King Charles was astonished when multiple guests wore Crocs at a palace event

Y’all know that I’m always up for hating on King Charles, but every so often, I have to acknowledge that he’s done some cool things. Twenty-five years ago, Charles co-founded the Royal Drawing School, a charity which provides drawing/art classes for children and adults of all ages and abilities. It also offers what amounts to fellowships and “graduate degrees” for artists. Like… that’s really cool. Charles is an artist too, he paints and draws, and he’s always donated his paintings for various charity auctions. Anyway, on Tuesday, Charles hosted a reception for the charity and he was stunned when several artists turned up to St. James’s Palace in CROCS!

King Charles was left visibly stunned as multiple guests arrived at St James’s Palace wearing Crocs for a reception this evening. The King and Queen Camilla welcomed distinguished artists and creative figures to St James’s Palace for a special celebration marking the Royal Drawing School’s 25th anniversary. The King serves as Founding Patron of the institution. King Charles, 76, looked amused as he spoke to Tracey Emin and Grayson Perry, who were both wearing Crocs. He joined the Queen at the reception alongside celebrated alumni and supporters of the school. The royal couple toured a specially curated anniversary exhibition titled “The Power of Drawing: Marking 25 Years of the Royal Drawing School”. It showcased artwork from 50 prominent artists and former students spanning the school’s quarter-century history.

[From GB News]

It’s hysterical that two or more people turned up in Crocs. Much respect! If anyone was going to disregard the dress-code rules of palace receptions, it would be the arts community. For what it’s worth, Charles was probably more like “mildly surprised” by the Crocs, but he just got on with it. He actually seemed really pleased to be among artists and art-school graduates. This is such a cool thing he did, founding this charity. I wonder why his art-history-major daughter-in-law never thought to work with this charity??

Charles’s face when he sees a pair of Crocs: