Peter Phillips’ girlfriend Harriet Sperling is getting a full princess-to-be rollout

I’m hesitant to give Peter Phillips “credit” for anything, but I actually enjoy the fact that he’s dated age-appropriate women following his divorce from Autumn. Peter is 47 years old, and post-divorce, he dated Lindsay Wallace, a married woman in her 40s, for about three years. Two seconds after Peter and Lindsay split, he started up with Harriet Sperling, who is currently 45 years old. They immediately began making public appearances together and Harriet, like Lindsay Wallace before her, got “royal approval” from the wider Windsor clan. Anyway, I just appreciate the fact that Peter dates women his age and he’s not rocking up to Ascot with a 23-year-old socialite. In fact, Harriet’s got a great backstory: a 45-year-old single mother who works as a nurse, AND she has an aristocratic background. We know all of this because the British press is treating Harriet like the newest member of the royal family. From the Mail:
Among the top hats and finery of Royal Ascot this week, the absence of a certain elegantly attired princess was keenly felt. But where one willowy, sophisticated guest was missing, another stepped forward with panache. For while the Princess of Wales might have been notable by her absence, Harriet Sperling joined boyfriend Peter Phillips for no fewer than two appearances at the Berkshire racecourse. The first, and by far the most significant, was on Tuesday when she made her debut with senior Royals – including King Charles and Queen Camilla – in the traditional carriage procession to mark the start of Ascot.
Blonde hair tumbling in bouncy waves, the 45-year-old looked as if she’d been parading around in carriages for a lifetime as she smiled serenely under the blazing sun. In fact, she is a paediatric intensive care nurse and probably more accustomed to scrubs than negotiating carriages – or paddocks – in towering heels.
There was also a decidedly royal flavour – and budget – to her ensemble. The heels were by Emmy London, a brand worn by the Princess of Wales, and the £395 clutch was from the same brand; the hat was a £945 number by Awon Golding Millinery, a brand once sported by Meghan Markle. As for the balloon-sleeved jacket and midi skirt, these were by designer Suzannah London, a label favoured by Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and – again – by Catherine, Princess of Wales. At £3,720, her outfit was certainly something of a stretch on the average nurse’s salary. But then, an invitation to join the royal procession, is a prestigious ticket.
The late Queen Elizabeth didn’t include girlfriends in the procession unless they were engaged, so Harriet’s presence has been viewed as something of an endorsement by the King. No wonder, then, that all eyes were on Harriet when she returned to Ascot on Thursday. Gracefully attired in buttercup yellow, she dropped a well-rehearsed curtsey to the monarch and appeared at ease with both protocol and her 47-year-old beau’s relatives.
This piece was written by Becky English, and the second half of the article reveals that English went to Harriet’s mother’s home and the mother let English into the house and gave the Mail some quotes. Tacky, but that’s how these people play the game. Anyway, I kind of hate that we’re treating a 45-year-old nurse as some kind of willowy young princess-to-be, but that speaks to how the British press is starved for attractive royal or royal-adjacent women to follow. Anyway, Harriet seems like a lovely person and Peter seems really into her and really proud to be with her. It’s a nice story already, there’s no reason to go overboard with all of this sh-t.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
Hats off to any blonde white woman who can pull off yellow. I look like death if I try to wear that color.
This is the kind of Royal coverage I need more of. I’m tired of their coverage about William and Kate excessively bitching and moaning about the Sussexes almost every day. Let’s hear about what the cousins are up to. 👍
Is it just me or does this seem like a veiled (or not even veiled) threat to Kate about how replaceable she is?
No, in fact I’ve actually had the same thought.
She also curtsied to the King when she came to Ascot, and a slightly big deal was made about that in Hello.
@DK
No, Rebecca is running cover for the Waleses. I think she got this story to distract from the fallout over Kate’s last minute absence from Ascot. Not all media accepted and went along with sugarcoating the narrative that KP pushed out. The UK Royal rota press (except for Rebecca) seemed lukewarm but the US press that covers royals was somewhat critical. Rebecca was extremely sugary so I think she was rewarded with this story. Peter is supportive of William so I think he agreed and it’s a win for Peter to also have positive coverage as he publicly introduces his girlfriend more broadly across the aristocracy circle. Maybe we’ll get an engagement and eventually a wedding to look forward to soon. William and Kate are boring and I’m tired of the Waleses bitching and moaning about the Sussexes.
Becky English actually didn’t write this article though. If you go to the link you’ll see that someone named Beth Hale wrote it.
@Anonanon
Interesting 🤨 … I don’t visit DM website all so I’m relying on Kaiser’s reporting as follows that Rebecca wrote the article.
“This piece was written by Becky English, and the second half of the article reveals that English went to Harriet’s mother’s home and the mother let English into the house and gave the Mail some quotes.”
I had that thought too. I could see the press thinking that competition is the only way to get her out of the house, so they’re laying it on thick. Blonde, real day job, and aristocratic background? Whew. But it’s Peter, so Kate probably doesn’t feel threatened (yet?).
So she’s attractive and accomplished. Good luck to her. As long as the Wales don’t see her as a threat, she’ll be fine. Becky English writing a flowery piece about her might not help with that though. Or it could be seen as a story of one divorced man successfully moving on. Hmm.
These two could become the new ‘hot couple’ in the Windsor circle. From what I see, they look more appealing together than the other cousins and their spouses. I think these two can replace William and Kate as the couple to bring some fun and glitz to the Windsor. William and Kate don’t project excitement at all. They’re boring to look at, together or apart.
Kate will hate the fact that this woman is accomplished — and has genuinely contributed to the well-being and survival of children in their early years.
I’m guessing that Harriet, though, can hold her own. Nurses are badasses.
Peter was never named a Prince or had a title of any sort. Princess Anne and Mark Phillips said no to Phillips getting a title that could be passed on to their children. So his possible bride to be will not be a Princess, or have a royal title because she is marrying a man with no title she could receive by marriage. Anne could not pass along the Princess title to the children, since she is on the female line of descent. Harriet can be Mrs. Peter Phillips and that’s that. The Queen did give Anthony Armstrong Jones a title of Earl of Snowdon so Margaret and Anthony’s children could have titles.
Cue the articles comparing her flawless performance to the “insert negative description here” Meghan.