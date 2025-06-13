Brad Pitt’s ‘friend’ is convinced that Angelina Jolie is leaking stories to ‘damage’ Brad

When Angelina Jolie was promoting Maria for several months last year, there was a steady stream of American and British tabloid reporting about “poor Brad Pitt doesn’t have a relationship with his kids” and “Angelina can’t move on from Brad” and “Angelina is so mean for selling her half of Miraval.” It was obviously Brad and his team acting up because Angelina had awards-season buzz. I still partially blame Brad’s antics for Angelina getting snubbed for SAG and Oscar nominations. Well, Brad is on a promotional tour for F1, his $300-million Big Boy Goes Vroom Vroom movie. In the past week, there have been stories about how Brad considers his relationship with Pax “unfixable” and how he blames Angelina for 21-year-old Pax going to the Chateau Marmont to party. Instead of chalking this up to Brad’s promotional modus operandi, it looks like Team Pitt is trying something different: projection. Yes, according to Pitt sources, Angelina is the one leaking sh-t about Brad. O RLY?
Out of the blue it seems, there’s been a lot of Brad Pitt stories — how he thinks his relationship with his two eldest adopted boys is “unfixable” and he has “cut them off,” or how his kids have (all but the youngest boy) changed names from Jolie-Pitt to just Jolie, and can’t stand him.
But, as a friend of Pitt’s sighed to me: “It’s all bull—-, and to be expected. Anytime Brad has a major project out or is in the news for something good, all these stories get ‘leaked’ that try to damage him. It’s insane. We all know where these stories come from. Angelina can’t stand it when Brad does well.”
As for his kids? The friend said, “He will never cut them off. If anyone blew their legacy, it would be Angelina. Chateau Miraval was supposed to be for the kids — their legacy. Angelina sold her half for cash. Brad still has his half, and it is to be left for the children. All of them.”
The Chateau Miraval battle is epic. While Jolie and Pitt have technically been divorced for several years, it was only earlier this year that they finalized financial arrangements — although only the twins, Knox and Vivienne are under 18 now, Pitt is still said to be footing education bills and more for the entire brood.
Meanwhile, Pitt is happily ensconced with his longtime love, Ines deRamon, who has lived with the actor for over a year and was at his side during the Mexico City premiere of “F1” this week. While his life has settled down, the actor is always concerned about his children — especially his son Pax. “The kid is a mess,” the friend said. “Of course, Brad worries about him, but what can he do? He’s over 18, is partying too hard and doesn’t speak to Brad.”
Pax crashed his Tesla and then had two e-bike crashes in six months — one of which was serious enough for him to be hospitalized. Last month, Pax was caught drunk outside the Chateau Marmont after a wild night of partying where he attended a strip club with friends. A rep for Pitt didn’t return emails.
“We all know where these stories come from. Angelina can’t stand it when Brad does well.” Brad has always, always assumed that Angelina is as obsessed with him as he is with her. He has spent years abusing her and punishing her for daring to leave him, and nine years later, he’s still trying to make it seem like Angelina is lurking behind every corner, looking to harm him. No, motherf–ker, that’s YOU. That’s what you’re doing to HER. Also: I guess Angelina is to blame for all of those hilarious stories about Ines de Ramon’s beck-and-call-girl adventures too. Funny how those stories always pop up when Brad’s promoting something… or Angelina is promoting something.
Brad’s whole “Angelina is the reason my kids hate me” shtick has also lost a lot of juice as the years go by. Vivienne and Knox are the only kids under 18, and reportedly, Vivi has dropped the “Pitt” surname at school. All of the older kids dropped the Pitt surname long ago, and Shiloh even legally changed her name on her 18th birthday. Brad wants to point to Pax having some “wild child” years (and even then, Pax seems like a regular 21-year-old, albeit kind of a terrible driver) as proof positive that Angelina has ruined the kids. But what about Zahara, a college senior & activist who despises Brad? And what about Shiloh and Maddox, who also want nothing to do with Brad?
Brad’s PR team has boxed Angelina in and I hate that it’s worked for so long. No matter what she does or say it just will be used to prove Brad’s point, strengthen his PR, and avoid accountability for the part he played in this divorce. This is just another example of Hollywood’s abusive PR practices, especially against women who dare to leave a famous spouse.
I disagree. She isn’t boxed and only to his friends, fans, and maybe some of
Jen’s believe this stuff he spews.
She has come a long way since 2016 because his lying and PR tatics convinced the world he was cleared and did nothing. She didn’t out him which she should have because since then he has tried to literally destroy her. Point as to why those kids want nothing to do with him and he is too spiteful to see it.
I doubt many folks believe Brad’s pathetic PR attempts to sanitize his toxic reputation , which is now in the tubes! His film Wolfs, with George Clooney, never made it to a theatrical release, for unknown reasons. Wonder if his upcoming FI will be equally a dud.
It’s funny how he’s accusing Angelina of planting stories, when its his PR feverishly planting negative stories!
Has anyone noticed his latest crew cut? He’s gone back to the hair cut he had in the only film he was successful in: Mr. & Mrs Smith, with Angelina Jolie…LOL! Wonder what that means????
Brad P. is perfectly able of doing all the damaging himself.
No leaking from whomever necessary.
He was the one to abuse wife and kids, everything that came after is entirely on him.
Big boy brad, 61, is again a victim today. Angelina did this and that, again. This is the winning strategy for Brad to promote his movies.
Brad, just talk about your movie, hold hands with your girlfriend in front of the cameras and send her away as usual.
