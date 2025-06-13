Sweden’s Princess Estelle, 13, will be godmother to her cousin, baby Ines

The more I see of the Nordic royals, the more impressed I am that they keep family disputes within the family, and they all do a good job of projecting healthy familial dynamics in public. The Windsors should take note. The Swedish royals – the House of Bernadotte – seem like they have the healthiest, least toxic dynamic, especially between the crown princess and her siblings. Crown Princess Victoria has been happily married to Prince Daniel for 15 years, and they have two children, Estelle (13 years old) and Oscar (9 years old). CP Victoria’s sister Madeleine lives in America with her husband and three children, but they return to Sweden for state occasions and to visit with family. Victoria’s brother Prince Carl Philip married Sofia in 2015, and in the past decade, they’ve welcomed four children. Their youngest, Ines, was born in February of this year, and Ines is the only girl (with three older brothers). Well, here’s a sweet story – Carl Philip and Sofia have asked CP Victoria’s daughter Estelle to be Ines’s godmother. Adorable.
Princess Estelle of Sweden is taking on a meaningful new role within her royal family. On June 12, the Royal House of Sweden confirmed that Princess Estelle, 13, is one of the godparents for Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s new baby daughter, Princess Ines.
The update came the day before Princess Ines’ royal baptism at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 13, which falls on her parents’ tenth wedding anniversary.
“The Prince and Princess have chosen the following five godparents for Princess Ines: HRH Princess Estelle, Fredrik von der Esch, Claes Kockum, Sandrine Kockum [and] Tiara Larsson,” a statement said.
Hello! magazine reported that the group of godparents is a mix of friends and family. The outlet identified Frederik and Claes as Carl Philip’s longtime friends, Sadrine as Claes’ wife and Tiara as Princess Sofia’s goddaughter and bridesmaid.
It was sentimental for Carl Philip, 46, and Sofia, 40, to ask their goddaughters to take on a godmother role to their own baby daughter, who was born Feb. 7. Princess Estelle especially can show her cousin all of the royal ropes as she grows up, as she is second in line to the Swedish throne.
[From People]
It’s very common in royal families for the heir/heiress to the throne to be tasked with godparent duties from a young age. I’m pretty sure King Charles started getting asked to be a godfather when he was in his teens as well. This seems to be the first time Princess Estelle has been asked to be a godmother, and it’s for her cousin! It’s very cute. I’m including photos of the Swedish royals from last week, their Swedish National Day. Carl Philip and Sofia actually gave Ines her big public debut. Sofia looks so content!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Anybody know if Kate is a godmother?
Oooh that’s a good question. But then I’m not sure I ever heard of any married-in’s being godparents?
Do you mean to children within the BRF? Married- in Princess Diana was definitely a godparent to several godchildren.
I don’t think so, right? Not even to her own siblings children? Or is that not how it’s done since she’ll already be an aunt to them.
It makes sense though because Kate doesn’t have any friends so who would actually choose her to be a godparent?
Is William a godparent to anyone? I don’t think he is either. Or else I just don’t care enough to remember.
William is godfather to Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Grace van Cutsem (the bridesmaid who covered her ears during the balcony kiss).
https://www.businessinsider.com/the-incredible-life-of-greeces-instagram-famous-prince-2018-6
https://uk.news.yahoo.com/where-kate-middletons-bridesmaids-now-145057088.html
Re “happily married” – I certainly hope they are now. But five-ish years back they had a little crisis when Daniel was accused of having had an affair. If memory serves they had to announce they were not getting divorced. From the videos at the time they were very tense with each other – not looking at each other, only tight smiles (like what we see with WanK).
I guess they’ve gotten over it & I’m glad. They seem like really lovely people and the kids too!
However messy things might be in their personal life it never seems to impact the business side of the monarchy in Sweden, or Denmark, everyone continues showing up and doing the expected work
All talk of trouble with victoria and Daniel or Madeleine and Chris can be tracked to one source. Epstein-connected Sofia and her cozy relationship with tabloids.
Princess Madeleine and her husbands actually moved back to Sweden from the US and lives in Stockholm now with their three children.
Okay side note: I hate how only the women wear the traditional dress. Is there no equivalent for the men to wear? That’s annoying me.
But other than that, I love Princess Victoria and Daniel and their kids. Princess Estelle is so adorable (I can’t believe she’s so big now too!) and IMO this family has done it right in preparing her for her role (W&K take note). Estelle has been doing royal events and learning how to interact with people and shake hands since she was a young child, but never in a way that felt exploitative or as a shield for whatever might be going on for her parents. It always felt age appropriate but balanced with the reality of what her future role will be.
