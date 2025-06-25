Cate Blanchett wore conch shells to the Serpentine Gallery summer party

Here are some photos from the annual Serpentine Gallery event, which was held last night. Fun fact: Princess Diana wore her famous little-black-revenge-dress to the Serpentine Gallery reception in 1994. This year, Cate Blanchett – who is now living in England full-time and integrated within the upper echelon of British society – acted as co-chair of the Summer Party. Cate wore Dilara Findikoglu to the event… and I really dislike it! She loves oddball stuff like this though. Cate fully wore conch shells on her hips.

Alicia Vikander in custom Louis Vuitton – this is prettier from a distance and very bridesmaidy up close.

Kelly Osbourne looks like this now.

Lord Freddie Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman were there. He always looks like the pale horse ridden by Death.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer coordinated in red for some reason. Also very bridesmaidy.

Minnie Driver looks great from the neck up, but this has got to be one of the most unflattering dresses. It’s literally designed to be tent-shaped.

Jourdan Dunn was like the only one there who heard “summer party” and actually wore a cute, fun cocktail dress.