hey!
Taco, taco man
I’ve got to be a taco man
I’ve got to be a taco, taco man
I’ve got to be a taco! Ow!
Lol. I wish I thought this would help break the Trump fever, but I fear that nothing, absolutely nothing, ever will.
Everything changes after Labor Day. Everything. It will be the unofficial start of the campaign season for the 2026 midterm.and every politician under the microscope of voters. They will have to face the American public they’ve been cancelling town halls on.
Hang in there!! Pray he stays mired.
Everything changes.
I’ve got a candy-ass Republican congressman who got an earful when he held a townhall in January. (our district is mostly red with a purple edge). Lots of active-duty military, vets, retirees, young families on modest incomes, small business, farms, national parks. Largest congressional district.
Now I contact his office (by phone or thru his online-contact system) every week.
He’ll never stand up to Trump or MAGA and look out for his constituents, but my goal is to at least make him sweat. Who knows if he’ll ever grow a spine. He’s a “nice guy” and not raging MAGA-asshole, but that’s not enough today.