King Charles is officially done with riding horses, with one notable exception

Again, I’m pretty shocked by the lack of gossip around this year’s Trooping the Colour. Last year’s Trooping was high drama, as it was the big reemergence of the Princess of Wales following her health issues. It was also King Charles’s first Trooping since he was diagnosed with cancer. Kate got more attention last year, and I imagine it will be the same this year. Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace seemingly spends all day, every day bitching on the Royal Rota WhatsApp about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Well, the WhatsApp was given one piece of news about Trooping: Charles is officially retiring from riding a horse in the parade.

He’s one of the royal family’s most accomplished equestrians, but King Charles is stepping away from the saddle for one of the most important annual occasions. For years, Charles rode in Trooping the Colour, the monarch’s birthday parade, first for his mother’s official celebrations, and then at his own. This year, however, Charles will travel in a carriage for the procession from Buckingham Palace to Horse Guards Parade and back again.

King Charles first rode as monarch in 2023, the first time the sovereign had ridden in the parade since Queen Elizabeth rode her trusty mare Burmese in 1986. After Burmese was retired, the Queen travelled by carriage from 1987 until her final appearance in 2022, when she took the salute from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. On 14 June, it’s reported that Charles will follow in his mother’s footsteps by moving from a horse to a carriage, and is not expected to ride at the parade again.

It’s said that the King’s cancer diagnosis has curtailed the tradition he briefly revived, and it is one of the few concessions he has made to living with the disease while maintaining a full schedule. Unlike his siblings, who are still keen riders, Charles – who was once an accomplished polo player as well as an amateur jockey – is said to no longer ride for pleasure.

[From Tatler]

I actually forgot that Charles was on horseback in 2023 for Trooping. He avoided riding a horse last year, and now we’ll never see him on a horse again (other than Camilla). It’s time, though. Instead of claiming this is related to his cancer status, it probably would have been wiser to just say it’s because of his age? The man is 76 years old. He doesn’t need to be on horseback at his age, with a bad back. Anyway, here you go – the big Trooping gossip this year. The palace really needs to work harder on providing some drama and pizzazz, my god.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

19 Responses to “King Charles is officially done with riding horses, with one notable exception”

  1. SJP-NYC says:
    June 11, 2025 at 10:52 am

    “We’ll never see his ride another horse (other than Camila)”

    Gold, I spit my tea out laughing.

    Reply
  2. Dainty Daisy says:
    June 11, 2025 at 10:52 am

    I hope As Ever drops around Trooping.. 😉😉

    Reply
    • 2131Jan says:
      June 11, 2025 at 11:08 am

      With the Pope holding a rally in Chicago, and Felon47’s ego stroking Dictator on Parade fest on that day, (as well as all of the “No King” rallies taking place all over the country on the 14th), an As Ever drop would truly be the Cherry On Top of it all, and *completely* bury Chuckle’s and Whinney’s Big Boy Carriage Ride and Wave Fest ™ lolololol

      Reply
  3. Aimee says:
    June 11, 2025 at 11:10 am

    “Other than Camilla” had me laughing out loud and we have a guest in the office today but I just couldn’t help it!!!

    Reply
  4. P says:
    June 11, 2025 at 11:11 am

    I saw some video of Chuck riding in the parade so it must have been 2023 & he was listing in the saddle quite a bit. It was really noticeable compared to the rest of the military postures. So if that was before he was officially “unwell”… yikes.

    Reply
  5. Jojo says:
    June 11, 2025 at 11:11 am

    I’m sure all of us, across the nation, are now wondering how we will cope & have the courage to carry on after this devastating piece of news. Obviously, life will never be the same again.

    Reply
  6. jais says:
    June 11, 2025 at 11:12 am

    Was last year when Kate dropped that photo of herself by the tree with an announcement that yes she would be going to Trooping? Seems so long ago. But that was somewhat dramatic. Always wondered how Charles and Camilla felt about that.

    Reply
  7. Eurydice says:
    June 11, 2025 at 11:31 am

    It’s like watching a clock tick slower and slower and slower…

    Reply
  8. Susan Collins says:
    June 11, 2025 at 11:59 am

    This is what you get with the oh so boring leftovers.

    Reply
  9. Mightymolly says:
    June 11, 2025 at 12:46 pm

    “With one notable exception” had me click to confirm I was not misunderstanding. LMFAO!

    Reply
  10. BeanieBean says:
    June 11, 2025 at 12:47 pm

    I like how they framed it that Elizabeth stopped riding when the horse retired, not that she herself was getting too old. And yes, I know she continued to ride in her spare time, but I imagine riding a horse in a parade is quite a different experience than riding around your palatial estate.

    Reply
  11. Shoegirl77 says:
    June 11, 2025 at 1:20 pm

    If Kaiser hadn’t made that outstanding joke, I was coming in with a Camilla comment in relation to the “no longer riding for pleasure” reference
    *Edited to add that riding is Irish slang for s*x 🤣🤣

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment