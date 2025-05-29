Jeff Bezos won’t marry Lauren Sanchez until she signs an ironclad prenup

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been in Europe for weeks. Lauren had a multi-day bachelorette party in Paris, then she joined Bezos in Cannes for parties and events. They were in Monaco for the Grand Prix over the weekend – the photos in this post are from Monte Carlo – and they’ve taken his yacht to Italy this week, where they’ve already been photographed out to dinner. I wonder if the plan is to just hang out on the yacht and sail around Europe ahead of their wedding, which is supposedly happening at some point in June. There’s one catch for the wedding though – Jeff Bezos is making Lauren sign an “ironclad” prenup.
With an incomprehensible net worth of $220 billion, Jeff Bezos’ upcoming wedding to Lauren Sánchez is sure to be a spectacular affair. But as the third richest man in the world, it’s not exactly surprising that the Amazon founder and former CEO is, with the help of an army of legal representatives, getting an ironclad prenuptial agreement in place before they say ‘I do’.
Jeff, 61, and Lauren, 55, who got engaged in 2023 on board his $500m superyacht of the coast of Cannes, are said to be so excited about their upcoming wedding, with MailOnline reporting that the business mogul would marry his fiancée “tomorrow” if he could but that his lawyers won’t let him until legal provisions are in place.
Having such a detailed and all-important prenuptial agreement is expected but it remains a U-turn from Jeff’s first marriage to MacKenzie Scott. Jeff and his ex-wife, who share four children, married before they made their billion-dollar empire, when Amazon, as an online book retailer, was in its infancy. They married in 1993 and were together for 25 years before they split. Due to the lack of a prenuptial agreement, the divorce ended up being a complicated affair.
As part of their divorce settlement, MacKenzie, who by her ex-husband’s side through Amazon’s stratospheric growth, was awarded a four per cent stake in the company. According to Forbes, she has a net worth of $165.3 billion.
Yeah, MacKenzie walked away with an enormous divorce settlement, as she should – she was with that douche for 25 years, she was a huge part of the growth of Amazon, and on and on. Of course Bezos is making Lauren sign a prenup. While I think Lauren is a golddigger in some sense, I also don’t see her ever leaving Bezos. Like, they honestly make each other really happy. So of course she’ll sign the prenup, but she plans to be the final Mrs. Bezos.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
What can one say, bc what does anyone expect from these two?
Shameful display of wealth. With so many suffering and wealth disparities so vast, these type of people are utterly embarrassing
Especially his employees, who work extremely hard, and make very little wages. He’s made his billions off their backs, and doesn’t seem to care.
That’s how one makes billions
I have no real opinion on him, but I don’t know that it’s fair to say that when he’s donated multiple hundreds of millions to different non profits and pledged billions to non profits and environmental causes. For example, he gave Dolly Parton 100 million dollars for her to distribute to the charities of her choice. He has a 10 billion dollar fund to fight climate change.
I’m not a Bezos defender by any stretch, but he probably makes a million dollars every day from interest alone. And it seems like he donates amounts that none of us can wrap our head around.
So while I agree with you this is a shameful display of wealth – if you google his charitable donations, you may be surprised. This wedding is paying for itself from the interest on his billions sitting in the bank. This wedding is $100 to him.
Sooo if Bezos supported billionaires being taxed adequately then mayaabe I could see that argument. But as of now, Trump’s current budget is about enriching people with great wealth while gutting programs that help people with far far less. Bezos has gutted the WP and wouldn’t even let them endorse Harris, the alternative to Trump. So no, I think it’s very fair to say that.
@Elle: he gave a million to trump for his inaugural. Which means he gave a million to trump for access.
I think it is very easy to still judge him. His tax-deductible charitable contributions do not make up for the fact that he has capitulated to and enabled an abhorrent dictator. It also does not make up for the fact that no one person could ever possibly deserve as much money as he has. Sorry, not sorry, but these billionaires are abominations and no amount of PR money makes up for that.
@ELLE The American Gilded Age era logic is not applicable in the 21 century. Those tycoons paid little wages to their employees, treated them badly, bought political power in DC (and who got to be POTUS), and after doing these things & became filthy rich, they then spent the money on building their “philanthropy” name: opera house, museum, etc., that bears their name.
What Bezo did was not noble or deserved praise at all. He got tax-deductible kickbacks (and he also donate to his own foundations), free PR, but willingly sold out American democracy and his employees’ basic wellbeing. For a billionaire, tossed out millions dollars is nothing. Like other people mentioned here, he should’ve provided fair salary & compensation to his workers.
His ex-wife donated more money than him, I believed.
The charity work is good, but the harm outweighs the good. What he’s done to the Washington Post is reprehensible; his demands of his workers have some allegedly peeing in jars because they under such a tight delivery schedule; and his company settled a lawsuit alleging that its employees spied on its customers, collecting sensitive personal data on individuals including children. As far as I’m concerned, LS is by far the more likeable of the two. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2023/05/31/amazon-settles-ftc-alexa-ring-device-privacy-concerns/70274986007/ https://laist.com/news/amazon-drivers-in-la-time-pressure-bathroom-bottle
He is (they are) so 🤮 and using his extreme wealth (that he could never spend in his lifetime) to suppress worker’s rights and democracy as long as he can stay rich and pay no taxes. The argument that he’s charitable is moot imo. What’s the difference between what he chooses to “give” versus what is taxable and benefits all?
