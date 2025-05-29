Doug the Pug received his honorary degree in Furensic Science



Hollywood and fame can be difficult enough for adults to handle, making it that much more complicated when a talent peaks in their youth. So it was with Doug the Pug, the OG animal influencer who could be seen everywhere in 2017 as a wide-eyed five-year-old. Parties, magazine covers, music videos — you name it, Doug was there. Then whippersnappers like Tika the Iggy took over, rubbing her prestige Vogue gigs in Doug’s compressed little nose, plus the inevitable takeover of nepo puppies, and suddenly Doug is an old has been. But don’t call this pug a flash in the pan! In the intervening years, this disgruntled-looking pup has kept up an impressive online following and continued to assist his persons in their pursuits, like when his mom, Leslie Mosier, worked with the University of New Haven on social media strategy. Ever inquisitive, Doug plunked himself right in the center of academia, and his dogged persistence has paid off. Class of 2025, I now present to you: Doug the Pug, recipient of an honorary degree in Furensic Science.

On May 17, just a few days before his 13th birthday, the famous pug with over 15 million social media followers received an honorary degree from the University of New Haven in Connecticut. “I was shocked and very excited! It never gets old to be part of something new with Doug. We are grateful for every moment and every fun new adventure,” the canine’s owner, Leslie Mosier, tells PEOPLE of her pup’s recent achievement. Doug donned a pug-sized cap and gown to attend the University of New Haven’s graduation to receive his honorary degree in “Furensic Science.” “Doug was awarded an honorary degree in ‘Furensic Science’ as a playful nod to one of the university’s most renowned programs, Forensic Science, which was founded by the legendary Dr. Henry C. Lee, who gave the commencement address,” Mosier explains. According to the dog mom, Doug’s relationship with the school started thanks to her. Mosier works with the university on social media strategy, and recently decided to bring her superstar pug to the school’s campus for a visit. During the visit, Mosier says Doug “instantly fell in love” with the school, where he met students and Spot, the Boston Dynamics robot. “Students were thrilled and began asking for more Doug. The university, always in tune with its student body, saw this as the perfect chance to create a fun and memorable moment,” Mosier says about Doug’s relationship with the University of New Haven deepened. Looking for a “truly unique” way to bring Doug back to the campus, the school decided to have Doug attend graduation and receive his honorary degree. Mosier says that Doug was greeted with support and cheers on graduation day. “He was excited to see all of his friends and get the attention. He absolutely adores getting recognized and a ton of butt scratches,” she adds. The day was also special to Mosier, who works to spread happiness with Doug. … “I hope Doug can serve as a reminder that anything is possible and no dream is too big, even if it sounds a little silly or far-fetched at first,” Mosier says. Doug plans to frame his degree and hang it in his office so he can appreciate the achievement each day. For the rest of the summer, Doug plans to enjoy lazy days in his Nashville backyard with his little sister Dory.

[From People]

“He absolutely adores getting recognized and a ton of butt scratches.” Yeah, I had a few classmates who felt similarly about graduation day. What a terrific comeback tail! Proof pawsitive that it’s never too late to reinvent yourself, and that you’re never too old to learn something new! Many salutations to Doug, who now joins a distinguished list of decorated animals. (No really, CB found this fantabulous Wikipedia list! Though I’m an avowed dog lover, I think my favorite entry was Myrtle the Chicken, who the British 1st Airborne Division awarded a parachutist badge for her services in World War II.) Thankfully, Doug’s parents did what they do so well, and put together not one but two videos marking the celebratory ceremony. And it must be noted, their song selections were brilliant: one video was set to Vitamin C’s “Graduation (Friends Forever),” while the other played Green Day’s “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).” Nailed it on nostalgia.

Not to minimize a fine intellectual achievement and make it all about the romance, but, um… What’s going on now between Doug and Spot, the Boston Dynamics robot? Because People Mag had a snap of those two walking the school halls together, and Doug’s face was the very definition of the look of love. Woof.

Embed from Getty Images