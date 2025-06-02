Buckingham Palace finally released their ‘gift lists’ from 2020 through 2023

I understand the importance of elected officials to report the gifts they receive, especially if those elected officials are making laws or on the receiving end of lobbying. But I don’t really get why a royal family has to record every single little gift they receive, especially when the gifts are of the food, plant or cheap-novelty variety. Like, I don’t think it’s a scandal that people give bottles of liquor to Queen Boozehound wherever she goes, nor do I think it’s particularly noteworthy that Prince William and Kate received some clothing for their kids. All that being said, what is noteworthy is that the Windsors had not revealed their “gift lists” since 2019. I guess the pandemic knocked out their ability to make a list of all of the sh-t they received! So, on a sleepy Friday, the Windsors did a document dump for all of the gifts they’ve received since 2020. It makes for a somewhat interesting read.
What do you give the family who has everything? Well, in the case of the late Queen Elizabeth, at least two platinum and diamond brooches to celebrate her landmark 2022 jubilee. And for her new heir, King Charles? How about a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, which starts at a mere £340,000? Those are some of the more eye-popping items included in the royal ‘gift lists’ released by Buckingham Palace yesterday, albeit amid hundreds of far more mundane items like baseball caps, socks, books and a model of a slurry tanker.
Details of the gift lists are normally given out annually but have been delayed in recent years by the pandemic, followed by a series of ‘extraordinary’ events including the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and death in 2022, followed by the King’s accession, coronation and cancer diagnosis. However they have now been issued for the years 2020-2023 and make for fascinating reading. Many of the hundreds of entries are from well-wishers and members of the public offering inexpensive but heartfelt gifts on public walkabouts or official visits – ranging from bottles of whisky and gin, to jars of honey and wooly hats.
Poignantly, they even go back to the reign of Queen Elizabeth who would have no doubt been delighted to receive six dog jackets of varying sizes from the Australia Royal Air Force to mark its centenary in 2021. More unusually that year she also received a NASA face mask – although it may still have been useful towards the latter stages of the pandemic – and gifts of a Tiffany sterling silver box and a floral brooch from President Biden over tea at Windsor Castle.
The following year – 2022 – was her historic Platinum Jubilee when, understandably, well-wishers great and small were keen to pass on their regards for the 70 years in the throne. There were personalised pony blankets from the President of Switzerland, as well as diamond and platinum brooches from the Goldsmiths’ Company and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic. Even President Xi Jinping of China felt sufficiently moved to send her an array of gifts including a wine vessel enshrined with Chinese motifs representing royalty and good fortune.
It should be noted that very few of these items would be considered her personal property. Instead they go into the Royal Collection, the unparalleled collection of historic and often priceless arts, antiques and artefacts held in trust by the sovereign on behalf of the nation. They cannot be sold, profited from or disposed of.
The following year marked King Charles’ coronation and again the gifts flooded in – there are more than 260 entries for that year alone. The most eye-catching undoubtedly is the Rolls Royce Cullinan II car given to him by his good friend and fellow ruler, the King of Bahrain. It is important, again, to note that this is not considered the King’s personal property and, palace aides confirm, has gone into the ‘Royal Fleet’, housed at the Royal Mews in London. It will be used on official occasions.
The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge – William and Catherine – received a snorkel set, wetsuit, pair of diving fins and a swimming cap on their official tour of the Caribbean in 2022, along with a model boat which they proudly posed aside in the Bahamas. They have also received, over the last few years, hundreds of gifts for their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, including cuddly toys, t-shirts, rugby shirts and books.
According to internal guidelines, members of the Royal Family are permitted to accept any gifts they are given in the course of royal duties. Indeed when it comes to fellow heads of state or official ambassadors, the giving and receiving of gifts is an important part of official protocol. They are not considered the personal property of the member of the Royal Family who receives them but may be held by the sovereign in right of the crown or designated in due course as part of the Royal Collection, the rules state.
