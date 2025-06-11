Glen Powell’s ex Gigi Paris says they split over Sydney Sweeney fauxmance



Two years ago, we had a low-stakes gossip cycle involving Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. They were filming their “hard R” romcom, Anyone But You, in Australia and acting super flirty, both on and off set. Two hot people, filming a movie together in the land down under, and being all touchy feely on social media? Of course people were trying to figure out if they were hooking up or not! The only problem was that both Sydney and Glen were in relationships with other people. Sydney was engaged to producer Jonathan Davino and Glen had been with model Gigi Paris since 2020.

The gossip really picked up when Gigi visited Glen in Australia and subsequently stopped following Sydney on Instagram. Soon, it became apparent that Glen and Gigi had broken up. Months later, Sydney told Variety that it had all been an act to drum up publicity for the movie. Two years later, Gigi is telling her side of the story. In a guest appearance on the Too Much podcast, Gigi confirmed that she and Glen broke up over Glen’s fauxmance with Sydney. She was hurt that Glen didn’t go to bat for her.

Gigi Paris is speaking out about her highly publicized split from Glen Powell more than two years later. The model joined influencer Emma Klipstein for an honest conversation in a recent episode of her Too Much podcast. During the episode, which was released on Tuesday, June 10, Paris broke her silence on their split and how a phone call from Powell changed everything — and addressed the romance rumors between the star and his Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney while they were dating. Paris revealed that the pair’s relationship, which PEOPLE confirmed was over in April 2023, began to break down six months before their eventual split, which came amid fan speculation about a romantic relationship between Powell, 36, and Sweeney, 27. While not naming Powell or Sweeney, Paris referenced the speculation online about the pair and shared, “It was just, this is what I have to do for my job. I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, ‘Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f—?’ Or stand up for myself and say, ‘No, I’m actually not okay with this, and I’m walking away.’ So that’s what I decided to do … I was shattered.” “I just wanted respect, especially if it’s gonna be public,” she continued. “Like, don’t make an ass out of me. Like, just don’t make a fool out of someone you’ve been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know? And at the end of the day, it was like, well, work comes first. And if that’s the case, power to you, that’s your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs.” Paris then went on to criticize Powell for not shutting down the rumors at the time. “Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, ‘No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn’t do that.’ That’s all that needed to be said. And that wasn’t said … Never once.” “It was serving them for their PR. Later on, it turned out that it was all, I don’t know if there was a relationship there or not, but then they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship. Like, it was just crazy.” “Just to sell a movie or not, who knows?” she continued, “And I honestly hoped that they’d end up together, because I was like, at least it would make it worth it for me, you know? I hope they are in love or whatnot.”

Gigi’s timeline matches up with what we saw publicly. She mentioned that they’d had problems for six months before the stuff with Sydney because she was unhappy with how Glen was acting on social media. When she originally confronted him about the Sydney rumors, he said that flirting was a part of his job. When Gigi did show up in Australia, it was after Glen had told her not to come, blaming it on Anyone But You’s producers. She had booked her own jobs down there, so she went anyway to break up with him in person. To this day, she still doesn’t know if Glen and Sydney hooked up or not because she’s heard “so many different sides of the story.”

This is so messy. There are partners of celebrities who accept this type of treatment, but Gigi was clear that she was not okay with it. It was sh-tty of Glen to completely disregard her concerns. He should have acted like a grownup and broken up with her when he made the decision to put his career first. I’ve liked him as an actor in the handful of movies that I’ve seen him in. After that really fun lookalike contest that his mom and sister judged last year, I wanted to like him. But this is not ok. It sounds like Gigi is in a much better place now, though.

