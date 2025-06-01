Sources swear Nicola Peltz & Victoria Beckham beefed over Nicola’s wedding gown

In 2022, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham gave their exclusive wedding photos to American and British Vogue. British Vogue ran the wedding pics as a cover – American Vogue did not. The Peltz-Beckham wedding was a much bigger story in the UK, whereas Americans were like “oh, a billionaire’s daughter married one of the Beckham sons, okay.” Back in 2022, the British tabloids went crazy with all of the gossip about a war between the Peltzs and the Beckhams, especially over all of the wedding planning. Now that we’re years past the wedding and Brooklyn and Nicola are still beefing hard with Victoria and David, the gossip has definitely come back around to all of the old wedding dramas. Not only are sources insisting that Victoria behaved inappropriately at the wedding (making Nicola cry), those sources are now saying that there was actually a huge beef over Nicola’s wedding gown. The bride ended up wearing Valentino, not one of Victoria’s designs.

The long-standing rumors that Victoria Beckham, 51, and her actress daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, 30, were at odds with each other over Peltz’s wedding dress back in 2022 have some roots in reality, a Peltz family insider tells PEOPLE. “When Nicola and Brooklyn [Beckham] got engaged, Victoria told Nicola that she’d love to make her wedding dress, and Nicola said it would be her honor, that she would love to wear one of her originals,” the source says, adding that everyone thought it would be a special added touch to their big day. However, the source claims that as time went by, it became clear that it wasn’t a priority for Victoria, and allegedly Victoria called Peltz’s mother — not Nicola herself — to tell her she wouldn’t be making the dress after all. “Nicola was painted as a brat for not wearing Victoria Beckham at the wedding,” the source says, noting that Nicola had worn Victoria’s designs to many events. “She’d gone to a ton of Victoria Beckham fashion shows and events in Victoria’s clothing. She even wore Victoria Beckham to her Lola movie premiere.” Nicola premiered her film Lola, which she wrote and directed, on Feb. 3, 2024, in Los Angeles, almost two years after her wedding. Victoria was also on hand to support her at that premiere. Peltz did famously wear a yellow silk ruffled midi dress from Victoria’s spring and summer 2020 collection for her engagement photos with Brooklyn in July 2020. However, a second insider tells PEOPLE that the dress situation is “far from the truth.” “A quick Google search will show how many times this pointless story has been recycled to try and paint Nicola as somehow a victim,” the source says. “As ever, the Beckhams have stayed above it all despite constant attacks through the media. It’s sad as they love their son and they have all tried so hard with Nicola but it’s become impossible.” Reps for Victoria and David Beckham did not return PEOPLE’s request for comment. Not long after their April wedding, Peltz denied any rumors of drama, telling Variety that there was no clash over the wedding dress whatsoever, despite the persistent rumors. “I was going to [wear Victoria Beckham] and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then they ran with that,” she told the outlet at the time.

[From People]

We’ve heard so many different versions of the wedding-dress story, I don’t know what to believe anymore. Nicola has told several different versions too, and I tend to believe that she never really wanted to wear a gown designed by Victoria anyway. Nicola and her mom went to Valentino pretty early in the process, from what I remember. Now, did Victoria offer? For sure, it would have been awkward if Victoria didn’t offer to make the dress, just as it would have been awkward for Nicola to refuse. Now, if Posh offered and Nicola accepted, then Victoria backed out and called Nicola’s mom? RUDE! One thing I do believe is that the British tabloids were already making Nicola the villain with this story, that Nicola was too high and mighty to wear one of Posh’s designs. It also sounds like the Beckhams continue to be quite upset that Nicola and her publicists are making them sound like complete a–holes.