Anyway, I’ll bet she’s super excited to be a godparent to her little cousin. And very shrewd of CP and Sofia to choose the future queen for the role.
What a lovely gesture! I really do like the Swedish royals. Like most families, they’ve had their problems but they handle themselves with class and style.
I love watching the Swedish Royal Family, Victoria and Estelle always seem to be enjoying the events which is much more interesting than sour faces. Also the gowns are far more interesting
I was going to say I love watching them too, but I swear Estelle was four the last time I saw her. Estelle is far more prepared for royal work at 13, than Kant is at her advanced age. (jk)
Madeline and her family are living full-time in Sweden now. They moved back last summer and have sold their house in Miami. She’s recently launched a new skincare line that she’s doing in collaboration with a Swiss company. As Estelle being a godmother, it’s a little weird since she’s the baby’s cousin but then it makes sense when you realise that she’s going to be Queen one day.
I follow the Scandinavian royals quite a bit and am always impressed how the Swedish royals find room for all the family at various events, like the Nobel Prize ceremony/gala. Even though Carl-Phillip and Madeline have jobs, the “royal family” haven’t cast them aside but have included them. When I see Carl-Phillip and Sofia attend “royal” tiara events, it just makes me furious that the BRF are so petty, jealous and narrow minded that they were unable to see how including family members, even those with “jobs”, really adds a shine to the whole “royal” family. Oh well, it’s the BRFs loss and they deserve it.
You do understand that cp and Sofia are not supposed to be there, right? The king keeps shoving his manchild son and p0rn wife forward as if they were the heir couple.
He insists – to this day – that his son is the rightful heir and the throne was stolen from him. Sylvia has made similar comments. No wonder victoria developed an e/d with shitty parents like that
I was thrilled when victoria had a girl first. The next two monarchs will be female. Not the male descendants of the sexist kings idiot son and the questionable wife.
Btw Sofia spends the third/fourth highest amount of taxpayer money on clothes of any ‘working royal’ woman across european royal families. Nearly twice as much as victoria spends in some years. Because the king will deny nothing to the couple he thinks are the true heir couple.
Alteya’s description tracks with everything I’ve read.
I have grandparents who were born and raised in Sweden plus my mom inherited a house there so I try to keep up. There’s also a recurring story about how nasty Sofia is to Madeline but I don’t have first hand knowledge.
Is there no hand wringing then over who gets a prince and princess title within the Swedish monarchy?
King Carl Gustav did slim down the working Swedish monarchy 5-ish years ago. The grandchildren from Madeline and Carl Philip are allowed to have the prince/princess name but no working responsibilities and no stipend. They lost the HRH styling as well. It was a big thing at the time since he was stripping 5 grandchildren of their HRH title, job and salary.
Ah okay thank u. The titles and stylings do seem to get messy with every monarchy it seems like.
Jais imo it is related to the sexist king wanting to give prince/princess titles to his son’s children. Madeleine had her first child 2+ years before cp had any. If he didnt give titles to Madeleine’s kids, he couldn’t give them to his sons children.
As I wrote above, the king is a misogynist pig who still claims his son is the rightful heir. Claims the throne was stolen from his baby son when swedes voted to institute a law change to make firstborn victoria heir.
The king continues to treat his son and wife as the ‘real heir’ couple. There is only one of these made up duchy titles that has a financial benefit. Sodermanland with the ability to rent a donated estate in that region for around 100usd a year for life.
Victoria’s son was born first and will have a more difficult path as spare. The estate would have eased that and given him a cushion. Instead the sexist king withheld that title and gave oscar a different one. He gave the sodermanland title to cp’s son when he was born months later.
Victoria has dealt with this her whole life. Her father favoring her brother over her. Now he’s favoring his brother’s children over hers.
When the title changes were first made and the hrhs removed? Madeleine posted something about how it was fine. Cp and sofia mouthed off and said if they and their children weren’t wanted they’d leave the country and go where they were valued.
These two will be thorns in Victoria’s side when she is queen.
Maybe I’m being rude – ok I am – but I’ll be happy when King Carl Gustav passes and Victoria is Queen regnant. She has been graceful and measured during the ups and downs. It was devastating to watch her in her anorexia period and somehow she seemed to come out stronger and wiser on the other side of it.
Estelle is one child that I can honestly say resembles both parents.
I love how both Estelle and Oscar look like their mom! Such a beautiful, genuine family.
That’s awful. Victoria seems like such a hard and dedicated worker and ideally suited for the role. Poor Estelle and Oscar having to deal with this, too. Hopefully Madeleine & family being back in the country helps provide a bit of a buffer.
Carl Philip and Sofia are a such beautiful couple