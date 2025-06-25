Andrew Cuomo conceded to Zohran Mamdani in the NYC mayoral candidate race

I’d been paying attention to the NYC mayoral primary against my will – so many media outlets are NY-based, and they tend to oversaturate the coverage of their city’s local politics. Well, there were two big candidates for the Democratic nomination for mayor: disgraced failson and former governor Andrew Cuomo versus a 33-year-old Indian-American state assemblyman named Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani, like Cuomo, is a nepo baby – his mother is the acclaimed director Mira Nair. Mamdani is also closely aligned with the whole ultra-left “Democratic Socialist” movement. There was some really bad polling for Mamdani last week, polling which indicated a blowout victory for Cuomo. That’s not what happened on Tuesday though. The night ended with Cuomo conceding to Mamdani, and Mamdani is now the presumptive Dem nominee for mayor.
Andrew Cuomo has conceded to Zohran Mamdani in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary. On Wednesday, June 25, the former governor, 67, said that he saw no path to victory in the election and declared Democratic Socialist and New York state assemblyman Mamdani, 33, the victor.
Mamdani emerged victorious after the first round of ranked-choice voting, narrowly defeating the dynasty democrat in a stunning upset. Though he was once polling at just 1%, Mamdani’s victory comes after he rallied momentum in the final weeks of the race by harnessing the power of social media to mobilize young progressives.
“Tonight was not our night. Tonight was Assemblyman Mamdani’s night, and he put together a great campaign, and he touched young people and inspired them and moved them and got them to come out and vote, and he really ran a highly impactful campaign,” Cuomo told the press, according to NBC News. He added, “I called him. I congratulated him.”
NBC noted that Mamdani is unlikely to secure more than 50% of the vote in the primary, which is done via ranked-choice. According to The New York Times, he currently holds 43.5% of the vote with more than 430,000 supporters. Cuomo trails in second place with 36.4%. Brad Lander falls even further behind in third with only 11.3% of the vote.
“Tonight is his night. He deserved it, he won,” Cuomo told the press in his concession speech.
Mamdani addressed his success in the race while speaking to his supporters. He also laid out a vision for his term in office, if he were to win the mayoral election.
“The mayor will use their power to reject Donald Trump’s fascism, to stop masked ICE agents from deporting our mayor, and to govern our city as a model for the Democratic Party, a party where we fight for working people with no apology,” he said, per NBC.
While Cuomo has conceded, he is still able to run in the actual mayoral election under his own political party should he wish to do so. Mamdani is also going to compete against Mayor Eric Adams, who is in the race as an independent, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa.
I actually forgot that Eric Adams (the current mayor) is technically an Independent. Adams managed to somehow weather a hurricane of investigations, indictments, corruption allegations and more. I was under the impression that Adams has always been a terrible mayor and very unpopular, and yet there is some indication that Adams might win reelection, especially if he’s facing such a relatively inexperienced candidate like Mamdani. As for Mamdani… I’ve already seen some oppo research on him and he really needs to clean up some of his past statements and clarify many of his positions. But congrats to him – people really thought he would lose badly, but they were wrong.
Adams will have Trump, GOP, and Orthodox Jewish community money. It’s an uphill climb.
Adams will not be Mayor again. He’s done. New Yorkers do not care about Trump.
Except for Staten Island. *groan*
Good! I’m hopeful that Cuomo takes the hint and goes away forever, but I doubt it – he’s got Bloomberg money and lots of the old democratic establishment behind him and he’s already said he will run as an independent. So we’re probably not getting rid of him that easily! (By “we” I mean people who read the news and follow politics – I’m not in NY)
Zohran didn’t win bc of social media. He won bc he was outside. On Monday I was in my local pizza shop and walked in. He put his foot on the gas and never let up. He made sure to meet as many NYers as possible. And his campaign was great. Don’t underestimate him.
He had one of the greatest political videos I’ve ever seen in which he walked the 14-mile length of Manhattan, talking to people along the way.
I love his energy.
I follow AOC and she has been posting with him at some rally’s and campaigning with him. I think people are underestimating also.
I think people are tired of being governed by the same old geezers and are beginning to vote in a new generation. Not that they’ll be necessarily be any better.
I’m in the Midwest so don’t know much about Zohran but I am so glad Cuomo lost – he’s horrible. And as a middle aged Dem whose first vote was for Clinton many decades ago I am really sick of the Democratic establishment basically trying to run as Republican-lite.
Clean up his past statements? Wait don’t tell me, republicans are going to call him a socialist or DEI or woke or anything else that they call every other dem candidate under the sun and the only way to survive those attacks is run to the center like Kamala did in 2024.
That doesn’t work anymore (if it ever did). In fact long held “unpopular” beliefs read as authentic to voters now. Too many political commentators are living in the past and haven’t noticed the norms are different now.
They have skipped right over calling him socialist to calling him a “commie” and that is always combined with references to his religion – “the Muslim commie.” They have seized on his grocery store proposal and changed that from being 5 stores throughout the city, targeting food deserts, to keep grocery prices low, to owning every single grocery store and bodega and controlling what NYers can eat. And they insist he, the son of Mira Nair, will impose Sharia law on NYC.
I’m sure they’re saving the “he’s a terrorist sympathizer” and “he chanted Death to America during 9/11 memorials” slogans and ad attacks for the later half of the year, September and October.
