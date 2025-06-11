Zahara Jolie, 20 years old, was seen with her boyfriend outside of Craig’s in LA

Zahara Jolie entered Spelman College in the fall of 2022. Which means she most likely just completed her third year at Spelman and she’s probably only got one more year to go for her undergraduate degree. It appears as if Zahara’s classmates mostly guard her privacy, but we have gotten glimpses of her college life – she pledged a sorority and she’s doing a lot of advocacy work in her spare time. We know she’s made friends and she’s enjoying her independence, even if her mom misses her dearly. Well, it looks like Zahara is home in LA after her junior year. And it also looks like Miss Z has a b-o-y-f-r-i-e-n-d. Maybe even a fiance!! My God, I can’t believe she’s already 20 years old!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 20-year-old daughter, Zahara, sparked engagement rumors after being spotted wearing what looked like a massive diamond ring on that finger. Zahara was seen wearing the intriguing sparkler on her left ring finger while exiting Craig’s in Hollywood, Calif., Monday night. In photos obtained by Page Six, the college student was spotted getting into the passenger seat of a car being driven by a handsome young man named Elijah Cooper. Zahara appeared to be keeping a low profile by wearing a black baseball cap pulled over her face. She was also dressed casually in a black tank layered under a slouchy white cropped cardigan, black slacks and white sandals. The young adult completed the look with a brown leather purse and a simple necklace. Meanwhile, her date coordinated with Zahara in a black and white tee and a backward white snapback. The duo appeared giddy as they rode off into the night with flirty smiles on their faces. Jolie’s rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment. Pitt’s rep had no comment. Cooper is an actor who studies at Morehouse College in Atlanta and lives in Los Angeles, according to his Instagram bio. He also is the co-founder of the Tints Streetwear clothing brand and he follows Zahara’s private Instagram account.

[From Page Six]

I’m including the photos below – Zahara wore an Atlanta Braves baseball cap!! Who knew that she supports the Braves? You’d think she would be a Dodger girl. Anyway, time flies, absolutely. But I don’t think time has flown that much, to where 20-year-old Zahara is engaged before her senior year! I would guess that she’s just wearing a pretty ring and it doesn’t have anything to do with any engagement. Anyway, from what we can see of her boyfriend, he looks cute. He sounds like a nice boy and a burgeoning entrepreneur. I wonder if Zahara has introduced him to Angelina yet??

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 20-year-old daughter, Zahara, sparks engagement rumors with diamond ring on date night https://t.co/WO00tCwLWO pic.twitter.com/VxlpgZQa7C — Page Six (@PageSix) June 10, 2025

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara, 20, flashes a diamond ring on her wedding finger as she is seen on a flirty date https://t.co/6r3yoXdLvW — Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) June 10, 2025