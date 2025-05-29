Jeff Bezos won’t marry Lauren Sanchez until she signs an ironclad prenup

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have been in Europe for weeks. Lauren had a multi-day bachelorette party in Paris, then she joined Bezos in Cannes for parties and events. They were in Monaco for the Grand Prix over the weekend – the photos in this post are from Monte Carlo – and they’ve taken his yacht to Italy this week, where they’ve already been photographed out to dinner. I wonder if the plan is to just hang out on the yacht and sail around Europe ahead of their wedding, which is supposedly happening at some point in June. There’s one catch for the wedding though – Jeff Bezos is making Lauren sign an “ironclad” prenup.

With an incomprehensible net worth of $220 billion, Jeff Bezos’ upcoming wedding to Lauren Sánchez is sure to be a spectacular affair. But as the third richest man in the world, it’s not exactly surprising that the Amazon founder and former CEO is, with the help of an army of legal representatives, getting an ironclad prenuptial agreement in place before they say ‘I do’. Jeff, 61, and Lauren, 55, who got engaged in 2023 on board his $500m superyacht of the coast of Cannes, are said to be so excited about their upcoming wedding, with MailOnline reporting that the business mogul would marry his fiancée “tomorrow” if he could but that his lawyers won’t let him until legal provisions are in place. Having such a detailed and all-important prenuptial agreement is expected but it remains a U-turn from Jeff’s first marriage to MacKenzie Scott. Jeff and his ex-wife, who share four children, married before they made their billion-dollar empire, when Amazon, as an online book retailer, was in its infancy. They married in 1993 and were together for 25 years before they split. Due to the lack of a prenuptial agreement, the divorce ended up being a complicated affair. As part of their divorce settlement, MacKenzie, who by her ex-husband’s side through Amazon’s stratospheric growth, was awarded a four per cent stake in the company. According to Forbes, she has a net worth of $165.3 billion.

[From Hello]

Yeah, MacKenzie walked away with an enormous divorce settlement, as she should – she was with that douche for 25 years, she was a huge part of the growth of Amazon, and on and on. Of course Bezos is making Lauren sign a prenup. While I think Lauren is a golddigger in some sense, I also don’t see her ever leaving Bezos. Like, they honestly make each other really happy. So of course she’ll sign the prenup, but she plans to be the final Mrs. Bezos.