Exactly. A lot of the recent backlash from the internet is because his own interviews. Thays not on angie
Whew. He wants Angeline to be obsessed with him. Bc he sure as anything is obsessed with her. He’s the one with sources saying the kid is a mess. Wtf. Why would you ever leak the about your kid? It’s hard to watch a parent actively hurt their kids through the media. And at some point, it’s these kid who are going to be pushed to go to the press. If BP can’t keep their names out of his mouth. It won’t be AJ. It’ll be the kids.
That’s what I see happening. Isn’t a little over a year before the youngest turn 18? I figure when that happens there will either be a book by all of them. Or a major interview. And that will be the end of Pitts career.
Does he realize all but two of his kids are old enough to spill the grotesque truth about him? I’m guessing it’s going to be Shiloh who publicly breaks first.
Please demonstrate one shred of evidence that even suggests that Angelina cares a whit about that loser’s life, schedule or career.
He is too dense to understand that he messed up his relationship with his kids. A 21yo adult can choose to have a relationship with a parent; the other parent’s view is not relevant at that age. How does he explain why his other five kids won’t talk to him?
I think BP’s team is taking tips from the salty leftovers — when your name is not enough to garner any attention and the public has stopped caring about you, invoke your ex because she has more pull these days. BP is a loser who pissed away his entire family. What a sad, sad man he has become.
Father’s Day is going to be one lonely suckfest day. I wish he would take a hard look in the mirror and think about his choices. He is 61 years old. Is this how he is going to live the third act act of his life. Being a bitter old man raging to the sky how Angie and his kids abandoned him. Deflecting blame and accountability. Using various PR teams to do his dirty work in the media.
What kind of life is that.
Pathetic.
Warning this will be semi long. Let me start by saying earlier this year during awards season Knox escorted Angie to a dinner and he ran to the media saying she was trying to hurt him? He has deep unresolved issues and I hope/ well she does have a restraining order against him.
I have been following this couple since 2005. That’s a long time and I followed Angie since Gia. I’m not biased but I’ve seen every article and photo and every video. Since 2016 almost every court filing.
I had no idea Brad Pitt was such a henchman. I don’t think Angie did either. I don’t blog so I’ll just rant here because his team reads everything, everywhere about him and Angie.
I’ve also came to the conclusion that his publicist, lawyers, and agents hate Angelina because she DIDN’T fall down at his feet like Jennifer Aniston did. She famously said my husband said he didn’t cheat and I choose to believe him. Yet she despised the woman. She and Pitt are puppets of the agents and they run them like clockwork. Pitt has a lot of money and investors tied to his name and businesses so Angie in their mind is hurting it.
They went full blast on her for not complying, lying, hiding the truth and thought she was gonna sit by and let the public blame her and her kids for Pitts behavior. Aniston had let him do it why not. All of this story time is about money and image for him and his associates. Plus he is majorly pissed at her for leaving him.
He has/ had a big successful production company that employs people.
It didn’t have to be this way.
Angie is intimidating but I’m sure they/he could hold a conversation with her. I think they were semi cordial until
He accused of parental alienation because those kids were rejecting him.
Didn’t he blame the adopted kids on brainwashing the younger ones as well? I remember one tabloid where he said he couldn’t spend time with the younger ones because of filming. After he finished filming that movie, he went straight to the next one, huge liar. Sorry more people are finding out how abusive you are, surely that isn’t why your reputation is being destroyed, all Angelina.
I think he followed the Tom Cruise playbook. As long as you’re on movie sets in London and around the world back to back. You’re just too busy to see your children and hide behind that in interviews. And have plausible deniability. Then have the PR team behind him at press junkets to end it if they get too close to the truth. He’s an abusive, deadbeat dad. That clearly only favored his biological children. Who also want nothing to do with him.
So no plans for Father’s Day???
Angelina didn’t get black out drunk and terrorize you and the kids on a plane. Angelina isn’t the one who was saying she was sad that Shiloh was changing her name because he’s always wanted a daughter. Angelina isn’t trying to dress a boyfriend to look like her ex husband.
I said this yesterday he doesn’t GAF about the adopted kids. A drunk clutching pearls because a 21 year old was out partying with his friends.
I hope this move bombs hard.
Honestly, I hope Angie’s kids (and they are only Angie’s kids) make a big public display toodoo. On celebrating Angelina on Father’s Day. She is the only real mother and father they have ever had.
Footing the bills for education is not the flex he thinks it is, especially if it was court ordered (which I bet it was as his earnings have been higher than Angelina’s for the past few years).
When something is part of a child support order from the courts, following it doesn’t make you the world’s greatest dad and doesn’t entitle you to accolades (hi Thomas Markle).
I believe he definitely leaked the “Oh Pax won’t talk to me blah blah it’s unfixable” to lay the blame at Angelina’s feet (his crowd has been quietly chanting parental alienation for some time now) and he didn’t expect the backlash. So now of course nothing is his fault. Not the shattered (by his own hands literally) relationships, leaking to get some promo for his project, nothing.
well, brad got his ass kicked after that first article, as always, on social media. he paid for the new one, and he’ll get it for this one too, because more and more people are seeing what he’s doing. good. basically a day like any other, because we’ve been going through this for almost 10 years. so that doesn’t surprise me. what surprised me was that I missed the fact that ines was there with him. did he prefer to be moderate this time with showing everyone his happiness because nothing good came of it last time? or maybe she was punished for insubordination again and he didn’t pose for pictures with her as punishment.
She was not in Mexico with him, That’s BS.
So his “friend” lied?
Yup they lied. It was a small premiere. She wasnt there
I agree with everyone that he is a self absorbed deadbeat dad. And pretentious to boot.
Btw is it just that suit he’s wearing or does Brad Pitt have short legs? He seems almost like he’s in King Charles territory in those photos. (Of course they already have being horrible neglectful dads in common.)
What’s more damaging than choking one of your own children?! Once I saw that detail, I swore to never watch another of his films.