While Becky English fails to detail the gifts received by William and Kate, the Mail did include a more thorough list, going year by year. It looks like William and Kate didn’t record any gifts in 2020 or 2021 (weird), but in 2022, Kate received several purses and sunglasses, and a tea service from now-Queen Mary of Denmark. In 2023, Kate got some scarves?? Anyway, it’s pretty tacky that Charles is quietly accepting gifted Rolls Royces, just as it’s strange that people kept giving QEII all of those expensive pieces of jewelry. She was practically on her deathbed and people were like “fancy a brooch, ma’am?” If you go to the list at the DM, you can see that Princess Anne has gotten some of the sweetest and most inexpensive gifts. She reports everything too, like receiving 51 acorns from a school (adorable). People kept giving pairs of sunglasses to Anne as well. I also have a theory that this list barely scratches the surface of all of the gifts received by Charles and Camilla in recent years.
Also: “Indeed when it comes to fellow heads of state or official ambassadors, the giving and receiving of gifts is an important part of official protocol. They are not considered the personal property of the member of the Royal Family…” I certainly wish the British media had noted this when they were smearing Meghan for wearing earrings from the Saudi royal family.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I get it when heads of state exchange gifts at a meeting, although I don’t see it as necessary. I don’t get ordinary people standing in line to give gifts to rich people.
The hilarious thing is, though, that the BRF just gives framed photos of themselves. After all these years, you’d think these other folks would wise up. Photo for photo, I say, and be done with it.
Yep. Maybe Dump will bring KC a framed photo.
What, no length of chain link fence to commemorate the island visits?
Here’s a blast from the past: this gift giving then explains why Peg and Can’t were upset that Meg and Harry didn’t provide them with a gift for Easter. I guess even family is expected to gift the next in line with gifts lol. Would Peg and Can’t have put that on the list of gifts received had they gotten one?
I just checked their lists and haven’t seen anything about the apple goodies. Yet the bags were seen in the picture with Tim Cook. What else are they not declaring?….
That’s right! Those aren’t included? Well well well.
I can very much believe that these lists do not include every gift.
They wouldn’t even get a tug of the forelock from me. Privileged people do not need more privilege heaped on them, a dose of humility is all they deserve.
“ There were personalised pony blankets from the President of Switzerland”
They would be so cute!
As for this gift list, meh. How about the gifts and bags of cash they receive when not on “duty”?
Can imagine how many gifts the Lazies receive given their frequency to disappear. I suppose they don’t need to declare such freebies since they’re not on duty.
That’s what I was thinking & why I think, contrary to Kaiser, it IS important to declare these gifts & why the public should be informed. How much favor are they currying, these gift givers? Particularly, as I noted above, they’re giving diamonds & cars (& bags of cash) and receiving in turn framed photos of the BRF! What else are they receiving?
Plus, in the US, everyone has to declare gifts exceeding a certain amount on their taxes, not just politicians. I googled, and the latest amount is $19k. Same with your company providing you a car–you’ve got to declare that. The BRF are getting off easy. They get to keep the gift, use the gift, not pay taxes, not spend their own money in acquiring said gift. How nice for them. 😏. Good to be queen and all that.
Oh, that Liverpool Philharmonic brooch was a winner in my book – a stylized musical staff and the little diamonds are the first 6 notes of “God Save The Queen.” Too bad there aren’t any actual musicians in that family who could take on all the music-related patronages and wear it regularly.
https://www.thecourtjeweller.com/2022/06/the-royal-liverpool-philharmonic-platinum-jubilee-brooch.html
The Goldsmiths Company one is also one of my favorites – represents all 4 nations of the UK:
https://www.thegoldsmiths.co.uk/collection-news/the-queens-platinum-jubilee-brooch
Love that musical brooch. What a great idea!
Love the lily of the valley in the second brooch. Quite the nod.
Thank you for posting these; they are so beautiful and clever!
Beautiful, both, but I think the musical one is my favorite.
Oh my goodness, you’re so right. I’m so grossed out by them! Imagine being the Prince of wales to be, living in a castle while your brother and his wife are living in a shack KNOWING, your brother doesn’t really have the funds and expecting a gift. Will really is a POS.
Oh, those brooches are really lovely and thoughtful! Thanks for sharing. That Liverpool Philharmonic one is beautiful and so smart.
I read this headline as “grift list” and, well, that works.
Might even work better.😁
If Harry and Meghan were still working royals, it would not have taken so long for the Palace to release this list.
They are paid by the British people and don’t do an ounce of work in return, the very least they can do is list the sh*t they receive for free on the side.
I can’t believe Charles got an actual car. Jeez.
The earrings loan/smear of Meghan still pisses me off. Such petty, awful people.