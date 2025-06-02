Nicola Peltz has reportedly hired the Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer Jenny Afia

A very brief summary: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham married in 2022, and it was the beginning of the end between Brooklyn and his parents. The wedding fallouts have gotten new life in recent days, with Nicola’s publicist doing the most to insist that Victoria Beckham “ruined” her wedding, and Victoria didn’t even want to design Nicola’s wedding gown. Nicola’s publicist has been doing all of that because the Beckhams are pissed at Brooklyn & Nicola for skipping all of David’s birthday parties. The Beckhams have failed to shut down a Sussex-esque tabloid feeding frenzy and smear campaign on Nicola in particular, so Nicola is making sure that her side gets out there. To make matters even funnier, Nicola & Brooklyn had dinner with the Sussexes a month ago or so, and of course the British tabloids had a field day with that too. Now the Peltz-Beckhams are making one really interesting move in the UK: they’ve hired the Duchess of Sussex’s British lawyer.

They are said to have bonded over ‘fallouts’ with their in-laws. And now The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have hired the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer to help them with their ‘reputation management’. Last week, the couple, who have reportedly fallen out with his parents David and Victoria, instructed Jenny Afia, the British solicitor who works for Schillings law firm. It is understood that there was a referral from the Duchess of Sussex after she and Harry met Brooklyn and Nicola at a party in Montecito, California, three weeks ago as guests of Brian Robbins, chief executive at Paramount Pictures. Ms Afia’s appointment has prompted ‘much amusement’, it is claimed, among the Beckhams, as Posh and Becks fell out with Harry some years ago after they were accused by the couple of leaking stories. A source familiar with the rift told the MoS: ‘You couldn’t really make it up, first Brooklyn and Nicola cosy up together and realise they have quite a lot in common, and then all of a sudden they have enlisted the help of the Sussexes’ long-serving lawyer. Nicola and Brooklyn are getting fed up of stories running they don’t like. Nicola likes to control everything and they have taken this rather drastic action. For the Beckhams the irony isn’t lost. They fell out with Meghan and Harry after they accused them of leaking stories – they were furious and Brooklyn knows that. The two couples are very close indeed.’

[From The Daily Mail]

To my knowledge, Jenny Afia didn’t represent Meghan AND Harry, she represented Meghan solely, and it was specifically for Meghan’s successful lawsuit against the Mail (weird that the Mail on Sunday is carrying this story exclusively then). Afia isn’t in the “reputational management” business – she’s a successful lawyer with a real caseload. If Nicola hired Afia, it’s likely because Nicola is going to start suing people over all of these horrible stories. The Beckhams need to watch their asses – they’re not actually the British royal family, the British tabloids aren’t going to cover up the Beckhams’ mess like they do for the Windsors.