CDC urges international travelers to be vaccinated against measles



As of May 29, there have been 1,088 confirmed measles cases throughout 33 states. (The CDC only counts confirmed cases, not reported ones.) Almost 1,000 of those cases are outbreak-related. So far, there have been 14 outbreaks, which are defined by three or more cases in one area. For context, there were 16 total outbreaks reported throughout all of 2024. At this rate, we’re going to surpass last year’s numbers within the first half of 2025. The US is also at the point where it’s at risk of losing the measles elimination status it earned in 2000 if the outbreaks aren’t contained. Things are so bad that noted anti-vaxxer and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. had to come out and half-heartedly support the MMR vaccine.

Obviously, things are still not under control. A recent outbreak was linked to an international flight that landed in Denver, Colorado. This is not the first time an outbreak has resulted from international travel this year, so the CDC is urging travelers to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before they travel out of the country.

Following an outbreak of measles linked to an international flight that landed in Denver, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control has recommended “all international travelers should be fully vaccinated against measles.” The agency recommends that all travelers be fully vaccinated at least 2 weeks before departure — and to consider “postponing their trip” if they’re unable to get the shots. A Turkish Airlines flight that arrived in Denver on May 13 has been linked to an outbreak of the wildly contagious disease, sickening three, including a child. It’s part of an ongoing struggle with measles spreading via air travel: This year, there have been 62 cases of measles linked to international travel, CBS News quotes a CDC spokesperson as saying. The CDC warns that “most people who bring measles into the United States are unvaccinated U.S. residents who get infected during international travel.” However, in its recent alert, the CDC warns about not just contracting the virus on a plane — but throughout the entire trip, as “travelers can catch measles in many travel settings including travel hubs like airports and train stations, on public transportation like airplanes and trains, at tourist attractions, and at large, crowded events.” In March, there was exposure on an Amtrak train to Washington, D.C. The agency reiterates that the 2-dose measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine is recommended for all travelers, starting with infants at 6 months of age. “CDC recommends that all travelers be fully vaccinated against measles before traveling to any international destination,” the agency reiterates, adding that those who are “unsure of their immunity” should get the vaccine as well. The agency’s warning comes amid a record rise in reports of measles exposures in the U.S. In May, someone attended a Shakira concert in New Jersey while infectious with measles. Kansas is struggling with a double outbreak of tuberculosis and measles. And the ongoing measles outbreak in Texas and New Mexico has resulted in three deaths. “Measles isn’t just a little rash,” the CDC says. It also can cause a high fever, cough, runny nose and may lead to pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain), which can cause hearing loss and cognitive disabilities.

I thought waiting just two weeks after getting vaccinated was a little short, so I looked it up. I was surprised to learn that it really does take only two to three weeks for the vaccine to be effective. If you’re worried about contracting the measles or your own vaccination status, you can ask for a booster. You can also wear a mask while traveling by air.

Even before I got to the part where the CDC noted that these outbreaks are being tied to unvaccinated US citizens, I knew that was going to be the case. Otherwise, Bobby Jr and everyone else on the right would be scapegoating non-citizens. We are in a mess of our own making. That said, it’s noteworthy that despite all of the cuts to their staff preventing them from getting word out to the public, the CDC is continuing to make recommendations and give information to the public. Sending a huge thank you to the brave men and women at the CDC.