Glen Powell’s ex Gigi Paris says they split over Sydney Sweeney fauxmance

Two years ago, we had a low-stakes gossip cycle involving Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. They were filming their “hard R” romcom, Anyone But You, in Australia and acting super flirty, both on and off set. Two hot people, filming a movie together in the land down under, and being all touchy feely on social media? Of course people were trying to figure out if they were hooking up or not! The only problem was that both Sydney and Glen were in relationships with other people. Sydney was engaged to producer Jonathan Davino and Glen had been with model Gigi Paris since 2020.
The gossip really picked up when Gigi visited Glen in Australia and subsequently stopped following Sydney on Instagram. Soon, it became apparent that Glen and Gigi had broken up. Months later, Sydney told Variety that it had all been an act to drum up publicity for the movie. Two years later, Gigi is telling her side of the story. In a guest appearance on the Too Much podcast, Gigi confirmed that she and Glen broke up over Glen’s fauxmance with Sydney. She was hurt that Glen didn’t go to bat for her.
Gigi Paris is speaking out about her highly publicized split from Glen Powell more than two years later. The model joined influencer Emma Klipstein for an honest conversation in a recent episode of her Too Much podcast. During the episode, which was released on Tuesday, June 10, Paris broke her silence on their split and how a phone call from Powell changed everything — and addressed the romance rumors between the star and his Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney while they were dating.
Paris revealed that the pair’s relationship, which PEOPLE confirmed was over in April 2023, began to break down six months before their eventual split, which came amid fan speculation about a romantic relationship between Powell, 36, and Sweeney, 27.
While not naming Powell or Sweeney, Paris referenced the speculation online about the pair and shared, “It was just, this is what I have to do for my job. I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, ‘Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f—?’ Or stand up for myself and say, ‘No, I’m actually not okay with this, and I’m walking away.’ So that’s what I decided to do … I was shattered.”
“I just wanted respect, especially if it’s gonna be public,” she continued. “Like, don’t make an ass out of me. Like, just don’t make a fool out of someone you’ve been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know? And at the end of the day, it was like, well, work comes first. And if that’s the case, power to you, that’s your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs.”
Paris then went on to criticize Powell for not shutting down the rumors at the time.
“Where are you when you just need to stand up and say, ‘No, I would never cheat on my girlfriend. I wouldn’t do that.’ That’s all that needed to be said. And that wasn’t said … Never once.”
“It was serving them for their PR. Later on, it turned out that it was all, I don’t know if there was a relationship there or not, but then they came out to say it was all a PR scheme at the expense of our relationship. Like, it was just crazy.”
“Just to sell a movie or not, who knows?” she continued, “And I honestly hoped that they’d end up together, because I was like, at least it would make it worth it for me, you know? I hope they are in love or whatnot.”
Gigi’s timeline matches up with what we saw publicly. She mentioned that they’d had problems for six months before the stuff with Sydney because she was unhappy with how Glen was acting on social media. When she originally confronted him about the Sydney rumors, he said that flirting was a part of his job. When Gigi did show up in Australia, it was after Glen had told her not to come, blaming it on Anyone But You’s producers. She had booked her own jobs down there, so she went anyway to break up with him in person. To this day, she still doesn’t know if Glen and Sydney hooked up or not because she’s heard “so many different sides of the story.”
This is so messy. There are partners of celebrities who accept this type of treatment, but Gigi was clear that she was not okay with it. It was sh-tty of Glen to completely disregard her concerns. He should have acted like a grownup and broken up with her when he made the decision to put his career first. I’ve liked him as an actor in the handful of movies that I’ve seen him in. After that really fun lookalike contest that his mom and sister judged last year, I wanted to like him. But this is not ok. It sounds like Gigi is in a much better place now, though.
photos via social media and credit: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon, IMAGO/RW/Avalon, IMAGO/Barbara Hine/Avalon
Yeah, Glen is an arsehole here.
Stay away ladies. He’s behaving like Leo DiCaprio.
“It was just, this is what I have to do for my job.”
It’s 2025! I’m aware that in the Hollywood of the WWII era and thereafter had this much control over movie stars’ lives, but I was under the impression that actors today had much better working conditions. I cannot imagine that Glen was coerced to essentially continue acting in public to market the movie or risk ABY being pulled from the theaters. If the movie needs a fake relationship and destroying his girlfriend’s trust, then the film sucked. Gigi did the right thing, and I’m glad she explained how the stars of a RomCom (!!!) cynically do not stand behind their work when it comes to relationships. Cheating is not romantic.
Good for her for standing up for herself. Too many of us, bend in relationships, to make peace.
Southlake he wanted to break up and just use the movie to justify acting like a single guy. If you’re going to do this sort of showmance type of stuff both people have to be on board with it beforehand. And I can’t imagine any relationship already struggling being able to withstand that sort of social media and regular media attention. Especially if no one will clarify for you. Good for her though being like if that’s what you want to do cool but I’m not signing up for that.
He could have had the decency to break it off since they dated for three years but he behaved like the arsehole so she would be the one doing the dumping and not the other way around.
What a coward.
At THIS point in my life…I no longer give my time or resources to entertainers who are deplorable offscreen which is why I NEVA gave “Dollar Tree Robert Redford” ANY space…because my intuition said “Meh” then when ALL that mess came out with that rom com I will NEVA see because I don’t truck with Sweeney 😐 either…I was like…NOPE!
Glenn Powell and Justin Hartley look so much alike I get them mixed up.
The writing was on the wall. He valued his career over his relationship. Better she discovered it now than later.
This only confirms what I always suspected about the personality-less Evil Capybara looking man with the serial killer smile: he’s an a-hole.
It sucks that to this day Gigi isn’t sure if Glen and Sydney were actually hooking up. This goes beyond public disrespect to a complete lack of trust.
Really shitty, weasel-y behavior on his part. It’s terrible he put her through the wringer like that but she definitely dodged a bullet by dumping him.
Don’t talk about forever with someone if you’re job comes first, and you have to “flirt and make believe” something mi got be happening with someone else, playing with someone’s feelings – someone you’re supposedly in love with, for money and a job. Not good Glenn. Not good. It’s 2025.