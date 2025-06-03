“Tom Hiddleston fought his curls at the ‘Life of Chuck’ premiere” links
  • June 03, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Tom Hiddleston attended the LA premiere of The Life of Chuck. His hair is in a bad place – he should grow it out again, we need some curls! [JustJared]
Taylor Swift is back outside, in every way. [LaineyGossip]
What to do when one of your dude friends keeps dropping strong hints about his “open relationship.” My tip is to talk to his girlfriend first to see if she knows that she’s in an open relationship. Nine times out of ten, she doesn’t know. [Jezebel]
Review of Dept. Q. [Pajiba]
Nick Offerman shut down a homophobe & wished everyone a happy Pride. [Buzzfeed]
Rick Astley’s ultimate Rickroll. [Socialite Life]
All about The Morning Show’s Season 4. [Hollywood Life]
Pedro Pascal wore baggy trousers in Mexico. [RCFA]
Please don’t make me care about this JoJo Siwa story. [OMG Blog]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to ““Tom Hiddleston fought his curls at the ‘Life of Chuck’ premiere” links”

  1. Square2 says:
    June 3, 2025 at 12:45 pm

    Totally enjoyed “Dept.Q”. Good acting, cast chemistry, and the development of characters. It’s a different kind of detective-solving-crime TV show. Besides who can resist watching Matthew Goode.

    Some reviewes complained about it was not gruesome enough, and I strongly disagree. The gruesome scenes were enough for me. This is not a HORROR TV series. (Didn’t read the original source material, but it seemed there’re some pretty gruesome descriptions in them.)

    Hope Netflix renews this series for more seasons, I’m hooked.

    Is/was Tom shooting “The Night Manager” season 2? That’s another show I’m waiting for

    Reply
    • Libra says:
      June 3, 2025 at 1:25 pm

      The Night Manager without Elizabeth Debicki ? Will miss her.

      Reply
    • Nanea says:
      June 3, 2025 at 4:16 pm

      Hiddles is, or has been, shooting in Nepal, a film based on the story of sherpa Tenzing Norgay and his summiting of Mount Everest.

      Hiddles is Edmund Hillary.

      Reply
  2. Tis True Tis True says:
    June 3, 2025 at 12:56 pm

    Hiddles! Hope this one shows near me.

    Thanks for the Jojo info. An angry rant without details and multiple asterisks in her name was on my timeline. Glad my instinct to simply roll my eyes was correct.

    Reply
  3. Constance says:
    June 3, 2025 at 1:20 pm

    I know nothing and care less about Jojo and Chris, have not seen the TV show etc but the photos and headlines one can’t avoid seem very fake and promotional to me.Nothing Ive seen looks anything like a real romantic relationship.

    Reply
  4. CeeGee says:
    June 3, 2025 at 5:00 pm

    I don’t get why that Jojo article is written like this is new information that just dropped for June? This has been very publicly going on for weeks.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment