Brad Pitt’s ‘friend’ is convinced that Angelina Jolie is leaking stories to ‘damage’ Brad

When Angelina Jolie was promoting Maria for several months last year, there was a steady stream of American and British tabloid reporting about “poor Brad Pitt doesn’t have a relationship with his kids” and “Angelina can’t move on from Brad” and “Angelina is so mean for selling her half of Miraval.” It was obviously Brad and his team acting up because Angelina had awards-season buzz. I still partially blame Brad’s antics for Angelina getting snubbed for SAG and Oscar nominations. Well, Brad is on a promotional tour for F1, his $300-million Big Boy Goes Vroom Vroom movie. In the past week, there have been stories about how Brad considers his relationship with Pax “unfixable” and how he blames Angelina for 21-year-old Pax going to the Chateau Marmont to party. Instead of chalking this up to Brad’s promotional modus operandi, it looks like Team Pitt is trying something different: projection. Yes, according to Pitt sources, Angelina is the one leaking sh-t about Brad. O RLY?

Out of the blue it seems, there’s been a lot of Brad Pitt stories — how he thinks his relationship with his two eldest adopted boys is “unfixable” and he has “cut them off,” or how his kids have (all but the youngest boy) changed names from Jolie-Pitt to just Jolie, and can’t stand him. But, as a friend of Pitt’s sighed to me: “It’s all bull—-, and to be expected. Anytime Brad has a major project out or is in the news for something good, all these stories get ‘leaked’ that try to damage him. It’s insane. We all know where these stories come from. Angelina can’t stand it when Brad does well.” As for his kids? The friend said, “He will never cut them off. If anyone blew their legacy, it would be Angelina. Chateau Miraval was supposed to be for the kids — their legacy. Angelina sold her half for cash. Brad still has his half, and it is to be left for the children. All of them.” The Chateau Miraval battle is epic. While Jolie and Pitt have technically been divorced for several years, it was only earlier this year that they finalized financial arrangements — although only the twins, Knox and Vivienne are under 18 now, Pitt is still said to be footing education bills and more for the entire brood. Meanwhile, Pitt is happily ensconced with his longtime love, Ines deRamon, who has lived with the actor for over a year and was at his side during the Mexico City premiere of “F1” this week. While his life has settled down, the actor is always concerned about his children — especially his son Pax. “The kid is a mess,” the friend said. “Of course, Brad worries about him, but what can he do? He’s over 18, is partying too hard and doesn’t speak to Brad.” Pax crashed his Tesla and then had two e-bike crashes in six months — one of which was serious enough for him to be hospitalized. Last month, Pax was caught drunk outside the Chateau Marmont after a wild night of partying where he attended a strip club with friends. A rep for Pitt didn’t return emails.

[From NewsNation]



“We all know where these stories come from. Angelina can’t stand it when Brad does well.” Brad has always, always assumed that Angelina is as obsessed with him as he is with her. He has spent years abusing her and punishing her for daring to leave him, and nine years later, he’s still trying to make it seem like Angelina is lurking behind every corner, looking to harm him. No, motherf–ker, that’s YOU. That’s what you’re doing to HER. Also: I guess Angelina is to blame for all of those hilarious stories about Ines de Ramon’s beck-and-call-girl adventures too. Funny how those stories always pop up when Brad’s promoting something… or Angelina is promoting something.

Brad’s whole “Angelina is the reason my kids hate me” shtick has also lost a lot of juice as the years go by. Vivienne and Knox are the only kids under 18, and reportedly, Vivi has dropped the “Pitt” surname at school. All of the older kids dropped the Pitt surname long ago, and Shiloh even legally changed her name on her 18th birthday. Brad wants to point to Pax having some “wild child” years (and even then, Pax seems like a regular 21-year-old, albeit kind of a terrible driver) as proof positive that Angelina has ruined the kids. But what about Zahara, a college senior & activist who despises Brad? And what about Shiloh and Maddox, who also want nothing to do with Brad?





