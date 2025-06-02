Mail: Remember when a senior asked Princess Kate if she was William’s assistant?

One of my favorite running jokes from royal coverage years ago was that the then-Duchess of Cambridge (now Princess of Wales) was basically a junior employee of the Firm and she acted like Prince William’s assistant. There are plenty of stories of people not recognizing Kate over the years and people treating Kate like William’s subordinate (and William treating her that way at times as well). For some reason, that running joke has gotten a second life in recent weeks, as various outlets have reminded everyone of a genuinely funny story from 2020:
She may be one of the most popular member of the Royal Family – but not everyone is able to recognise her. In a recent YouGov poll Kate Middleton was ranked the second most popular member of the Royal Family, just behind her husband, Prince William.
In 2011, 162million people across the globe watched William and Kate tie the knot at Westminster Abbey. But in 2020, during a visit to a care home in Cardiff, Kate got a harsh reality shock when a resident looked at the princess and said: ‘Who are you?’
The Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit came a few months after playing bingo with the residents over Zoom. The couple were reunited with 87-year-old Joan Drew-Smith, who was quick to question their bingo skills after their game.
‘You may not recognise us, but we played bingo with you and you won,’ said William. ‘But you said we didn’t do a very good job?’
‘No, you did a s*** job,’ said Joan.
‘Excellent!’ responded William, laughing.
‘Is this your assistant?’ Joan said as she pointed to Kate, who was sitting next to William, wearing a face covering. Kate immediately laughed and replied: ‘Well, I’m his assistant! I have been for a long time!’
Following the resident’s outspokenness, William told the staff he ‘adored Joan. She’s brilliant,’ he said after the visit.
This was not the first time Kate’s face has proven not to be universally recognisable. In 2023 a Scottish child who asked the Princess who she was during a visit to Burghead Primary School in Moray. ‘Who am I?’ she replied. ‘I’m married to William,’ she humbly explained, pointing to the future king who was greeting other children in the background.
There’s been a consistent issue with kids not recognizing Kate or having no idea who she is – that’s been happening for years, even without a pandemic-era mask. Anyway, I have no idea why this story has gotten a second life (something to do with a viral TikTok, I’ve heard), but it’s funny. Back in the pre-Sussex era, this was all too common, and it’s even happened in recent years, where people not recognizing Kate or not caring who she is. So much for those emotional support polls, I guess.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Cardiff Castle to meet local university students and hear about some of the challenges they have experienced during the pandemic,
with a particular focus on mental health.
Their Royal Highnesses will join students from Cardiff University, Cardiff Metropolitan University and the University of South Wales at ÔChristmas at the CastleŐ Đ a festival of Christmas activities and attractions hosted by the Castle throughout December.
The Duke and Duchess will hear how the students have been supported with their mental health by their universities and student unions during this challenging year, before joining a group as they unwrap their ÔSecret SantaŐ gifts to one another.
They don’t recognize her because she doesn’t DO anything.
She’s married to HIM and that’s enough for her. 🙄
There is video In royal family channel in YouTube, which was published for kate birthday. Some random people were asked about kate in front of Buckingham Palace. That shows how much she is popular. Not many were interested on her.
He’s only seen the photoshopped pic’s of Kate so he doesn’t recognize her real face.
I guess Kate will read this and decide to get out and work more right? 😂 Who’s holding their breath for that?
“ No, you did a s*** job,’ said Joan.”
Thank you Joan for expressing what many people feel about these two lazy idiots.
The rats must be bored shitless doing fuck-all while the Lazies are on holiday. Idle hands Willy, idle hands.
Pictures of children side-eying Kate and William over the years should have their own coffee table book.
Some of those picture are hilarious.
The one with Kate kneeling and the little girl side-eyeing her is AMAAAAZING. I love that sweet little face just looking at her like, “who is hell is this crazy lady?” 🤣😂
Agreed. I’d pay to see that book. 😈
I like the one where she gets insanely excited over cereal.
She is unrecognizable because she just doesn’t do the work. She appears seldom and only if she wants. When she does appear she is truly forgettable.
…Expect for her mouth hanging open. THAT will be the most memorable thing about her!
Everyone knew who Princess Diana was back in her day. Everyone
Yes because Diana was special. Kate’s forgettable.
That cutie shaking Kate’s hand has got her sussed 😀
The general public don’t recognize her because in person she doesn’t look like the photoshopped version of herself they see in print and online. Willy also treats her like a servant and not like a loving spouse treats their spouse. They have never had Meghan/Harry polo baby energy, but give of yikes, divorce already energy at events together.
This is what happens when you don’t go out to meet and greet the public.
They don’t know what you look like if you’ve been photoshopped. And Lazy is not seen often enough so why should she expect people to know what she looks like?
“Don’t you know who I am?”
“Ermmm, no.”
“I’m your future kweeeeen!”
@Blogger
That’s FUTURE KEEN KWEEN to you!!
🙄🤣
Yeah, I think that’s what happened. Bc she recognized William. I don’t believe she had no idea what Kate looks like. She just didn’t recognize her without the glam maybe?
I hope we will be getting an article here about Pippa’s farm business now in debt to 800k (DM Talk of the Town section). Surely not more people suffering at the hands of a Midd in business?
Oh, yes, please. Bring on that article.
I mean, kids often don’t recognize famous people. Laura Bush read to my son’s kindergarten class and all he’d say afterwords was “some lady came and read to us.” Kids do pick up on phoniness, though, and it looks like some were in those pics.
But that 87-year-old seems pretty sharp. If she didn’t recognize Kate, that’s a real problem for Kate. And you’d think Kate would take away that she needs to get out there more, but nah.
I am loving the notion of anyone imagining Kate married FK to be of assistance to him in a professional capacity! Oh my aching sides!
You know, I remember watching some video of one of their appearances & Kate does scurry around after William as though ready at any moment to be of assistance in any capacity. They assign a person each to William and to Kate to escort them to wherever & talk to them, answer questions, etc., but Kate completely ignores her escort & just engages with William only. She can talk to him anytime, she’s there to talk to others. She really does give off assistant vibes.