Donald Trump got booed at the Kennedy Center opening of ‘Les Miserables’

There’s one thing about Donald Trump which you’d never expect: he loooves musical theater. He loves a classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. He loves a Broadway opening. That’s partly why Trump and his people have been putting their fascist stink on the Kennedy Center! Trump desperately wanted to see some musical theater in DC, but he also didn’t want to be booed. He did all of that just so he could watch a live musical in peace. So, of course, they booed his dinosaur butt last night, at the Kennedy Center opening of Les Miserables.

President Donald Trump drew charged reactions of both admiration and ire at the Kennedy Center’s opening night of “Les Misérables” – with a greeting of cheers and boos, drama at intermission and drag queens in the audience. When the lights came on after the end of the first act Wednesday, many people cheered and clapped as the president and First Lady Melania Trump stood up. But a woman below, seated in the orchestra section, started yelling: “Felon, you’re a convicted felon.” As cheers died down, and Trump walked out, her voice became clearer: “Convicted felon, rapist!” A security guard quickly approached, appearing to escort her out. As the crowd waited anxiously for Trump to return to his seat, someone yelled out: “F**k Trump,” and the crowd responded by cheering and clapping loudly. Some yelled out: “We love you.” Others booed, and then an even louder cheer erupted when Trump appeared again. He pumped his fist in the air three times – reminiscent of how he rallied his supporters after an assassination attempt against him last year in Pennsylvania, when he made the same motion and shouted to the crowd: “Fight, fight, fight.”

[From CNN]

I love all of the stories and videos of people booing him and calling him a felon and rapist (he is both). About a dozen Les Mis performers planned on sitting out the performance with Trump in the audience, although I don’t know if that actually happened. Just the threat of actors sitting out was enough to make MAGAWorld enraged. I’m seeing some reports that ten actors took “vacation days” for the opening! The Kennedy Center’s subscriptions have plummeted because Washingtonians with taste want nothing to do with the nouveau MAGA Center for Performing Arts. Hilariously, it looks like Trump ordered all of his lackeys to attend the opening night, and very few of them share Trump’s love of musical theater. And what a musical too – a story of revolution against a despot.

This also happened – JD Vance desperately trying to sound like a manly man who knows nothing about musical theater.

That’s apparently a different thing called “Sweeney Todd” — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 11, 2025

At the Kennedy Center, half the theater just started clapping when a group of drag queens showed up to find their seats at opening night of Les Miserables, which Trump, Melania, Vance and their top allies have all come out to see. pic.twitter.com/1WJHsGL987 — Shawn McCreesh (@ShawnMcCreesh) June 11, 2025

Donald Trump getting booed at the Kennedy Center made my night. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/YxvgNlLq0x — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 12, 2025