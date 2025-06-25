Cate Blanchett wore conch shells to the Serpentine Gallery summer party

Here are some photos from the annual Serpentine Gallery event, which was held last night. Fun fact: Princess Diana wore her famous little-black-revenge-dress to the Serpentine Gallery reception in 1994. This year, Cate Blanchett – who is now living in England full-time and integrated within the upper echelon of British society – acted as co-chair of the Summer Party. Cate wore Dilara Findikoglu to the event… and I really dislike it! She loves oddball stuff like this though. Cate fully wore conch shells on her hips.
Alicia Vikander in custom Louis Vuitton – this is prettier from a distance and very bridesmaidy up close.
Kelly Osbourne looks like this now.
Lord Freddie Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman were there. He always looks like the pale horse ridden by Death.
Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer coordinated in red for some reason. Also very bridesmaidy.
Minnie Driver looks great from the neck up, but this has got to be one of the most unflattering dresses. It’s literally designed to be tent-shaped.
Jourdan Dunn was like the only one there who heard “summer party” and actually wore a cute, fun cocktail dress.
I actually really like Minnie’s dress! It’s giving me fun 70s kaftan vibes, and the colour looks gorgeous on her.
Perfect for a summer party.
Isn’t London having a bit of a heatwave? This dress looks literally cool.
I love it as well although the patterned part should not be above the bust line imo. But I would definitely wear the heck out of that dress. It seems so comfortable, I love the color, and you can actually seat, eat, and enjoy the party!
Same! It’s my favorite look here.
Ditto! Minnie looks cool, comfortable, and lovely. No shade to Jourdan, but she looks ready for a night out clubbing.
I know who I’d want to sit next to & gossip with!
It was cool. The neckline was a little too high for me but it looked chill and breezy. Her and Jourdan dressed for an actual summer party. Especially one during a heatwave.
I actually love the blue dress.
Cate’s dress does not look comfortable. I think it would be hard to relax and have fun wearing that!
Cate’s dress looks very steampunk. It’s so odd that I like it. I also love Minnie’s dress–and it has pockets!
Kelly is absolutely her mother’s daughter.
Plastic surgery and Ozempic will do that to a girl…lol
Kelly looks deeply annoyed. And that bleached Kate-length hair is not doing her any favors.
I hope she’s healthy and happier than she looks.
That conch shell outfit looks like it would have been really uncomfortable to wear, especially in the heat we’ve been having in London.
Sophie Winkleman’s outfit is incredibly frumpy IMO. It’s like something an ancient dowager duchess would wear.
That was my first thought about Cate — how could you possibly relax in that? It looks painful to stand in, let alone sit, lean back, or raise your hands above your waist.
The ugly petticoat looking skirt and the weird conch shell hip accents aside, Cate’s top looks like it is made entirely of shells and wampum and if so, it is an exquisite work of art.
Cate’s dress is absolutely unhinged but I’m kind of here for it. It’s giving “Mermaid Warrior Queen.”
What has Cate Blanchett done to her face? I’ve never liked her (she’s a Roman Polanski supporter), but at least she used to look good and I’ve always admitted that. But now she looks like a freak.
Freddie Windsor’s face is a nightmare. He looks decrepit.
I actually like Cate’s dress and if they’d gotten rid of the giant hip shells it would look much better. Alicia looks lovely and her dress is really, really pretty — this is one of the best LV looks they’ve given someone.
I like Minnie’s except the neckline seems high…
Kelly O. Looks like a creature from another galaxy …but sure, it’s natural as it the weight loss, whatever…
The poor Windsor genes make these men look older than their years.