Duchess Meghan now says that ‘WLM’ Season 2 will come out this summer?

On Friday, the Duchess of Sussex posted the above Instagram – a video clip which did not make it into Season 1 of With Love, Meghan. Meghan is showing Randi Karin how to slice a pineapple by using a paring knife to cut a “cube.” It’s a cute trick! It took about two seconds for the Daily Mail to throw a huge tantrum over the clip, with people swearing that Meghan claimed to invent the method (she did not) or that she copied it from TikTok (I’m pretty sure this method existed long before TikTok).

Anyway, none of that is important. What’s important is Meghan’s caption, which included this: “Great weekend to rewatch or catch up on the show as we gear up for Season 2 this summer and all the fun to come with @aseverofficial.” Gear up for Season 2 THIS SUMMER??? People were surprised, because back in March, just days after WLM premiered, Netflix confirmed that they had already greenlighted and filmed a second season. People Magazine wrote: “PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that With Love, Meghan will have a second season, which has already been filmed, hitting the streaming service this fall.” So… basically, everything Meghan touches turns to gold, so Netflix was like… you know what, we’re moving up the second season premiere. My guess is that they’re already organizing Season 3, and perhaps they’ve even started filming it (with no leaks).

Speaking of leaks from Montecito, random outlets are still paying (??) random people in the Santa Barbara area to say random things about the Sussexes. Recently, Richard Mineards claimed that Meghan “cultivates a very controlled image. She pays attention to every appearance, every word, every gesture. And here in Montecito, we appreciate simple people, even famous ones. Oprah Winfrey, for example, shows up at charity events. Meghan doesn’t play the community game’.” Yeah, if the name “Richard Mineards” sounds familiar, it’s because he regularly gets paid to do just this. Back in December 2024, Mineards told a German documentary that Harry and Meghan are not “assets” to the community and that Meghan “doesn’t seem to get seen anywhere…. And you don’t see him either.” Funny enough, Mineards is a former British tabloid journalist who worked for both the Mail and the Mirror. I believe he was also an unnamed source for that Vanity Fair cover story earlier this year too. It’s all so sleazy.