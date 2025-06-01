Duchess Meghan now says that ‘WLM’ Season 2 will come out this summer?

On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex posted the above Instagram – a video clip which did not make it into Season 1 of With Love, Meghan. Meghan is showing Randi Karin how to slice a pineapple by using a paring knife to cut a “cube.” It’s a cute trick! It took about two seconds for the Daily Mail to throw a huge tantrum over the clip, with people swearing that Meghan claimed to invent the method (she did not) or that she copied it from TikTok (I’m pretty sure this method existed long before TikTok).
Anyway, none of that is important. What’s important is Meghan’s caption, which included this: “Great weekend to rewatch or catch up on the show as we gear up for Season 2 this summer and all the fun to come with @aseverofficial.” Gear up for Season 2 THIS SUMMER??? People were surprised, because back in March, just days after WLM premiered, Netflix confirmed that they had already greenlighted and filmed a second season. People Magazine wrote: “PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that With Love, Meghan will have a second season, which has already been filmed, hitting the streaming service this fall.” So… basically, everything Meghan touches turns to gold, so Netflix was like… you know what, we’re moving up the second season premiere. My guess is that they’re already organizing Season 3, and perhaps they’ve even started filming it (with no leaks).
Speaking of leaks from Montecito, random outlets are still paying (??) random people in the Santa Barbara area to say random things about the Sussexes. Recently, Richard Mineards claimed that Meghan “cultivates a very controlled image. She pays attention to every appearance, every word, every gesture. And here in Montecito, we appreciate simple people, even famous ones. Oprah Winfrey, for example, shows up at charity events. Meghan doesn’t play the community game’.” Yeah, if the name “Richard Mineards” sounds familiar, it’s because he regularly gets paid to do just this. Back in December 2024, Mineards told a German documentary that Harry and Meghan are not “assets” to the community and that Meghan “doesn’t seem to get seen anywhere…. And you don’t see him either.” Funny enough, Mineards is a former British tabloid journalist who worked for both the Mail and the Mirror. I believe he was also an unnamed source for that Vanity Fair cover story earlier this year too. It’s all so sleazy.
Photos courtesy of Netflix.
Gee, I wonder why Meghan would try to be careful of what she says. Let’s hear about all the charity work this guy does.
One could argue that Richard Minneards, constantly leaking about his neighbor, is the real one who is not playing the community game. And that Meghan does have friends in the community and that they would never in their lives talk to a tabloid writer who is consistently talking about Meghan, a woman he’s likely never met. Anyways, bring on WLM2!
Bullshit. We’ve got photos and video of Harry and Meghan showing up for the local firefighter fundraiser two years in a row. There’s footage of them trick-or-treating in the neighborhood with their kids and attending a 4th of July parade—again, with their kids. Meghan supported the opening of a local bookstore and is known to be actively involved with other parents at Archie’s school. She’s even helped coordinate parties and sleepovers.
And that’s just what we know.
So no, this “they’re not involved in the local community” narrative is lazy, baseless tabloid garbage.
As far as season 3 goes, I strongly suspect she will film some holiday content like Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc.
Why does it matter whether she is involved with her local community or not? I’m not involved in my local community (I don’t have the time) but I pay my taxes and don’t get involved in anti social behaviour nobody should expect more from their neighbours. Meghan doesn’t owe this neighbour anything. It’s not his business what she does with her time.
Agreed. I am not very active in my local community either and it’s never been an issue. I pay my taxes and keep quiet and there is nothing wrong with that.
Great point!!!
My thoughts exactly, why should she be an asset to the community, but she is an asset to the community so why is he telling untruths, of course working for the DM explains it.
When Season 2 was first announced it was stated it would be released this summer. Shortly thereafter, talk of Season 2 being released in the fall was out there. I was not surprised.
Meghan’s post said ‘Great weekend to rewatch or catch up on the show as we gear up for Season 2 this summer and all the fun to come with aseverofficial.’ This COULD be read as they’re just gearing up this summer in readiness for Fall.
This Richard guy said last year you don’t see Meghan AND Harry and just recently said Harry is often seen and very friendly. This guy has no sources and is a hack for the tabloid press. He was definitely the “neighbor” that spoke to Vanity Fair, no doubt.
Sounds as if he is not very good at telling untruths, you need a good memory for that.
Richard is the Afghan Hound Collin’s of Montecito.
Not involved in het local community = I can’t find anyone who will spill tea or lies on Meghan like the Markles so I have to come up with this BS.
Somebody on TikTok pointed out that the DM is putting old stories about Harry and Meghan behind a paywall and that the Richard Mineard story is just repeating what he said in the German documentary which DM reported about before. As for Meghan’s future plans, it’s clear things will be happening this summer. My guess is that Season 2 comes out at the end of Summer. I agree either Season 3 or a holiday special is being filmed at the moment.
It might be one of those problems with sentence construction that I see very often. They could be gearing up now for WLM to come out in the summer, or they could be gearing up this summer for WLM to come out later. It’s already summer, so I can’t tell which one is right.
You are right. My understanding is that during the summer they are gearing up for the fall release of season 2
Summer starts on June 20 and last until September 22nd, so it could come out anytime during that period.
Hope Meghan sues this dick.
What is it with tabloid rats named Richard? They truly are dicks.