Nicola Peltz has reportedly hired the Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer Jenny Afia

A very brief summary: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham married in 2022, and it was the beginning of the end between Brooklyn and his parents. The wedding fallouts have gotten new life in recent days, with Nicola’s publicist doing the most to insist that Victoria Beckham “ruined” her wedding, and Victoria didn’t even want to design Nicola’s wedding gown. Nicola’s publicist has been doing all of that because the Beckhams are pissed at Brooklyn & Nicola for skipping all of David’s birthday parties. The Beckhams have failed to shut down a Sussex-esque tabloid feeding frenzy and smear campaign on Nicola in particular, so Nicola is making sure that her side gets out there. To make matters even funnier, Nicola & Brooklyn had dinner with the Sussexes a month ago or so, and of course the British tabloids had a field day with that too. Now the Peltz-Beckhams are making one really interesting move in the UK: they’ve hired the Duchess of Sussex’s British lawyer.
They are said to have bonded over ‘fallouts’ with their in-laws. And now The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have hired the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer to help them with their ‘reputation management’.
Last week, the couple, who have reportedly fallen out with his parents David and Victoria, instructed Jenny Afia, the British solicitor who works for Schillings law firm.
It is understood that there was a referral from the Duchess of Sussex after she and Harry met Brooklyn and Nicola at a party in Montecito, California, three weeks ago as guests of Brian Robbins, chief executive at Paramount Pictures.
Ms Afia’s appointment has prompted ‘much amusement’, it is claimed, among the Beckhams, as Posh and Becks fell out with Harry some years ago after they were accused by the couple of leaking stories.
A source familiar with the rift told the MoS: ‘You couldn’t really make it up, first Brooklyn and Nicola cosy up together and realise they have quite a lot in common, and then all of a sudden they have enlisted the help of the Sussexes’ long-serving lawyer. Nicola and Brooklyn are getting fed up of stories running they don’t like. Nicola likes to control everything and they have taken this rather drastic action. For the Beckhams the irony isn’t lost. They fell out with Meghan and Harry after they accused them of leaking stories – they were furious and Brooklyn knows that. The two couples are very close indeed.’
[From The Daily Mail]
To my knowledge, Jenny Afia didn’t represent Meghan AND Harry, she represented Meghan solely, and it was specifically for Meghan’s successful lawsuit against the Mail (weird that the Mail on Sunday is carrying this story exclusively then). Afia isn’t in the “reputational management” business – she’s a successful lawyer with a real caseload. If Nicola hired Afia, it’s likely because Nicola is going to start suing people over all of these horrible stories. The Beckhams need to watch their asses – they’re not actually the British royal family, the British tabloids aren’t going to cover up the Beckhams’ mess like they do for the Windsors.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz at the Netflix Beckham UK Premiere at Curzon Mayfair in Mayfair, London, United Kingdom on 3 October 2023.,Image: 810869842, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Cat Morley / Avalon
-
-
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 03: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Vertical Entertainment’s ‘Lola’ held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on February 3, 2024 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 843381196, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – FEBRUARY 03: Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn Peltz Beckham arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Vertical Entertainment’s ‘Lola’ held at the Regency Bruin Theatre on February 3, 2024 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 843381496, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Cruz Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive at the Premiere Of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 843408005, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham arrive at the Premiere Of “Lola” at Regency Bruin Theatre on February 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 843408013, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Beckham, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
-
-
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attends Burberry’s AW25 Runway Show at TATE Britain in London, England, UK on Monday 24 February 2025 during London Fashion Week February 2025.
Justin Ng/,Image: 968695722, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/Retna/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Celebrity couple Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham step out in style from La Réserve hotel on their way to a glamorous fashion event in Paris.
Pictured: Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham
BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: affinitypicture / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE – Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz match their bowties as they head to Victoria Beckham’s fashion show during PFW.
Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz
BACKGRID USA 27 SEPTEMBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: Aissaoui Nacer / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
it was asked yesterday who gained from making the M&H comparisons — It seems that Nicola is the latest SWF to attach herself to Meghan’s name.
Who is she going to sue when it is pretty clear this is a tit for that tabloid frenzy — the “Victoria stole the first dance” story was a blatant plant and a selective rendering of the facts according to attendees.
Maria at Lainey Gossip had the best take. These two want fame but don’t want to work for it. Hey think that being rich should make them automatically popular. Acting didn’t work immediately for Nicola, an endless string of careers didn’t work immediately for Brooklyn so now they are trying tabloid feuds.
I’m not into it.
I can agree with that take — trashing the in-laws for hour 15 minutes is a choice .
Man they will take any opportunity to connect the Brooklyn fallout with his parents and try to blame the Sussexes. It’s blame the Sussexes for everything!
The messy tabloid probably got a legal letter from the lawyer on behalf of her client. 🤷♀️
What on earth do the Beckham think that they are achieving by refusing to defuse the media feeding frenzy around their son and his wife?
