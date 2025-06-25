King Charles was astonished when multiple guests wore Crocs at a palace event

Y’all know that I’m always up for hating on King Charles, but every so often, I have to acknowledge that he’s done some cool things. Twenty-five years ago, Charles co-founded the Royal Drawing School, a charity which provides drawing/art classes for children and adults of all ages and abilities. It also offers what amounts to fellowships and “graduate degrees” for artists. Like… that’s really cool. Charles is an artist too, he paints and draws, and he’s always donated his paintings for various charity auctions. Anyway, on Tuesday, Charles hosted a reception for the charity and he was stunned when several artists turned up to St. James’s Palace in CROCS!
King Charles was left visibly stunned as multiple guests arrived at St James’s Palace wearing Crocs for a reception this evening.
The King and Queen Camilla welcomed distinguished artists and creative figures to St James’s Palace for a special celebration marking the Royal Drawing School’s 25th anniversary. The King serves as Founding Patron of the institution.
King Charles, 76, looked amused as he spoke to Tracey Emin and Grayson Perry, who were both wearing Crocs.
He joined the Queen at the reception alongside celebrated alumni and supporters of the school. The royal couple toured a specially curated anniversary exhibition titled “The Power of Drawing: Marking 25 Years of the Royal Drawing School”. It showcased artwork from 50 prominent artists and former students spanning the school’s quarter-century history.
It’s hysterical that two or more people turned up in Crocs. Much respect! If anyone was going to disregard the dress-code rules of palace receptions, it would be the arts community. For what it’s worth, Charles was probably more like “mildly surprised” by the Crocs, but he just got on with it. He actually seemed really pleased to be among artists and art-school graduates. This is such a cool thing he did, founding this charity. I wonder why his art-history-major daughter-in-law never thought to work with this charity??
Charles’s face when he sees a pair of Crocs:
Turning up in Crocs. good for them.
Yes I am very much NOT a fan of Charles, but I think he can fairly claim to be the most consequential Prince of Wales ever. Normally Princes of Wales are like William, nasty little schemers off in their corner getting drunk and picking roses. Now Charles did his share of scheming, drinking and rose plucking but he also took a real interest in the life of the nation, I know multiple people who were helped get their start by the Prince’s Trust, or one of his other organizations. Of course, since he’s Charles all this has a downside, his constant meddling in affairs of states are notorious, and then there is the open corruption he used to become unbelievably wealthy. And he was a terrible father. But he was a good Prince of Wales and I don’t know when we will see his like again. I suppose it depends how George turns out, George is likely to have a long turn at Prince of Wales, though not as long as his grandfather’s.
Charles broke his own home. He ousted his wife and never really put any effort into the first marriage, except getting the heir and spare from the aristo wife. He’s a bad parent and grandparent. He also is very egocentric. And easily upset over pens, etc. I am not holding up hope for George considering his parents and he must hear their conversations about Harry and Meghan. The only plus side for Charles is that he is not lazy about work. But William is and he has plenty of flaws also.
I’m with you on this @Tessa. Charles could be the founder of all those charities, and I still don’t care. He is a despicable horrendous man that treats everyone around him horribly. Well, everyone except his horseface of a side piece Camilla. And he is a thief, steals from the poor to enrich himself. All the money that founded those charities is stolen money. That man Charles is a hideous person regardless of all the charities he founded.
Is that Tracey in the black? Her shopping bag is also an interesting choice.
I think that bag has something to do with her stoma
“Mildly surprised” is probably right, not horrified. Charles is having a busy week—Zelenskyy on Monday and this yesterday. And in both meetings the absences were weird—global statesman Bullam not at the Zelenskyy meeting and art history student Kate not at this. Either Charles didn’t ask them, or one or both said no, and neither is a great look.
What a hoot! I suspect Charles had a good chuckle about it. Camilla was probably wishing she could wear crocs.
Cam’s vibe definitely favors crocs with some LuLaRoe tights and a matching tunic top.
Charles’ wife was walking around barefoot in her fineries on tour last year in Australia. Photos are out there of Charles fetching Camilla’s stilettos as she maneuvered herself into/out of (can’t remember) a vehicle in her fancy dress at a black tie event.
I don’t think Charles was astonished by artists wearing crocs at an art exhibition at St. James Palace. It’s probably the reporter that was astonished. 😂
She was seen walking around barefoot on a freaking royal tour?? Just imagine the headlines Meghan would have gotten if she’d pulled such a tacky stunt.
😂😂They are artists and they are free spirits who do as they please and they don’t always want to please others. No big deal.
okay, this is a cute story. I still don’t own a pair of crocs but it is basically the only shoes my nieces and nephews ever wear in the summer. Currently with paw patrol charms. Meghan wore a cute pair of cognac croc slides that I would have worn had they not sold out.
I honestly dont think charles cared? The crocs look appropriate with the outfit. And camilla appears to be wearing some sort of sensible wedged loafer or the like, she’s not teetering around in heels all night either.
Well, his consort goes braless, so….
Disagree. She just wears a bra with zero support. If she went bra less she’d be tripping on them.
This is what the royal press has come to? Was the actually event uninteresting?
I always forget that Harry is an artist as well. I didn’t realize he got it from his father.
That being said, Kate would never have been there. Charles doesn’t share any of his foundations with his children or in laws.
Maybe someone could get Chuck a pair of crocs with little crowns on them. He can wear them while foraging for mushrooms.
My husband would wear Crocs everywhere if I let him get away with it. Our daughters sigh theatrically every time he wears them, but I get it: They’re comfy as hell.
Anyway, kudos to Kaiser for giving credit to Charles for this charity. I couldn’t do it. I loathe that self-centered, pampered, prickly monster.
If true, it’s one time I agree with the old fool…I loathe those shoes in all of their variants…