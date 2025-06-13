Sweden’s Princess Estelle, 13, will be godmother to her cousin, baby Ines

The more I see of the Nordic royals, the more impressed I am that they keep family disputes within the family, and they all do a good job of projecting healthy familial dynamics in public. The Windsors should take note. The Swedish royals – the House of Bernadotte – seem like they have the healthiest, least toxic dynamic, especially between the crown princess and her siblings. Crown Princess Victoria has been happily married to Prince Daniel for 15 years, and they have two children, Estelle (13 years old) and Oscar (9 years old). CP Victoria’s sister Madeleine lives in America with her husband and three children, but they return to Sweden for state occasions and to visit with family. Victoria’s brother Prince Carl Philip married Sofia in 2015, and in the past decade, they’ve welcomed four children. Their youngest, Ines, was born in February of this year, and Ines is the only girl (with three older brothers). Well, here’s a sweet story – Carl Philip and Sofia have asked CP Victoria’s daughter Estelle to be Ines’s godmother. Adorable.

Princess Estelle of Sweden is taking on a meaningful new role within her royal family. On June 12, the Royal House of Sweden confirmed that Princess Estelle, 13, is one of the godparents for Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s new baby daughter, Princess Ines. The update came the day before Princess Ines’ royal baptism at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 13, which falls on her parents’ tenth wedding anniversary. “The Prince and Princess have chosen the following five godparents for Princess Ines: HRH Princess Estelle, Fredrik von der Esch, Claes Kockum, Sandrine Kockum [and] Tiara Larsson,” a statement said. Hello! magazine reported that the group of godparents is a mix of friends and family. The outlet identified Frederik and Claes as Carl Philip’s longtime friends, Sadrine as Claes’ wife and Tiara as Princess Sofia’s goddaughter and bridesmaid. It was sentimental for Carl Philip, 46, and Sofia, 40, to ask their goddaughters to take on a godmother role to their own baby daughter, who was born Feb. 7. Princess Estelle especially can show her cousin all of the royal ropes as she grows up, as she is second in line to the Swedish throne.

It’s very common in royal families for the heir/heiress to the throne to be tasked with godparent duties from a young age. I’m pretty sure King Charles started getting asked to be a godfather when he was in his teens as well. This seems to be the first time Princess Estelle has been asked to be a godmother, and it’s for her cousin! It’s very cute. I’m including photos of the Swedish royals from last week, their Swedish National Day. Carl Philip and Sofia actually gave Ines her big public debut. Sofia looks so content!