Is this a bizarre attempt to feed the tabloids to keep stories about Charles and William off the front page?
That seems to be David’s only purpose now. To do whatever needs doing for the royals, who expect him and his family to be William’s new spare.
Well, that’s the thing. The Beckhams didn’t shut the story down. About Nicola taking Brooklyn hostage. Technically, they didn’t have to. Arguably, it would have been easy to make a very short statement. So Nicola got representation and is possibly sending the tabloids a letter from her lawyer. One who is known to go up against the tabloids.
When did the Sussexes explicitly accuse the Beckhams of leaking stories?
@EM
It’s tabloid fiction. There is no evidence that the Sussexes and the Beckhams are friends. There are some photos of David Beckham at a past Invictus games. Beyond that, there is nothing to reflect that there has been any contact with members of the two households.
The media makes money from these fictional stories. Some people believe them and others find them entertaining but either way, it is financially beneficial for the publishers.
No. That story was made up by Tom Bower.
I just don’t understand this story. It’s not like a 1,000-year old monarchy is at stake – there’s nothing at stake here. There’s nothing to be gained on either side, it’s so weird.
All this is is a group of rich people who don’t think they get enough attention so they’re all doing The Most to get it.
It is really weird. i know I’m commenting here so I can’t say “who really cares” but seriously – who really cares? this almost feels like these people – all of them – wanted their names in the tabloids so they just started feeding tabloids some random ass stories. but who actually cares if Brooklyn Beckham went to his dad’s 50th bday party?
Tinfoil hat time: What if both sides are secretly and jointly filming a Beckham-Peltz reality show and this is one of the storylines for it?
None of the Beckhams want to “deal with the tabloids.” This is a made up story to bring clicks. Then throwing in Meghan’s name…..for MORE clicks.
Why still publish the story that this couple went to the Sussexes for dinner, even the tabloids walked back that story. They were guest at Tracy’s birthday party at her home.
I don’t get trying to Align and draw parallels with the Sussexes, they are different breeds only similarity is American wife and Brit husband, is nicola hoping to land a netflix deal or spotify contract, i reckon a lot can see the obvious shoe horning trying to make a narrative fit. David needs to get a handle on his family i don’t know if they can take the several years long smear campaign.
I don’t think either side is trying their utmost to align their side with Meghan or against Meghan. I think that’s the tabloids doing. Once they found out Meghan was in the same room as Nicola and Brooklyn, that meant they could invoke her name to get clicks as they wring this for all they can, as there are no leaks from the Montecito court.
As far as the lawyer bit, if I was going to take on the tabloids, I’d go for a lawyer that had a proven track record in that area, which Jenny Afia has. Just so happens the track record involves Meghan.
Jenny Afia? Oh dang, Nicola ain’t playing. I always really respected Jenny Afia when she spoke in the documentaries. She had Meghan’s back and was very clear on what was done to her.
If the rats think they can bring down another American woman through the mud, Jenny is going to be very busy.
But this ain’t a bad thing. These rats need to be made accountable. They want to print and publish filth every day, they’d better have their sources solidly locked down.
Can’t wait to see Peltz v Fail and Beckhams. Should be a hoot.
Meghan hired her over the letter published in the mail – which was blatantly illegal.
Good for young Ms Peltz-Beckman, but i am wondering what her case is.
If you could successfully stop the british tabloids from using “sources” to gossip and spread a particular narrative- i feel like lots of people would have done it.
Will have to see if there is something we don’t know yet.
Could be interesting.
Why in the world is this still on the radar? This was years ago. They have nothing else to offer for clicks but 3 year old nonsense. I mean, what do those kids *do*? At least the parents have jobs. I know it seems like most on this site are “bad-Beckhams” – fair enough with the knight-thirst and chosen BRF sides. But nepo seems to me a coddled, entitled little boy who grew into a coddled, entitled husband and has switched from one teet to another. Without her dad’s money, Nicola would barely have an IMDB page. Dislike them all you want, but both D & V have worked and achieved an awful lot all by themselves. Nicola acting like her support matters to their visibility is laughable. Everyone Sucks Here.
Jenny Afia was well-known for representing Meghan, so maybe Nicola asked about her or maybe she contacted her on her own. If Afia has taken her on as a client, she must have a case. This article is, as usual, demeaning to any woman mentioned.
No necessarily. Keeping someone on retainer doesn’t require having a solid case at all. And what does Nicola care? Daddy is paying.
Interesting that the DM failed to mention that Jenny Afia represented Meghan in her lawsuit against the MoS which she won.
I wonder if there are some things yet to be published, so Nicola is lawyering up. Like everyone said, I don’t think the current articles would be enough for a lawsuit.
They really need to stop trying to be Sussex adjacent. It looks weird and these people have zero reason to put any of their business out there at all. That said, they hired Schillings because they deal with a lot of celebrity clients and they win. They certainly don’t need Harry and Meghan to tell them that.