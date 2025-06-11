Zahara Jolie, 20 years old, was seen with her boyfriend outside of Craig’s in LA

Zahara Jolie entered Spelman College in the fall of 2022. Which means she most likely just completed her third year at Spelman and she’s probably only got one more year to go for her undergraduate degree. It appears as if Zahara’s classmates mostly guard her privacy, but we have gotten glimpses of her college life – she pledged a sorority and she’s doing a lot of advocacy work in her spare time. We know she’s made friends and she’s enjoying her independence, even if her mom misses her dearly. Well, it looks like Zahara is home in LA after her junior year. And it also looks like Miss Z has a b-o-y-f-r-i-e-n-d. Maybe even a fiance!! My God, I can’t believe she’s already 20 years old!
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 20-year-old daughter, Zahara, sparked engagement rumors after being spotted wearing what looked like a massive diamond ring on that finger. Zahara was seen wearing the intriguing sparkler on her left ring finger while exiting Craig’s in Hollywood, Calif., Monday night.
In photos obtained by Page Six, the college student was spotted getting into the passenger seat of a car being driven by a handsome young man named Elijah Cooper. Zahara appeared to be keeping a low profile by wearing a black baseball cap pulled over her face. She was also dressed casually in a black tank layered under a slouchy white cropped cardigan, black slacks and white sandals. The young adult completed the look with a brown leather purse and a simple necklace.
Meanwhile, her date coordinated with Zahara in a black and white tee and a backward white snapback. The duo appeared giddy as they rode off into the night with flirty smiles on their faces.
Jolie’s rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. Pitt’s rep had no comment.
Cooper is an actor who studies at Morehouse College in Atlanta and lives in Los Angeles, according to his Instagram bio. He also is the co-founder of the Tints Streetwear clothing brand and he follows Zahara’s private Instagram account.
I’m including the photos below – Zahara wore an Atlanta Braves baseball cap!! Who knew that she supports the Braves? You’d think she would be a Dodger girl. Anyway, time flies, absolutely. But I don’t think time has flown that much, to where 20-year-old Zahara is engaged before her senior year! I would guess that she’s just wearing a pretty ring and it doesn’t have anything to do with any engagement. Anyway, from what we can see of her boyfriend, he looks cute. He sounds like a nice boy and a burgeoning entrepreneur. I wonder if Zahara has introduced him to Angelina yet??
What a cute couple!
Hope they survive the onslaught of paps.
Go Z! Clearly living her best life!
I note stupid Brad’s PR rep issued a “no comment”. Not even a “she looks great, happy and healthy” comment like he did for Shiloh over the dance video. He DGAF about any of his children, but particularly not his children of color. SMDH.
It has been known for a long time that his biological, white children have a greater (marketing) value to him. His “most devoted fans” also hate Zahara, Maddox and Pax because they believe that they should show Pitt gratitude for saving them and giving them the opportunity to live in luxury, regardless of how he treated them.
Oh, yuck.
They all seem really well adjusted and comfortable with who they are. Angie must be a great mom.
He’s not beating those I am a secret racist accusations even a little.
If they don’t speak to him, that’s what he should say “No comment”. Commenting via the press when he doesn’t have a relationship with them would be tacky. If he says anything it should be to his daughter privately.
“Flirty smiles” sounds like something a royal rota reporter would write.
She is gorgeous and they look cute together.
I can’t believe she is so grown up. I bet she’s become a Brave’s fan after living in Atlanta for 3 years.
Yeah I think she’s an Atlanta girl now, not planning to return to LA. I totally get it. Life probably feels calmer in Atlanta. I think 20 is too young to be engaged, but celeb kids see a lot of the world very young, and get married young. I wish her the best in whatever she chooses.
Cutees. Wish her well. Despite being from GA, I’m not a huge Braves fan but that A monogram hat looks good on her.
I was wondering if she was going to get a Morehouse man since their campuses aren’t too far apart. They look cute! I could see zahara staying in Atlanta after she graduates.
She looks so slender and gorgeous! When I’m in Atlanta all I do is eat. That food. Mygawd. 🤤
Gosh she’s beautiful. I always think she seems the most similar to Angelina of all her kids, something about her bearing and facial expressions.
He’s a cutie. He plays Angela Bassett’s son on 9-1-1. They are way too young for marriage. I hope that’s just a regular ring.
I think it’s just a regular ring. Some people posted yesterday her pictures from her outings with Angelina that go some times back and she was wearing it in all of them.
Whaaat? Lol, did not know that. Even though the show is dead to me until Peter comes back from the dead. With amnesia. Or whatever ridiculous story they need to do get him back.
Awww she’s beautiful. I wish her all good things.
She is just gorgeous. If anyone wonders about what a pig Brad Pitt is for saying that Angelina Jolie was ruining their kids, all they have to do is look at how well they all are doing without his influence in their lives.
These kids and the Affleck kids are constantly pap’d. Being a good sport about living your life in a fishbowl has got to get really old.
If I don’t enjoy this kind of coverage, why am I here? Because it’s not depressing and catastrophic like the news.