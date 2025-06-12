Michael Douglas told an Italian audience that he’s ’embarrassed’ by America

Michael Douglas opened the Taormina Film Festival this week in Italy. Michael is 80 years old, and it looks like he has his parents’ longevity genes – his mother passed in her 90s, his father (Kirk Douglas) passed away at the age of 103. Michael did a Q&A session to open the festival, and he reflected back on his career, the 50th anniversary of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (which Michael produced), and what’s happening politically in America right now. He did that thing which so many American celebrities are doing when they travel abroad – apologizing for what America has become, and trying to explain how f–king awful it is right now. Some highlights from his conversation:
The worst time of Michael’s life: “I was born in 1944, at the end of World War II. But in my lifetime, this is the worst time that I could ever remember. There’s much too much conflict in the world. I am not happy to see the defense budgets increasing across the board. My country in particular insisted in demanding other countries increase their military budgets. I have a hard time understanding why, with all the AI and how intelligent we are as human beings, how we possibly could be having as many wars and conflicts as we are. It’s ridiculous.
Apologies: “I realize that my country bears a lot of the responsibility to the chaos that exists in the world. I apologize to my friends, be it my neighbors in Canada or Mexico, or all the countries in the EU and NATO. I’m embarrassed. But beyond that, I really do not want to even give the benefit of having more discussion about our president. No, no.”
His biggest disappointment: “This last election in our country. Immigration is a problem in every country. But this president created such drama, that all these immigrants were murderers and rapists. This is before he got elected.” Now that Trump is president again, Douglas explained to his Italian audience, he’s been able to bypass Congress in an attempt to enforce draconian immigration enforcement. “And my question to our government is, when or how do we stop this executive power?”
A longtime Californian: “The state of California is the fourth largest GDP in the world. You have the United States, China, India—then the state of California. Bigger than Japan. The San Joaquin Valley in California supplies 60% of all the food in America.” And much of it is picked by seasonal workers who come from Spanish-speaking countries, some of whom stay in the U.S. even after the work is done. “There’s no possible reason that you should call out the National Guard or the US Army” to deport these people, said Douglas. “To go into these middle-class neighborhoods—these are people who all have had jobs, been living in the country for 30 years or whatever. A very heavy-handed approach which isn’t resolving anything.”
“I have a hard time understanding why, with all the AI and how intelligent we are as human beings, how we possibly could be having as many wars and conflicts as we are.” Because Americans elected a Russian puppet moron for the second g–damn time? Because America is being dumbed down? Because everyone is being dumbed down by technology? But I digress. I like what he says about California, and if you get certain Californians going, it really sounds like they’re prepared to secede from America if this sh-t keeps happening. Michael is also right to say that this whole sh-tshow is such a f–king embarrassment.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
He’s not wrong about any of this. Go, Michael.
This is how it’s done, George, when you have a moral and ethical obligation to speak out.
Thank you Michael for not shying away from the reality.
As someone who spends months at a time in Europe every year most people I talk to have no real idea of what’s going on in the US. They’ll get a better idea when their already struggling governments/economies have to fund NATO, among other things. They also can’t believe how many tourists they meet who support Trump. It’s truly deranged.
Well said, Michael. Nice contrast to the post about the Trump voter complaining about being cancelled!
At this point, if you’re an American who’s not embarrassed, I want nothing to do with you. Thanks, Michael.
“and if you get certain Californians going, it really sounds like they’re prepared to secede from America” … I’ve been saying the same thing for a while now. Not just California but the north east blue states too. I don’t know logistically how that would work but there is such a division and difference in this country that I can’t see how anyone going forward could unite us even when the madman is gone.
With all due respect, secession is not the answer. This is OUR country. We need to take it back, not give up on it. Aside from that, my own blue state of Minnesota would be isolated. A blue island in an ocean of red. How would that work? No to secession.
Besides, red states are not monoliths of MAGA any more than blue states are purely Democratic. There are many good people in red states who support a multi racial democracy and most Black people live in the south, all red states. Secession would abandon them and not ultimately fix the problem.
Where is Catherine?
Michael married an immigrant, Trump did too. Twice.
So the California secession movement is underfoot here. They want the initiative on the ballot. It’s quite possible that the CA voters may vote for it. The problem is that it would require a constitutional amendment. Which means 2/3’s of both houses and 38 state legislations would have to pass it. I think red states are dumb enough to vote for it. If this happens I think Washington, Oregon, and Hawaii wouldn’t be far behind. All that to say, Californians are pissed and they increasingly want out.
I truthfully hope it happens.. I would relocate permanently.
I have no idea why but I kind of assumed Michael Douglas was probably a republican.
His father, Kirk, was a very active, vocal Democrat all his life. Not that Michael couldn’t be different but he seems consistent with his father’s politics.