At least she’s age appropriate, I guess?
Co-sign
She’s as fake and plasticy as they come (and a few other not so nice words I won’t use), but I’ll give him a wee bit of credit for at least choosing someone in the same age box.
Jeff Bezos signed on to the Tr*mp administration because Bezos is actively working to undermine and destroy the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). The agency has been gutted by Tr*mp / Musk, and Bezos is suing the government saying the agency’s existence is unconstitutional. The NLRB protects worker’s rights. Bezos is as bad as Musk; they both don’t want unions to exist, or collective bargaining. I’m boycotting anything owner by both of them.
https://prospect.org/labor/2025-02-05-musk-bezos-war-collective-bargaining/
What you said.
I am going to say something that I know is SO naive, but this whole thing STILL shocks me. The man is 61 and has over 200 Billion dolars, but wants to demolish workers rights so he doesn’t have to pay people that work for him decently? No, not just “he doesn’t want to pay them decently “, he wants them to lose lots of rights so he can legally OVERwork them for their mediocre wages.
I see stories like this and frequently wonder “how much money does one person NEED?” If he lives to 101 and stops making money today, he will still have 5 billion a year for the rest of his life. Five BILLION.
And I understand the idea of a pre-nup, especially when someone is getting married who already has huge assets. But in some ways, and maybe I can only say this because I don’t have billions, or millions, or really much at all..lol…but in some ways I almost feel like “Marry her, and if it doesn’t work out, and you have to pay a big settlement…so what? You have BILLIONS. Just cosider that te price of a marriage”. Again..soooo naive. And easy for a non rich person to say.
I give this marriage three years before Jeff cheats on Lauren.
Bold of you to assume he is faithful to her now.
Seriously she’s probably vetting his side chicks or she’s with him during. Sell your soul to a billionaire you work for every dollar.
Nearly everything about these two people evokes the ick:
1.) I won’t marry you until you promise not to abscond with all my money = true love, such fairytale, wow.
2.) Leaking this information to the public, millions upon millions of people who you do not know = tres romantique, non?
3.) The pair of them can sod off with their narcissism and endless greed. Two entitled grifters who are as ugly on the inside as they are outside, and who will never be wholly fulfilled because of it. Tragic.
It’s MacKenzie not McKenzie HELLo could at least get that right. And she wasn’t just a wife who got a great settlement—she helped that dweeb established his business. The antithesis of Sanchez.
They call her settlement “complicated”. Ha! Not much “complicated” about 50/50. Pretty f-ing simple, and well done MacKenzie!
Wen Bezos went to his lawyers to divorce her and saud “I don’t want to give her much money, how do we accomplish this?” they probably said “well that is COMPLICATED because the billions were amassed while you were married and are hence, marital property that she has a right to half of” Not so complicated at all.
This is strange. I can’t imagine this wasn’t locked down before all the wedding festivities began. Prenups have gotten thrown out when they came too close to the wedding. The threat of cancelling the wedding has rightfully been seen as coercion.
Supposedly, the wedding is at the end of June, so I can’t imagine they haven’t hammered this out already. It makes perfect sense that lawyers would want a prenup or some specific definition of Lauren’s rights to his property. He’s got Amazon, Blue Origin, his VC company, The Washington Post, his charitable foundation, some biotech company he started recently, not to mention his children – all those entities and people have an interest in what happens with this wedding. And I’m sure his will is being revised, as well.
I saw pics of them yesterday he looked pissed at her. This could get interesting real fast.
With all this money, how can she end up looking trashy in every single picture I’ve seen of her?!!! She needs a stylist stat.
Presumably this is what he likes.
She looks trashy because she’s playing to him, not us. He’s her audience.
THISSSSS !!!!! 💯
There is a way to look sexy, if that’s what he demands, without looking cheap. That skirt is horrendous.
Never mind the stylist, she needs a refund on those ghastly breast implants.
I cannot believe the prenup hasn’t already been signed. They’re already in Europe, where they plan to have the wedding, she had her bachelorette party, of course the legal stuff’s all been taken care of!
Absolutely. I can’t imagine Bezos getting engaged without one hell of a prenup.
They are so made for each other.
I think this means that the jig is up, and he’s announcing his departure. I give this romance six months, tops. She’s a pick me without any substance who ultimately brings nothing to his table, as far as I can see. If he was truly inclined to marry her, he already would have done.
I mean, he has everything to lose by marrying her, regardless of a prenup, and she has everything to gain by becoming his legal wife. Jeff’s a very successful, cutthroat businessman, and what does she do when she’s not being his plaything again?
She should have insisted on eloping when he was all hot and bothered by her.