@Mirelle Nope. Debra Messing posted racist, Islamophobic crap on her Instagram that used 9/11 photos and made it sound like Mamdani was a terrorist who hates all Jews. David Schwimmer also came out swinging with racist, Islamophobic crap.
Debra also posted a tribute to Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu saying they will keep us safe.
Of course, after she caught serious flak over those she deleted them.
The attacks on him have been incessant and I imagine they will only get worse. They were trashing him on Fox News this morning…their propaganda and lies never stop and sadly they work. 🙁
I’m sure he knows what he’s stepping in to, he looks like he is ready for battle.
He has certainly flirted with anti-semitism. He will have to convince people he’s changed. There are no perfect candidates and that applies to him too.
@brassyrebel stop with the lies. He hasn’t flirted with anti semitism. You are just repeating headlines.
Not surprised to read this.
But I wonder if the very active and grassroots campaign will be an effective antidote to the GOP/Faux News lies? Part of why they work is because the average Democratic campaign is very passive in reaching out to people and letting the candidate interface with normal people. Mamdani isn’t afraid of this. He went and did a full hour long interview with Tim Miller at The Bulwark and that was no puffy soft interview. His answers showed a very genuine candidate who had thought about the whats and the whys of his policy stances.
@Duo exactly.
Obviously Fox News crap DIDN’T work. Otherwise he wouldn’t have won the nom. Why are people so pessimistic???Doesn’t help. Remember 12 million folks went to the NO KINGS protest around the country!
They don’t need to call him a socialist, he already proudly claims it. He is part of the DSA, Democratic Socialists of America. And I don’t know how much clearer we need to make it, that’s exactly what NYers want. Every single candidate beside Cuomo is progressive.
You may think saying, “Globalize the Intifada.” is not flirting with anti-semitism. Reasonable people can disagree.
Reading interesting profiles on his master’s degree artist wife. They are newlyweds.
I don’t think having a mother who is a director makes him a nepo baby. He’d only be a nepo baby if he had a parent who was successful in politics.
But success or a platform in any realm can translate to success in politics. I’m guessing that’s what Kaiser meant.
I guess I understand what she meant, but I agree with KNB – nepo baby should be reserved for relatives going into the same or connected field as their successful family member.
We can certainly talk about the privilege that money, education, and well-connected relatives can bring a person, but it’s not nepotism if they’re in an entirely different field.
yessssssss GO Mamdani
Yeah, the oppo research on him is BRUTAL. None of his opponents would use it against him because Cuomo is so terrible. Then you had so many mainstream Dems endorsing Cuomo. I was like wtf? There were better options to both, but once it became a two person race it was over. I hope Mamdani can hold out against Adams who is Cuomo level terrible. However, at some point, somebody is going to deploy that oppo and maybe even weaponize it against other Dems. That’s what scares me.
I’ll take tiny rays of hope for our currently dead democracy anywhere i can get them.
You know the NYC rich will be throwing everything at media to keep him from being elected.
But, if voters can stick to real issues and not racism and faux “patriotism” – we may just have a chance to save our country.
Mamdani would easily win in November against Adams but I don’t believe Cuomo is going to go away quietly. He’ll announce he’s running an an independent and that will be a tougher battle. Cuomo will get the wealthy NY (democrat and republic) vote and also the non-Maga republican vote. And he’ll have a lot more money.
So I’m assuming there will be a republican candidate running as well which usually goes nowhere. But now we’ve got Adams as an independent, possibly Cuomo as another independent, Zohran, and a republican candidate. It’s just about which candidate gets the most votes and no one candidate needs to get a majority of votes right? It’s gonna get interesting. And messy.
The Republican candidate is Curtis Sliwa (he ran unopposed) and no, he won’t get anywhere. Adams will not stand a chance of winning again so it will be between Cuomo and Mamdani. It will be brutal as well as interesting to see who the establishment Democrats get behind. Will they actually endorse an independent over one of their own? I get the feeling most of them will not publicly say anything but will be supporting Cuomo behind the scenes.
The more I learn about Zohran Mamdani the more I like him. As a New Yorker I get to vote for Mayor. I am 100% voting for him November 4.
He also had a great segment on Stephen Colbert last night with Zohran and Brad Lander (also running) . If anyone is interested. This is the extended interview poste on YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ClNKD_6ow-g&t=38s
What has been so successful with Mandani also is that ANYONE can say what he is standing behind (Free buses, free childcare, and rent freeze). His message was clear, succinct, and exactly what the city needs. They establishment is going to throw trash on him from now until forever, but HE IS what our country needs. Old monied white guys are the past!
I am actually really surprised by Kaiser’s tone and the description of Zohran Mamdani as an ultra-left nepo baby. I live here and he won key endorsements within organized labor (hospitality, engineers, educators, healthcare, showbiz, service, and more); hit the fundraising limit to receive matching public campaign funds and directed his supporters to donate to other candidates. Maybe I am a too-local or just in a bubble but since when did Celebichy become a site where being an ultra left socialist is considered a bad thing?
New York City’s ultra-wealthy can move to Florida like they keep saying they will and maybe the city can go back to being a place where more public school teachers, artists, doctors, civic employees, postal workers, etc. can live and raise families.
He’s the best of a TERRIBLE lot. Jesus, New York – get it together!